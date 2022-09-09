Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Genesis Health System and MercyOne to partner
Davenport, Iowa-based Genesis Health System and Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health affiliate MercyOne have signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership, according to a Sept. 14 media release shared with Becker's. Genesis Health System offers healthcare services for a 17-county region of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, while...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 New Jersey hospitals' plan to improve patient experience during labor and delivery
Two hospitals that are part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Virtua Voorhees Hospital in Voorhees Township, N.J., have adopted a national model focused on shared decision making to improve patient outcomes and experience during the birthing process. RWJBarnabas Health's Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch; Cooperman Barnabas Medical...
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas Health Resources launches acute-care-at-home program
Texas Health Resources has started an acute-care-at-home program for patients of the Arlington-based health system. Texas Health Care at Home will focus on a subset of acutely ill patients who will be remotely monitored via a 24/7 virtual command center staffed by physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and care coordinators.
beckershospitalreview.com
Illinois children's hospitals struggle to keep beds open amid 'skyrocketing' influx of kids with respiratory illness
Children's hospitals in Illinois are declining transfer requests and struggling to keep beds open amid an unusually early spike in the number of children infected with enterovirus or rhinovirus, the Chicago Tribune reported Sept. 12. "It's skyrocketed since school started," John Cunningham, MD, physician-in-chief at the University of Chicago Medicine...
beckershospitalreview.com
Maine hospital opts for Meditech EHR system
Houlton (Maine) Regional Hospital is implementing Meditech's EHR system. Since January, the health system has been working to replace its current system with Meditech's Expanse EHR system, as well as a new patient portal, according to a press release from Houlton Regional Hospital. According to Shawn Anderson, CEO of Houlton...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York Health Department issues warning on increase in opioid-related deaths
The New York State Department of Health has reported an increase in opioid-related overdoses in the Central New York region, according to a Sept. 13 report from The Ithaca Voice. Deaths related to overdose have climbed in the region, from 17 in 2019 to 19 in 2020 and 25 in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Main Line Health transitions pediatric services to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health will fully transition its pediatric care from Melbourne, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia per a new affiliation agreement. Main Line began collaborating with the children's hospital in April, when CHOP physicians began providing complex ophthalmic care for premature babies in Main...
beckershospitalreview.com
Alabama hospital CEO resigns to take Kentucky job
Brian Springate, BSN, RN, is resigning as CEO of Andalusia (Ala.) Health after accepting a position in Kentucky, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 12. Rob Marshall, a former CEO with Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth, which took over Andalusia Health earlier this year, will serve as interim CEO, the health system said.
