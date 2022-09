>>Beauty Accelerate 2022 will take place in NYC, September 28-29. Registration is now open.<<<. On average, the majority of shampoo and conditioner products contain more than 60% water, according to a report by Cosmopolitan. Considering this, as well as the overabundant consumption of water, consumers have taken an interest in waterless products in order to gain more from the cosmetics they are purchasing while also being environmentally friendly.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO