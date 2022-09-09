Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Man accused of stealing $8K worth of tools from town of Newington garage
NEWINGTON – Police have charged a Kent man with stealing over $8,000 worth of tools that belong to the town of Newington. Police on Wednesday said Thomas Sullivan, 29, was recently arrested in connection with a burglary at the Newington Parks and Grounds Garage in December. He faces charges...
New Britain Herald
Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend
NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Ernesto Prisco, 51, 341 Francis St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Mateusz Lipinski, 28, 124 Dwight St. Flr.1, New Britain, violation of protective order, first-degree criminal trespass. Jose Enrique Guevara, 43, 156 Collins St. Apt. C1, Hartford, pos control substance – first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, ill opn mv w/o...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Juan Perez-Pizarro, 29, of 220 East St., was charged Aug. 31 with having a roaming dog, having unlicensed dogs and having a dog with no rabies vaccine. Raven Hardy, 31, of 35 Clark St., Hartford, was charged Sept. 7 with sixth degree larceny.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Treyanna Bell, 18, of 30 Marboy Dr., Plantsville, was charged Sept. 2 with second degree criminal trespass. Sandra Lee Cossette, 58, of 562 Main St., was charged Sept. 2 with second degree failure to appear and three counts of first degree failure to appear;. Michelle Emily Jackman, 18, of 57...
New Britain Herald
Jonathan A. Henry
Jonathan A. Henry, 65, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday, (Sept. 6, 2022) at Hartford Hospital. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of Mildred (Kennedy) Henry-Huyghue of New Britain and the late Anderson J. Henry, Sr. A graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1974,...
New Britain Herald
Man shot in Plainville; suspect on the loose
PLAINVILLE – A man shot outside an apartment complex on Monday – believed to be the first shooting in town in more than a decade – is expected to survive. The 22-year-old, who has not been identified, was shot twice while parked in his car outside the Hamlin View Terrace apartment complex, located at 369 Woodford Ave., around 10:28 a.m. The first responding officers found him in an upper stairwell of the condo complex, as it is believed he went inside the building looking for help, according to Chief Christopher Vanghele.
New Britain Herald
$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
New Britain man accused in shooting pursuing trial
NEW BRITAIN -- A New Britain man is pursuing a trial in a case alleging he and another suspect shot at a man during a drive-by shooting, sending the victim to the hospital. Cyrus Torres, 23, of 62 John St., is free on $200,000 bond while he awaits the start of his trial – which has not yet been scheduled.
New Britain Herald
Elizabeth Oshana
Elizabeth Oshana, 99, of Farmington, passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation in Portland. Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1922. She was employed by the New York Shipyard in Camden, NJ during WWII. Elizabeth met her late husband, Nicholas and eventually married and...
New Britain Herald
West Queen Street in Southington to remain closed through Friday following water main break
SOUTHINGTON – West Queen Street is expected to remain closed until Saturday following a water main break on Tuesday. Police on Wednesday said an update will be provided once the street reopens. They said work in the area will result in the street being closed through Friday. According to...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Madeline S. Luna, 35, 4140 Denman St. #6v Dr., Elmhurst, NY, disorderly conduct. Xander Estremera, 19, 267 Fairfield Ave. Apt. 1, Hartford, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree stalking, second-degree harassment, two counts – violation of protective order. Freddie L. Thorpe, 64, 8 Stonington St., Hartford, first-degree criminal trespass, sixth-degree...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
Beverly Spencer
Beverly Spencer, age 85 of Berlin, widow of LeRoy D. Spencer, entered into eternal rest on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 at Apple Rehab of Cromwell, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family. Beverly was born on July 5, 1937 in New Britain, the beloved daughter of the late Kenneth & Mary (Marhefka) LaClair. She attended local Newington and New Britain schools.
New Britain Herald
Richard L. Valenti
Richard L. Valenti, 89, of New Britain, beloved husband of the late Ruth (Lange) Valenti, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Gasper Paul Valenti and Anna (Zotter) Valenti. Richard was a US Army veteran, who served during the Korean War.
New Britain Herald
343 yards from Bond and Hill serve as big step in the right direction for New Britain football
Golden Hurricanes head coach Isaiah Boddie said his team was on a mission to put New Britain football back on the map in 2022. Running back tandem Cam Bond and Cayden Hill took the team 343 yards in the right direction on Friday night in the team’s season opening win at Middletown.
New Britain Herald
United Way of Southington's kickoff campaign features Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch cast member
SOUTHINGTON – Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” cast member Nick Tokman will speak at United Way of Southington’s Annual Dinner and Kickoff Campaign on Sept. 16 at Aqua Turf Club. “Nick has an amazing story to share. He brings the energy and motivation that aligns with...
New Britain Herald
Berlin Senior Center holding first-ever open house
BERLIN – Even those who have yet to reach their golden years are invited to come and see all there is to look forward to at the Berlin Senior Center’s first-ever open house. The event is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12...
New Britain Herald
Polish folk group performing at Central Connecticut State University this month
NEW BRITAIN – A world-renowned Polish song and dance ensemble will be performing here at the end of this month. Slask is set to present “Around the World in 80 Minutes” Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Welte Auditorium at Central Connecticut State University. The...
New Britain Herald
'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns
BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
New Britain Herald
Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation
NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
Comments / 0