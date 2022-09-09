Read full article on original website
The Insanely Irritating Transplant Habit Idahoans Will Never Be Okay With
Unless you hail from a stock of uncultured swine, there are certain things decent people just don't do. Before we explain our beef with some (not all) Idaho transplants, we need to be on the same page. Listed below are a few examples of behavior Idahoans think of as wildly ignorant, supremely annoying, or just plain disrespectful.
Here is What You Need to Afford Renting a Two Bedroom Home in Idaho
The economy is back on the rise, and for many, that is a good thing. The housing market seems to finally be creeping lower but is still far too expensive for most. Businesses are still closing too often, as weekly it seems like another place closes its door to say goodbye forever. While the world has begun to shift back to a form of normalcy and replicate what it was before the shutdown, there is still a ways to go to get back to fully normal. The cost of living during the pandemic rose to heights never seen, even though many were losing jobs and struggling to get by. In Idaho specifically, the cost of living skyrocketed. What does it take to be able to afford a house, even if only to rent?
Mormon Farm Needs Your Help in Giving Away Idaho Potatoes
An Idaho farm run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints needs your help feeding families in our area and throughout the country. The farm has called for volunteers to help them harvest thousands of potatoes that will be used to help folks in need. East Idaho...
Boise City Officials Embrace Pride, Where Is Their Love of America?
The Treasure Valley has survived another edition of Boise Pride Fest. Despite many comments on social media, the organizers pulled off a relatively incident-free significant event. Regardless of whether you are all about the festival or could do without it, there was one big takeaway that can't be ignored. I'll...
Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger locations are closer to reality
BOISE, Idaho — No grand openings are scheduled yet, but those wondering if In-N-Out Burger will ever set up shop in Idaho have a little reassurance. Plans for locations in Boise and Meridian are still moving forward. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional use...
Extreme Religious Group Wants To Ban ALL Drag Shows In Idaho
Sometimes, boys dress like girls. Sometimes, people absolutely freak out about it and try to ban it for everyone because they can't handle the fabulousness. With Boise Pride behind us, the very vocal minority who were mad about it needed something else to tweet about, and that brings us here.
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity
When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.
‘My Pillow Guy’ Has Phone Taken by FBI Before Proving Idaho Fraud
We first reported to you just a couple of months ago that the "My Pillow Guy" was coming after Idaho for all sorts of unsubstantiated reasons. It almost plays perfectly into this weird fascination with Idaho that many celebrities have had lately. Whether it's a celebrity fishing in our waters, doing a million dollar deal in Sun Valley, or a national talking head like Glenn Beck dabbling in our political system--there seems to be an interest in Idaho.
Payette woman participates in Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Winner event
BOISE, Idaho — A Payette woman will be spinning for a chance to win up to $100,000, as part of Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Winner event at the Boise Towne Square Mall, Wednesday afternoon. Melissa Gorham works as a non-emergency medical transport driver in Payette; she is also the...
An Idaho Man Says He Has a Simple Plan to Tame Wildfires
I’m sick of watching Idaho burn! The news media claims it’s the new normal, and it’s your fault because you drive, eat meat, and heat your home. The media types are simpletons who exist nowadays to simply parrot what someone in a lab coat tells them is the science. Science applies in all their arguments, but for issues like gender identity and conception. In other words, some science is better than other sciences.
People Are So Bored They’re Playing An Idaho Driving Video Game
I need to make a promise to my future self that I will never let myself get so bored that I play a video game where I just drive around Twin Falls. That is the point of the American Truck Simulator video game: you just drive around. Also, I'm pretty sure the Back To The Future Delorean shows up at about six and a half minutes in.
Look At How Much Idahoans Are Paying For Food Compared to 2021
Idahoans and all Americans are feeling the pain from the record rise in inflation. The government issued its monthly inflation report, reporting that inflation is up 8.3% from last year. The price of gasoline has caused businesses to raise prices on everything dependent on transportation. The stock market reacted to...
Oprah’s Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
Scary: The Haunted Swamp Opens This Week in Twin Falls
Sure, there are already Christmas decorations in stores, but we’re still excited for fall and Halloween in Southern Idaho. One of the spooky Halloween staples in the Magic Valley is ready to open this week and scare your pants off. When Does The Twin Falls Haunted Swamp Open. The...
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
Idaho’s #1 Milkshake (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
We’re nearing the end of Summer, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to some of Boise’s best milkshakes and ice cream treats. I mean... is it ever too late for that? Plus, getting shakes can be the perfect date!. And if getting milkshakes just for...
KTVB
Idaho forest fire update
The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare
Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
You Can Still Receive Covid-19 Emergency Rental Assistance in Idaho
If adulthood has taught us anything, it's that everyone struggles from time to time. Likewise, we believe one of life's most important lessons is accepting and knowing when to ask for help. It's self-care, it's a sign of maturity, and it's a skill. Are you, or is someone you know,...
