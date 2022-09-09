(Reuters) - The former Prince Charles is not the only one getting used to having "King" in his title all of a sudden. About 1,900 elite UK lawyers and hundreds of others in Commonwealth countries who held the rank of "Queen's Counsel" became "King's Counsel" when Queen Elizabeth died last week, instantly assuming a title that had gathered dust since the queen took the throne in 1952.

