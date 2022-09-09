Stores are shuttered, TV schedules changed, and tourist attractions closed: How Britain is reacting to the Queen's death

Read full article on original website
Britain draws pride from 'The Queue' for their queen
Orderly and good-natured, the enormous waiting line to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is being hailed as a triumph of Britishness in a country that prides itself on its queueing finesse. Bradley noted that in modern Britain most queues were seen as frustrating as anywhere else in the world and that it was wrong to imagine orderly lines were exclusively British, or even a reality across the country.
Market In Focus: How Italy’s MIA Market Has Fast Become A Key Destination For Top Industry Execs
While the boom of local content has seen increased ambition from streaming platforms to compete with local broadcasters, local industry events with strong regional focuses are increasingly becoming attractive destinations for U.S. companies and executives and Rome’s MIA market is no exception. The innovative Italian event, which stands for Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo or International Audiovisual Market, has fast become Italy’s key film and TV market since its inception eight years ago. The market, which runs October 11-15 alongside the Rome Film Festival (which kicks off October 13), has already confirmed a 120% increase in registrations year-on-year with delegates from companies like...
Why it took me 22 years to include an accent mark in my last name
My colleagues at Axios Latino recently published a great story about why some Latino Americans use accent marks in their surnames, while others don't. What they found: The reasoning was a mixture of racism, assimilation and technological barriers. My father, for example, stopped adding the accent mark to his last...
Suriname threatens legal action over South Korean hit Netflix show
SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - South Korean residents in Suriname have been told to take care of their safety by the embassy after the Latin American country said it would explore legal action against the producers of South Korea's hit Netflix (NFLX.O) series "Narco-Saints" which fosters negative images of the country by portraying it as a "narco state."
