Amarillo Women’s Network to recognize women tonight at the Career and Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Women’s Network is hosting an annual Career & Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony tonight. The ceremony starts at 5:00 p.m. today at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Conference Room on the 16th floor. The ceremony will honor Angela Knapp Eggers for the Life Time...
Outdoor Amarillo hosting come and go event this Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Outdoor Amarillo will be hosting their first benefit this Thursday. The event will be on Sept. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 411 S. Filmore. Outdoor Amarillo wants to fund raise on their own for large, capital-intensive regional parks. They will act as a...
‘The community of Amarillo can rally together’: Ceremonial rifle, truck stolen from veteran group after 9/11 ceremony
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit needs help looking for a stolen vehicle containing seven ceremonial rifles. The truck and all items inside cost between $22,000 to $25,000. After a 9/11 ceremony on Sept. 10, the red 2014 Dodge Ram was taken to the home...
Hispanic Heritage Luncheon tickets are on sale
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Los Barrios Planning Committee are partnering with the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to bring the public a delicious event, the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon. The lunch will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza, located at 401 S. Buchanan....
Amarillo firefighters to raise money with Fill the Boots fundraiser this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters will raise money by filling their boots at various intersections this week. Amarillo Fire Department is taking part in the Fill the Boot for Muscular Dystrophy Association starting tomorrow. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, firefighters will be at...
Pampa United Way hosting 6th Annual Dine United Banquet this Saturday
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa United Way will be hosting the 6th Annual Dine United Banquet. The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the M.K. Brown Auditorium, featuring Illusionists Jared Hall and Ventriloquist Maegan Hall. There will be catered food available. Tickets cost...
Panhandle Community Services receives $800,000 in grants to help veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services received $800,000 in grants to help veterans with home repairs and other emergency needs. PCS helps veterans living below 80 percent area median income with personal emergencies, ranging from dental needs to rent emergency and mortgage costs. “We want to move people from...
VIDEO: City of Amarillo to host public meeting about Bolton Street project tomorrow
VIDEO: City of Amarillo to host public meeting about Bolton Street project tomorrow
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow. A Regal Crown Club email Regal UA Amarillo Star, located at 8275 W. Amarillo Blvd., will be closed starting Sep. 15. Anyone who has purchased tickets for showings starting tomorrow will get refunds. For those...
Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District schools is in a “safe place.”. Amarillo police were notified today about a person making threats to some Amarillo ISD schools. Officers were able to contact the person who made the threats....
City of Amarillo receives new COVID-19 booster shots
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo has received 500 new COVID-19 booster shots, and the bivalent products are from Moderna and Pfizer. If you received your booster at least two months ago you are eligible for the current vaccine. The new booster shots have two strains of protection...
Tickets available for 2022 Best of Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the 2022 Best of Texas. This year, the headliner will be country music star Easton Corbin. Best of Texas will take place on September 24, at 8 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch. To purchase tickets, click here.
Amarillo College & West Texas A&M University announce plan to increase teachers in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University announced today a new plan to put high school students on a fast track to become certified teachers. One2Teach is program which will significantly cut time and costs for high school students who want to become teachers by allowing them to earn their duel credits, and seamlessly transfer from high school, to AC, then to WT.
AISD: 7 students named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District said seven students are semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. An AISD the following students are Michael Carathers, Mehtan Rahman, Lily Sobey, Jeffrey, Zheng, Christopher Castaneda, William Ellis, and Elijah Hamilton. High school juniors who enter the program do so...
‘Quiet Quitting’ not affecting the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Quiet Quitting, is a term used for employees remaining at the workplace who aren’t going above and beyond in their jobs. It has many businesses concerned nationwide, however in the Panhandle there has been very few cases of quiet quitting according to the SBDC but many companies are facing the issue head-on. “If you have a culture in your workplace where people’s personal lives in the work that they do, is respected and acknowledged,” said Gina Woodward, regional director, America’s SBDC WTAMU. “I think most of the time you’ll see that quiet quitting is not an issue because people enjoy being in the workplace. They enjoy being around their fellow employees and they enjoy what they do.”
‘Give them a job quickly’: Amarillo College receives $1.5 million grant to expand access to training
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thirteen colleges across the country are receiving funds from the U.S. Department of Labor and Amarillo College is one of those schools. The department has announced the award of $45 million total in grant funding to help expand career and technical education programs. It says this...
Storybridge celebrating 5,000 kids enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge is celebrating 5,000 local kids enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Imagination Library sends each enrolled child a new book in the mail every month until their fifth birthday. Storybridge pays for the books so the families don’t have to. The program...
Hilmar Cheese Company hosting in-person job fair for open positions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hilmar Cheese Company is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Hilmar Cheese Company’s processing site at 12400 US 385. Those who attend the event will meet the team and go through...
West Plains Wolves set for first matchup with AISD team against Palo Duro
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves are set to make an appearance at Dick Bivins Stadium for the first and only time this season to face off against the Palo Duro Dons. The Dons come in at 1-2 while the Wolves remain winless, but both teams are trending...
Stream Amarillo High vs Permian volleyball here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will host a livestream of the Amarillo High vs Permian volleyball game here. The volleyball game will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. You can stream the game by clicking here.
