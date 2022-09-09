ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Here is What You Need to Afford Renting a Two Bedroom Home in Idaho

The economy is back on the rise, and for many, that is a good thing. The housing market seems to finally be creeping lower but is still far too expensive for most. Businesses are still closing too often, as weekly it seems like another place closes its door to say goodbye forever. While the world has begun to shift back to a form of normalcy and replicate what it was before the shutdown, there is still a ways to go to get back to fully normal. The cost of living during the pandemic rose to heights never seen, even though many were losing jobs and struggling to get by. In Idaho specifically, the cost of living skyrocketed. What does it take to be able to afford a house, even if only to rent?
Extreme Religious Group Wants To Ban ALL Drag Shows In Idaho

Sometimes, boys dress like girls. Sometimes, people absolutely freak out about it and try to ban it for everyone because they can't handle the fabulousness. With Boise Pride behind us, the very vocal minority who were mad about it needed something else to tweet about, and that brings us here.
Idaho's Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically

For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity

When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.
'My Pillow Guy' Has Phone Taken by FBI Before Proving Idaho Fraud

We first reported to you just a couple of months ago that the "My Pillow Guy" was coming after Idaho for all sorts of unsubstantiated reasons. It almost plays perfectly into this weird fascination with Idaho that many celebrities have had lately. Whether it's a celebrity fishing in our waters, doing a million dollar deal in Sun Valley, or a national talking head like Glenn Beck dabbling in our political system--there seems to be an interest in Idaho.
An Idaho Man Says He Has a Simple Plan to Tame Wildfires

I’m sick of watching Idaho burn! The news media claims it’s the new normal, and it’s your fault because you drive, eat meat, and heat your home. The media types are simpletons who exist nowadays to simply parrot what someone in a lab coat tells them is the science. Science applies in all their arguments, but for issues like gender identity and conception. In other words, some science is better than other sciences.
Look At How Much Idahoans Are Paying For Food Compared to 2021

Idahoans and all Americans are feeling the pain from the record rise in inflation. The government issued its monthly inflation report, reporting that inflation is up 8.3% from last year. The price of gasoline has caused businesses to raise prices on everything dependent on transportation. The stock market reacted to...
Oprah's Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America

Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
Idaho forest fire update

The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media's Worst Nightmare

Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

