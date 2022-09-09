Keanu Reeves Recalls the ‘Extraordinary’ Process of Filming His Iconic ‘Matrix’ Scene

Keanu Reeves is currently working on several new projects. However, fans still talk about older favorites. The actor shared the process of filming a scene from one of his many iconic movies.

Vanity Fair shared an article titled “25 Scenes 25 Years” detailing some of the best movie scenes over the last two decades. On the list was Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix. The 1999 sci-fi film displayed “a dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality, the Matrix, which intelligent machines have created to distract humans while using their bodies as an energy source.” The film instantly became popular, and has generated several sequels to the franchise.

Reeves, who portrayed the main character Neo, spoke to Joanna Robinson about one of the most iconic scenes in the film.

“When it came to shooting Neo dodging the bullets, it was on a stage with a green screen and more than 100 cameras. I was on a wire, and it was extraordinary to be the human piece of ‘bullet time’ and do something physically impossible.”

“I threw myself back, did the choreography—everyone was really excited hearing the camera shutters. Then, of course, in Wachowski fashion, we did it a whole bunch more, looking for super-perfect. Then, we started to see ‘bullet time’ enter the mainstream in commercials, and the Wachowskis became a part of our visual language. You see them moving a camera like that now during football games. There’s nothing like the original, but it’s still always cool.”

Fans of the film tend to have a fixation on the behind-the-scenes of filming, and it always is very interesting to see. A Twitter account called A Slice of History shared BTS of Reeves and Lawrence Fishburn rehearsing a fight scene for the film.

Keanu Reeves Shares Details About Popular ‘The Matrix’ Scene

Thet wrote: “Keanu Reeves & Laurence Fishburne putting in the sweat for the fight scenes in The Matrix,1999.”

Another Twitter user in the replies shared another piece of inside info about this clip in particular. They wrote: “A lot of ppl don’t remember that the reason he’s wearing a neck brace is because he suffered a cervical spinal injury around the time of production, & had to have surgery to fix it. His costars also suffered injuries during production.”

Many applaud and praise Reeves for how much he puts into the films he does.

Another fan responded to the clip as well, saying: “First ever movie that went back twice in the cinema to rewatch was memorized when watching it the first time, didn’t even eat the popcorn I had bought. Great film , works on many levels too.”

Fans of the film are definitely not the only ones who found the scenes cool, as Reeves also agrees.