Mexico, MO

939theeagle.com

Missouri’s veto session begins at noon in Jefferson City

Missouri lawmakers are returning to Jefferson City today (Wednesday) morning for their annual veto session, which is required under the state Constitution. Both chambers will gavel-in at high noon, under the Constitution. The two chambers have GOP supermajorities, and Governor Mike Parson is a Republican. Senate President Pro Tem Dave...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

Construction underway on $800M beef processing plant in Foristell

American Foods Group LLC broke ground Sept. 12 on its well-publicized $800 million beef processing facility in Warren County. AFG’s facility is expected to bring 1,300 local jobs and have an annual economic impact of $1 billion, according to previous Missourian reporting. Located near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Archer Road between Wright City and Foristell on Interstate 70, the plant is expected to open in 2024.
FORISTELL, MO
939theeagle.com

CPS receiving $13-million in federal funding for air quality improvements and other building upgrades

Columbia’s school board is set to vote Monday evening on the district’s coronavirus plan for the 2022-2023 school year. Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood and other district officials believe the best opportunity for students to learn is in-person with their teachers in CPS buildings. If there are COVID disruptions, CPS says its priorities will include providing environments that are as safe as possible for students and staff, and to provide high-quality education for students.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Cole County Judge rules on marijuana ballot issue

(AP) — A Mid – Missouri judge has ruled that voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana during the Nov. 8 election. Cole County Circuit Judge Cotton Walker on Friday tossed out a lawsuit that sought to remove the question from the ballot. Walker ruled that Joy Sweeney, the woman suing didn’t prove she’s a Missouri resident, which would have been required for her lawsuit to continue. Walker noted that he would have ruled against her claims even if she had proven her Missouri residency. Her attorneys argued that the ballot initiative was unconstitutionally broad. They also said the secretary of state’s office overstepped its bounds by re-checking voter signatures to get the question on the ballot.
COLE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

$15-million addition/renovation to Columbia Area Career Center to begin in 2023

Construction is set to begin next summer on the $15-million addition and renovation of the Columbia Area Career Center (CACC). Columbia Public School (CPS) voters approved an April bond issue that provides funding for the project. CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood and area business leaders describe the CACC as critical...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Associated Press

Pelvic Fragility Fracture Patient at the University of Missouri in Columbia is the 100th Person Treated with CurvaFix IM Implant for Pelvic Fracture Fixation

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- CurvaFix, Inc., a developer of medical devices to repair fractures in curved bones, today announced the completion of the 100 th surgical procedure using the CurvaFix® IM Implant to repair a pelvic fragility fracture for a geriatric patient at University Hospital at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. The surgery was performed by orthopedic trauma surgeon Brett D. Crist, M.D., Director of the Orthopaedic Trauma Service and Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005088/en/ The CurvaFix® IM Implant procedure can simplify pelvic fracture fixation by enabling surgeons to choose an optimal entry point, allowing them to steer within the bone to follow each patient’s bone shape and fill the bone corridor resulting in strong, curved fixation with a minimally invasive procedure. (Photo: Business Wire)
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Gasconade County on Monday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Route Y near Route A around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the motorcycle driven by Joshua A. Johnson, 41, of Bland, Missouri, flipped over after he lost control. The post Man hurt Monday night after motorcycle crash in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

CPD: Deadly Columbia I-70 crash happened during heavy congestion

A Boonville man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash on heavily-congested I-70 in Columbia. CPD investigators say the crash happened when 84-year-old Wayne Simmons of Boonville slowed for heavy traffic ahead in the driving lane of westbound I-70 near the 123-mile marker. Columbia Police say 30-year-old Ruzana Tadzhibayev’s vehicle then struck the back the Simmons’ Hyundai, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia shooting suspect turns himself in; jailed without bond

A Columbia shooting suspect that detectives have been searching for two weeks has turned himself in. 50-year-old Jeffrey Tubbs turned himself in to the Boone County jail. He’s charged with six felonies for the August 31 daytime shooting on Old Highway 63 near Westlake Ace that seriously injured another motorist. The motorist who was shot exchanged gunfire with Tubbs in the middle of Old Highway 63, with traffic in the area.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Boone County man dies by electrocution following crash

A 22-year-old man from Hallsville dies early this morning after he comes in contact with a downed powerline. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it was called around 1:30 a.m. to an area west of Ashland along S. River Road. It’s believed the man’s vehicle collided with a pole and when he exited the vehicle, he inadvertently made contact with the powerline.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

