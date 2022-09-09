Read full article on original website
Louisiana lawmakers seek to get rid of income tax
Representative Richard Nelson said that he believes the state’s complex tax structure is holding Louisiana back and may be partially to blame for the state’s dropping population. Individual income tax in Louisiana accounts for more than $4 billion of the state’s $39 billion budget. If the income tax is dropped, the funding will need to be made up elsewhere.
Louisiana Living: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Sarah Hoffman with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana sits down with Ashley Doughty to discuss the issue of hunger in our area and how the community can work together to battle this problem. For more information, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK […]
Louisiana lawmakers consider eliminating income tax
Imagine you're using the bathroom, and once you flush everything leaks out of the pipes! That's what's plaguing local businesses... among other water issues.
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
New La. law requires carbon monoxide alarms in homes sold, leased after Jan. 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The State Fire Marshal is reminding residents of a new law regarding carbon monoxide alarms in Louisiana homes. State fire officials said Act 458 requires homes sold or leased after January 1, 2023, to have at least one carbon monoxide alarm. Another change that goes into effect on the same date, according to SFM, is an amendment to the state’s residential building code which requires carbon monoxide alarms to be installed at the same time a whole home, stand generator is installed.
Medicaid enrollees urged to update information as eligibility changes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the federal government’s COVID-19 Public Health Emergency expected to end in the coming months, Medicaid enrollees should make sure their health plans have the correct contact information. Healthy Louisiana will need to reach out to the enrollees when the company goes back...
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in South Bossier Parish, just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Governor Edwards encourages residents to get COVID-19 booster, flu shots
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards encourages the people of Louisiana to get the new COVID-19 booster and flu shot. The new bi-valent COVID-19 booster shot provides protection against multiple variants of the virus. The flu vaccine offers added protection against respiratory illness. LDH recommend...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Cyberstalking After Allegedly Stealing a Crawfish Pot and Messaging and Calling His Ex Constantly. Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that on August 20, 2022, deputies responded to a home on Hundley Road about a theft.
Family member arrested in Texas after allegedly taking vehicle for grocery store run in Louisiana
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to look into a case involving a local family earlier this year. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kandra Dawn White, 33, of Texas. The investigation into an unauthorized use complaint started on...
Funeral arrangements for the MSY employee has been set
NEW ORLEANS — The funeral arrangments for the woman who was killed while unloading baggage at the New Orleans International Airport on Aug. 30 are set. The funeral for Jermani Thompson will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. Thompson, who...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 308, Impairment Suspected. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 13, 2022, that on September 12, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street. James Williams III, 27, of Cut Off, Louisiana, who was not restrained at the time, was killed in the crash.
Heart of Louisiana: Watson Brake
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a complex of ancient mounds, hidden in the woods of north Louisiana, south of Monroe known as “Watson Brake.”. We walked about a half mile through the woods as the trail blended with the raw forest. Our footsteps echoed through the green canopy of leaves. We were stepping on the ground where ancient people lived thousands of years ago.
