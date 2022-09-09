Read full article on original website
What Happens Now the Queen Has Died? Operation London Bridge Explained
Operation London Bridge is the watertight plan that has long been put into place for when the monarch passes away.
US News and World Report
Plane Carrying Coffin of Queen Elizabeth Lands in London
LONDON (Reuters) - A plane carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth landed at a royal airforce base in west London on Tuesday, as the coffin heads to Buckingham Palace before lying in state in parliament from Wednesday. The plane landed at RAF Northolt, where Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence...
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
US News and World Report
Australia Open to Replacing Queen's Image on Banknotes With Local Figures
SYDNEY (Reuters) - The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. While coins are mandated to carry the image of the British monarch, Federal Assistant Minister for...
US News and World Report
Locked in a Safe Somewhere in London: Over 30 Sealed Royal Wills
LONDON (Reuters) - The will of Queen Elizabeth II, if the public could see it, would provide rare insights into the late monarch's wealth, but unlike those of ordinary British citizens hers will be sealed and locked in a safe for at least 90 years. The practice of sealing the...
US News and World Report
Prince Harry Pays Tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute on Monday to his "granny", the late Queen Elizabeth, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with her and how he would honour his father as the new king. In a statement, Harry, who stepped down from...
US News and World Report
Queen's Final Trip Is Most Tracked Flight in History
(Reuters) - Just over 5 million people viewed Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying the late monarch's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 said a total of 4.79 million people watched the flight live online, with...
US News and World Report
'Queen's Counsel' No More, 'King's Counsel' Return to UK Courts After 70 Years
(Reuters) - The former Prince Charles is not the only one getting used to having "King" in his title all of a sudden. About 1,900 elite UK lawyers and hundreds of others in Commonwealth countries who held the rank of "Queen's Counsel" became "King's Counsel" when Queen Elizabeth died last week, instantly assuming a title that had gathered dust since the queen took the throne in 1952.
US News and World Report
Britons Back New King Charles, So Long as He Keeps Quiet
LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles has enjoyed a surge in support since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth as Britain's new monarch, a poll has shown, but some of those mourning his late mother warn he must follow her example and keep his views to himself. A YouGov survey for the Times...
US News and World Report
US News and World Report
Seeking Right Tone, New UK PM Truss Had to Quickly Change Gear for Queen
LONDON (Reuters) - Just a week after Queen Elizabeth asked Liz Truss to form a government, Britain's new prime minister is attending services of reflection across the country with King Charles, determined to strike the right tone in her first days in power. It has been a week like no...
US News and World Report
Scottish Police Charge Man Who Heckled Prince Andrew During Procession
LONDON (Reuters) - A man who heckled Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew as he walked behind his mother's coffin during a solemn procession in Edinburgh on Monday has been charged with breaching the peace, Police Scotland said on Tuesday. The attitude of crowds publicly mourning the queen since she died...
US News and World Report
Prince William Honoured to Be Made Prince of Wales - Statement
LONDON (Reuters) - Prince William said he was honoured to be made the new Prince of Wales when he spoke with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford on Sunday, Kensington Palace said in a statement. William was given the title, previously held by his father for more than 50 years, following...
