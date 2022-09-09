Read full article on original website
Leon Co. Commissioners honor Jimbo Jackson
Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts. Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts.
Quincy Utility credit
Chairman Proctor weighs in on race to replace Jimbo Jackson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon Co. Commission Chairman Bill Proctor endorsed Christian Caban in the race for Leon Co. Commission District 2. “I am encouraging all residents of Leon County to inform themselves to look into the background of all of our candidates who are running,” Proctor said at a press conference with Caban.
‘Angel Tree’ and ‘Toys For Tots’ offer Christmas assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Salvation Army’s “Angel Tree” and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s “Toys for Tots” programs will provide Christmas assistance, according to a release Wednesday. The Local Toys For Tots Campaign is partnering with The Salvation Army of Tallahassee for the...
Florida District 3 race preview
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee home buyers are taking legal action against a major homebuilding company. They say Boulos Builders sprung huge price hikes on them at the last minute, raising prices by tens of thousands of dollars. Boulos then cancelled the contracts of those who refused to pay. The...
UPDATE: Leon Co. commissioners rename Fort Braden Comm. Center in honor of Jimbo Jackson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commission unanimously passed the proposed acquisition and renaming of the Fort Braden Community Center in honor of Jimbo Jackson. They also asked for a proclamation by the school board for a resolution to celebrate Jackson on the day of the ceremony. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)...
SCHOOL SAFETY: More guns found among teens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Guns are getting into the hands of teens. In the last three weeks Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office has confiscated three guns on Leon County School property. One from a 17-year-old at Leon High, one from a 15-year-old at Godby High and one from a 14-year-old at a football game at Gene Cox Stadium.
Leon Co. Commission takes up septic tank upgrades for Wakulla Springs
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners are expected to discuss accepting a $1.11 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at Tuesday’s meeting to safeguard Wakulla Springs. The grant would give residents living upstream from the spring up to $7,500 for septic tank upgrades and replacements,...
New COVID boosters now available at FAMU vaccination site
The Florida A&M University vaccination site has started offering the new COVID-19 boosters by Moderna and Pfizer. The boosters are recommended for people 12 years and older who’ve already had primary doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Novavax, and are at least two months past their last vaccination or booster.
WCTV to go off the air overnight for maintenance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – WCTV’s broadcast signal will go off the air for several hours early Thursday morning as engineers perform routine maintenance. The outage will start at 12:35 am Thursday morning, immediately following the end of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The shutdown will...
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend. Visitation for Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy will be held at Wildwood Church in Tallahassee Wednesday evening from 4-8pm....
Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: Sept. 13, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.
Ashley Douglas Noon Cooking Segment: Turkey meatloaf
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show a new recipe. This week’s recipe is “Turkey Meatloaf” from Cooking Healthy with Ashley. Ingredients:. - 3 lb ground turkey. - 8 oz diced tri-color bell pepper. - 8 oz diced...
Fresh off BYE week, FSU Football gears up for ACC clash at Louisville
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Don’t you love college football? A crazy weekend wall to wall on Saturday. 6th ranked Texas A&M falling at home to Appalachian State, 8th ranked Notre Dame falling at home to Marshall, 12th ranked Florida losing to 20th ranked Kentucky at home, and of course all capped off by 21st ranked BYU defeated 9th ranked Baylor in double overtime Saturday night.
After record streak of 70°+ morning lows, drier and cooler weather en route
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another year, another record streak broken in Tallahassee with respect to warm temperatures. At least most in the Big Bend and South Georgia can finally dig in the closet for those fall decorations and place orders for those PSLs soon. Drier air and, therefore, slightly cooler morning lows will be in the forecast for at least a couple of days this week.
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and isolated storms started the new work week as a cold front was moving through the Southeast Monday morning. These eastward-moving showers and storms will likely impact the drive to work and school in some locations. Rain chances will be at 50-50 overall Monday as the front will move into our area later Monday and Monday night.
Drugs found in snack packaging during a traffic stop in Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in concealed packages on Monday. The car they were driving in was pulled over for a traffic stop in Hosford Monday, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. A K9 was used to sniff the vehicle and alerted the deputy of the alleged drugs.
Man accused of shooting two kids in Colquitt Co. had just been freed from prison
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot over the weekend in Moultrie. And now, the suspected shooter is back behind bars after getting out of jail two days before the shooting, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. 32-year-old Andrew Murphy is facing attempted murder...
