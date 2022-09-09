ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Outdoor Amarillo hosting come and go event this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Outdoor Amarillo will be hosting their first benefit this Thursday. The event will be on Sept. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 411 S. Filmore. Outdoor Amarillo wants to fund raise on their own for large, capital-intensive regional parks. They will act as a...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Hispanic Heritage Luncheon tickets are on sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Los Barrios Planning Committee are partnering with the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to bring the public a delicious event, the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon. The lunch will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza, located at 401 S. Buchanan....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo firefighters to raise money with Fill the Boots fundraiser this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters will raise money by filling their boots at various intersections this week. Amarillo Fire Department is taking part in the Fill the Boot for Muscular Dystrophy Association starting tomorrow. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, firefighters will be at...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Pampa United Way hosting 6th Annual Dine United Banquet this Saturday

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa United Way will be hosting the 6th Annual Dine United Banquet. The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the M.K. Brown Auditorium, featuring Illusionists Jared Hall and Ventriloquist Maegan Hall. There will be catered food available. Tickets cost...
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

Panhandle Community Services receives $800,000 in grants to help veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services received $800,000 in grants to help veterans with home repairs and other emergency needs. PCS helps veterans living below 80 percent area median income with personal emergencies, ranging from dental needs to rent emergency and mortgage costs. “We want to move people from...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow. A Regal Crown Club email Regal UA Amarillo Star, located at 8275 W. Amarillo Blvd., will be closed starting Sep. 15. Anyone who has purchased tickets for showings starting tomorrow will get refunds. For those...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District schools is in a “safe place.”. Amarillo police were notified today about a person making threats to some Amarillo ISD schools. Officers were able to contact the person who made the threats....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo receives new COVID-19 booster shots

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo has received 500 new COVID-19 booster shots, and the bivalent products are from Moderna and Pfizer. If you received your booster at least two months ago you are eligible for the current vaccine. The new booster shots have two strains of protection...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets available for 2022 Best of Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the 2022 Best of Texas. This year, the headliner will be country music star Easton Corbin. Best of Texas will take place on September 24, at 8 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch. To purchase tickets, click here.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo College & West Texas A&M University announce plan to increase teachers in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University announced today a new plan to put high school students on a fast track to become certified teachers. One2Teach is program which will significantly cut time and costs for high school students who want to become teachers by allowing them to earn their duel credits, and seamlessly transfer from high school, to AC, then to WT.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AISD: 7 students named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District said seven students are semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. An AISD the following students are Michael Carathers, Mehtan Rahman, Lily Sobey, Jeffrey, Zheng, Christopher Castaneda, William Ellis, and Elijah Hamilton. High school juniors who enter the program do so...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘Quiet Quitting’ not affecting the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Quiet Quitting, is a term used for employees remaining at the workplace who aren’t going above and beyond in their jobs. It has many businesses concerned nationwide, however in the Panhandle there has been very few cases of quiet quitting according to the SBDC but many companies are facing the issue head-on. “If you have a culture in your workplace where people’s personal lives in the work that they do, is respected and acknowledged,” said Gina Woodward, regional director, America’s SBDC WTAMU. “I think most of the time you’ll see that quiet quitting is not an issue because people enjoy being in the workplace. They enjoy being around their fellow employees and they enjoy what they do.”
PANHANDLE, TX
KFDA

Stream Amarillo High vs Permian volleyball here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host a livestream of the Amarillo High vs Permian volleyball game here. The volleyball game will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. You can stream the game by clicking here.
AMARILLO, TX

