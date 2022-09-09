ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley

By Sarah James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndTc5_0holdw6600
(Image credit: Gameloft)

There's a lot to keep you busy in Disney Dreamlight Valley but if you're anything like me, the most pressing issue will be how to upgrade your house. Sure, you can venture into the various realms, complete quests, or collect goodies but you can also redecorate the entire Valley to your liking—and what better place to start than with your own home.

So, if you're ready to get started, here's what you need to know to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including how many Star Coins it will cost set you back.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to upgrade your house

In order to upgrade your house, you'll need to complete a few quests for Scrooge McDuck. He's one of the first characters you'll meet and he'll introduce you to some of the basic systems in the game.

Here are the three quests you'll need to complete to upgrade your house:

  • Making Cents of Things
  • Scrooge McDuck's Grand Re-Opening
  • Dreamlight Valley Economy 101

There are several steps for each of these quests but are fairly simple to complete. The only one you might have trouble with is finding the gems to sell to Goofy in the final quest. These are collected by mining deposits, though the gems themselves aren't a guaranteed drop. To increase your chances of mining gems, hang out with a character who has a level 2 or above friendship rating that you've assigned mining duties to. Then, go ahead and bash the black rocks with your pickaxe, especially the ones that have coloured rocks poking out.

Once Scrooge adds an elevator to your house at the end of the third quest, you can increase the size of the main room. This first upgrade is free but you'll have to pay coins for the subsequent upgrades:

  • First paid upgrade: 1,000 Coins
  • Second paid upgrade: 2,000 Coins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qo99J_0holdw6600
(Image credit: Gameloft)

You can also choose to add additional rooms and expand these too, though these will range in price from 1,000 to 3,000, depending on the size of the room you choose. For exterior upgrades, which will add additional floors to your house, you'll need a whole load more Coins as these don't come cheap. The exterior upgrades are:

  • 2,000 Coins: Exterior improvement, increased storage
  • 20,000 Coins: Exterior improvement, increased storage, second floor
  • 75,000 Coins: Exterior improvement, increased storage, third floor

In short, if you want the biggest and best house in the Valley, you're going to need to start saving.

If you're just getting started with Disney Dreamlight Valley, be sure to check out our guides on how to unlock Royal Tools (opens in new tab), import your avatar (opens in new tab) and how the Star Path works (opens in new tab). If you're working on character quests, here are our guides on how to make crudites (opens in new tab) and ratatouille (opens in new tab), and how to solve the cave puzzles (opens in new tab).

Sarah started as a freelance writer in 2018, writing for PCGamesN, TechRadar, GamingBible, Red Bull Gaming and more. In 2021, she was offered a full-time position on the PC Gamer team where she takes every possible opportunity to talk about World of Warcraft and Elden Ring. When not writing guides, most of her spare time is spent in Azeroth—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The secret trick for crossing blocked bridges

Access some areas of the Disney Dreamlight Valley map before you're supposed to with one little trick. Disney Dreamlight Valley bridges let you access new areas of locations you've unlocked. You may have seen them in locations like Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor. The only problem is that these bridges are often blocked by big coral rocks or large tree stumps that you can't remove with your pickaxe or shovel until you upgrade them by completing quests.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to get the Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft's Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm is a new mount that you can add to your collection in preparation for Dragonflight (opens in new tab). It's relatively easy to get, so you won't have to spend hours—or years (opens in new tab)—farming the same dungeon or raid to acquire it. Instead, you'll need to spend a couple of hours in Wrath of the Lich King Classic (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
PC Gamer

I've never seen art design like this in a survival horror game

Saturnalia, the ancient Roman festival to Saturn held during the winter solstice, represents the birth of a new sun. The death of the past. It eventually formed the spiritual center of what we call Christmas. My time with the game of the same name did not feature merry elves, bright candles, and cheerfully wrapped gifts, however. Instead I crawled around a dreamlike maze of an imaginary Italian town called Gravoi, evading a horrible monster and trying to solve a mystery.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Themeparks#Economy#Video Game#Travel Guide#Disney Dreamlight Valley#Goofy
PC Gamer

Overwatch 2's new support hero Kiriko is built like a DPS

Kiriko is Genji without the blade. Instead she throws kunai, ripped straight from an early version of Genji before he got his ninja stars in the original Overwatch. Although dealing damage isn't her main focus, Kiriko's supportive kit borrows the high mobility and precision that Genji players will know well.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Overwatch 2 heroes aren't an early battle pass unlock

When Overwatch 2 launches in October, all of its cosmetics will be tied to an entirely different set of systems than the original game—loot boxes are gone, long live the battle pass. Overwatch 2, like so many other live service games, will have a battle pass, an in-game shop,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
PC Gamer

Pimax promises gifts among birthday celebrations and 12k VR Headset launch

You'll have to check the Pimax website starting next week to find out what they are. As VR becomes even more commonplace in the home thanks to affordable and portable options like the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab), we're seeing a split in VR users. Some are after that easy low cost experience, but many are using the improvements in technology to level up the experience's fidelity. One company that's going all in on trying to give you the best VR experience is Pimax with its impressive high resolution offerings with 200 degree field of view. (opens in new tab)
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Your car is your only companion in 'driving survival game' Pacific Drive

In this "road-like" you drive through a dangerous exclusion zone in "a fully customizable car that develops its own quirks." The trailer for Pacific Drive starts with an average-looking station wagon slowly driving through a gloomy evening in the Pacific Northwest. Pretty quickly it becomes apparent this is no normal car, however. There's a futuristic display on the dashboard. There are various accessories, some glowing, bolted to the hood and side panels. And when it peels out, it's clear this car is secretly a beast, which is important because the world around it appears to be pretty monstrous as well.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Modern Warfare 2 guns are unlocked like a tech tree

I maintain that Call of Duty has never done weapon unlocks better than 2019's Modern Warfare reboot. The way that first iteration of Gunsmith balanced attachments with nuanced statistical changes and barrels with transformative effects jived with me in a way Black Ops–Cold War and Vanguard haven't matched since. For Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward is blowing up Create-a-Class all over again with Gunsmith 2.0.
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

Haunted Hogsmeade, A PlayStation-Exclusive Hogwarts Legacy Adventure, Will Challenge Players Against A Supernatural Power For Them To Possess Their Shop

During today’s PlayStation State of Play event, a console-exclusive Hogwarts Legacy shop quest called Haunted Hogsmeade was announced. The new Harry Potter game will allow players to attend a unique interactive version of the famed wizard school to develop their magical powers and end a deadly Goblin Rebellion. Although the release date of Hogwarts Legacy was delayed to February 2023 last month, State of Play nevertheless showed off some fascinating new footage of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

A huge nerf to one of Destiny 2's most powerful exotics got left off today's patch notes

Titan mains, it might be time to hang up your favourite hat. Following a hotfix that rolled out to Destiny 2 earlier today, players began noticing that the Loreley Splendor Helm was no longer functioning as it had pre-patch. In fact, it appeared to have eaten a substantial nerf. The text for the item's main perk still reads: "When you are critically wounded with full class ability energy or when you cast a Barricade, create a Sunspot at your location that has improved restoration effects."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Triangle Strategy comes to PC next month as our strategy RPG cup overfloweth

Too many tactics games, not enough time: a great problem to have. Triangle Strategy, Square Enix's first brand new stab at the strategy RPG in years, is about to land on PC where it belongs. Square announced on Tuesday that the turn-based tactics game hits Steam (opens in new tab) on October 13, sandwiching it right in the middle of two other fairly similar games from Square. At the end of this month it's launching real time tactics game The DioField Chronicle, and then in November we're getting the remastered Tactics Ogre: Reborn. If you're a glutton for number-crunching, grid-based Japanese RPGs, you are eating good this fall.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy