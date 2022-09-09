ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Mommy

From The Confessional: “My Husband Annoys Me. A LOT.”

Anyone in a long-term partnership or marriage knows it’s not always easy (yup, you can go ahead and nominate that for understatement of the year) — especially when there are kids involved. And I’m not even talking about any of the truly serious issues relationships can have — more the little things. Things that are minor, but still annoying enough to, say... inspire you to submit an anonymous confession. Here are 16 complaints about people’s husbands/partners from our Confessional.
Distractify

Woman Slammed for Comments on Couple’s Stillborn Baby, Sister Kicks Her Out of House

One of the worst pains anyone can go through is experiencing the loss of their child. It's a grief that no one ever really gets over, but rather, something one learns to live with. Fatherly writes: "The loss of a child may be the worst trauma a human being can experience. Though it’s not a terribly common experience in the United States — about 10,000 children between the ages of 1 and 14 died in 2018 — the horrific potential for losing a child looms large."
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Newsweek

Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip

A mom of two toddlers is being backed for her decision to not let her husband see their son when he got back from a month-long business trip. The mom, u/ferret782, shared her story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning 5,000 upvotes and 800 comments in 10 hours for her post, "[Am I the A**hole] for not letting my husband see our son even though he hasn't seen him in person for a month?"
Newsweek

Groom Refusing to Let Bride's Teen Daughter Make Wedding Cake Sparks Fury

A bride-to-be is being urged to dump her fiancé after he took offense at the idea of her daughter making their wedding cake. While marriage traditions have changed and evolved over the years, wedding cakes play a prominent role in celebrations. According to Loria Stern, a professional chef and caterer, that's because of the opportunity for wedding cakes to create something that reflects a happy union.
