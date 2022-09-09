ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

ktoy1047.com

Louisiana lawmakers seek to get rid of income tax

Representative Richard Nelson said that he believes the state’s complex tax structure is holding Louisiana back and may be partially to blame for the state’s dropping population. Individual income tax in Louisiana accounts for more than $4 billion of the state’s $39 billion budget. If the income tax is dropped, the funding will need to be made up elsewhere.
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Sarah Hoffman with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana sits down with Ashley Doughty to discuss the issue of hunger in our area and how the community can work together to battle this problem. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK […]
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana

What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
KPLC TV

Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
listenupyall.com

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
KTBS

New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
WWL

Could Louisiana eliminate income tax?

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s House Ways and Means Committee will soon be studying the state’s tax structure with the possibility of eliminating the state’s income tax. Representative Richard Nelson, a Republican from Mandeville, has asked the committee to make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax.
brproud.com

New La. law requires carbon monoxide alarms in homes sold, leased after Jan. 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding carbon monoxide alarms in Louisiana homes. State fire officials said Act 458 requires homes sold or leased after January 1, 2023, to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm. Another change that goes into effect on the same date, according to SFM, is an amendment to the state’s residential building code which requires carbon monoxide alarms to be installed at the same time a whole home, stand generator is installed.
brproud.com

Medicaid enrollees urged to update information as eligibility changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the federal government’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expected to end in the coming months, Medicaid enrollees should make sure their health plans have the correct contact information. Healthy Louisiana will need to reach out to the enrollees when the company goes back...
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in South Bossier Parish, just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
KNOE TV8

U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
brproud.com

Governor Edwards encourages residents to get COVID-19 booster, flu shots

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards encourages the people of Louisiana to get the new COVID-19 booster and flu shot. The new bi-valent COVID-19 booster shot provides protection against multiple variants of the virus. The flu vaccine offers added protection against respiratory illness. LDH recommend...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on August 20, 2022, deputies responded to a home on Hundley Road about a theft.
brproud.com

U.S. Marshals led missing child operation in Louisiana, 14 recovered

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the past four months the New Orleans Task Force “Summer Knights” operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana, has successfully recovered 14 missing or endangered children across the state. The operation ran from April 30 through August 31,...
WDSU

Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set

NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 13, 2022, that on September 12, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street. James Williams III, 27, of Cut Off, Louisiana, who was not restrained at the time, was killed in the crash.
KSLA

Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
