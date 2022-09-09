ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Plane Carrying Coffin of Queen Elizabeth Lands in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A plane carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth landed at a royal airforce base in west London on Tuesday, as the coffin heads to Buckingham Palace before lying in state in parliament from Wednesday. The plane landed at RAF Northolt, where Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence...
US News and World Report

Australia Open to Replacing Queen's Image on Banknotes With Local Figures

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. While coins are mandated to carry the image of the British monarch, Federal Assistant Minister for...
US News and World Report

Locked in a Safe Somewhere in London: Over 30 Sealed Royal Wills

LONDON (Reuters) - The will of Queen Elizabeth II, if the public could see it, would provide rare insights into the late monarch's wealth, but unlike those of ordinary British citizens hers will be sealed and locked in a safe for at least 90 years. The practice of sealing the...
US News and World Report

Prince Harry Pays Tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute on Monday to his "granny", the late Queen Elizabeth, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with her and how he would honour his father as the new king. In a statement, Harry, who stepped down from...
US News and World Report

Queen's Final Trip Is Most Tracked Flight in History

(Reuters) - Just over 5 million people viewed Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying the late monarch's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said a total of 4.79 million people watched the flight live online, with...
US News and World Report

'Queen's Counsel' No More, 'King's Counsel' Return to UK Courts After 70 Years

(Reuters) - The former Prince Charles is not the only one getting used to having "King" in his title all of a sudden. About 1,900 elite UK lawyers and hundreds of others in Commonwealth countries who held the rank of "Queen's Counsel" became "King's Counsel" when Queen Elizabeth died last week, instantly assuming a title that had gathered dust since the queen took the throne in 1952.
US News and World Report

Britons Back New King Charles, So Long as He Keeps Quiet

LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth as Britain's new monarch, a poll has shown, but some of those mourning his late mother warn he must follow her example and keep his views to himself. A YouGov survey for the Times...
US News and World Report

Stellantis to Buy Back Shares Worth About $920 Million From GM

(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co. Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this stake...
US News and World Report

Seeking Right Tone, New UK PM Truss Had to Quickly Change Gear for Queen

LONDON (Reuters) - Just a week after Queen Elizabeth asked Liz Truss to form a government, Britain's new prime minister is attending services of reflection across the country with King Charles, determined to strike the right tone in her first days in power. It has been a week like no...
NewsBreak
US News and World Report

Scottish Police Charge Man Who Heckled Prince Andrew During Procession

LONDON (Reuters) - A man who heckled Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew as he walked behind his mother's coffin during a solemn procession in Edinburgh on Monday has been charged with breaching the peace, Police Scotland said on Tuesday. The attitude of crowds publicly mourning the queen since she died...
US News and World Report

Prince William Honoured to Be Made Prince of Wales - Statement

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince William said he was honoured to be made the new Prince of Wales when he spoke with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford on Sunday, Kensington Palace said in a statement. William was given the title, previously held by his father for more than 50 years, following...
