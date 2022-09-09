ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto FC sign forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

Toronto FC have signed forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown MLS contract through 2025 with an option for a further year. The 18-year-old signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract with the club's affiliate side, Toronto FC II, in May, going on to notch four goals and five assists in 14 appearances during the development league's inaugural season.
Carles Gil says New England Revolution 'don't deserve' to make the MLS Cup Playoffs

New England Revolution star Carles Gil has claimed the club 'don't deserve' to make this season's MLS Cup Playoffs. A 3-1 defeat to the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday has left the Supporters' Shield holders ninth in the Eastern Conference, still only three points adrift of the Columbus Crew in seventh but having played a game more than most of their rivals.
The best goals of MLS week 30 - ranked

The 2022 Major League Soccer season is quickly coming to an end, but players don't seem to be slowing down. Week 30 saw some unreal efforts across conferences, with Orlando City's Andres Perea finding the back of the net in the East and Chicho Arango stunning in the West. But it all came down to Atlanta United's young figure Thiago Almada.
LAFC sign Christopher Jaime to club’s first MLS NEXT PRO Contract

LAFC Academy product Christopher Jaime became the team’s first player to sign an MLS NEXT PRO contract. “This is a significant moment for our Club as a next step in our professional pathway for our young, talented academy players like Chris,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington.
