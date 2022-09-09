Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
OHP: 1 Killed In Wrong Way Crash On I-35 In McClain County
A man was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-35 in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened at around 12:10 a.m. southbound on I-35 at Johnson Road, according to OHP. OHP said Kevin McGuire, 59, was heading northbound in the southbound lanes...
news9.com
Bethany Police Investigating Hit & Run Crash
Police in Bethany are investigating after two people were hit by a car on Wednesday night. The crash happened in the 2200 block of N Keeton Ave. in Bethany. According to police, the driver of the car fled the scene after the crash. The two people did not suffer life...
news9.com
Norman Police Vehicle Involved In Collision With Noble School Bus
A Norman Police Department vehicle and a Noble Public Schools bus collided around 6:10 a.m. Monday near 60th Avenue Southeast and East Etowah Road. According to a press release from NPD, the bus was empty at the time of the collision, and the incident is currently being investigated by the department's Collision Investigation and Reconstruction team.
news9.com
WATCH: Authorities Give Update On Missing Okemah Boy Found Dead
A missing two-year-old boy has been found dead on Monday evening. Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police requested Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Rescue Team to respond to Okfuskee County to search for the missing boy. OHP resources arrived and began searching for hours. A team from Pontotoc County and Colgate Fire found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Major Interstate Closure To Impact OKC This Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY - Interstate drivers in Oklahoma City will be taking a detour this weekend as work begins on I-35 southbound. All southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed from I-44 to I-40 from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.
news9.com
'That Family Is What We Are Doing It For': Oklahoma Trooper Details Effort To Find Missing Child
Nearly two dozen agencies came together to help find a missing boy in on Monday. The search did not end the way anyone wanted, but first responders want everyone to know, that they gave it their all in this case, as they do in other emergencies. Dozens of members of law enforcement searched near Cromwell for 2-year-old Ares Muse.
news9.com
Missing Okemah Toddler Found Dead After 12 Hour Search
A large search effort for a small boy ends in tragedy as investigators try to figure out what led to Ares Muse’s death. The missing toddler was found dead in Okfuskee County after hours of searching. Several agencies spent about 12 hours looking for Ares Muse in a rural...
news9.com
Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead After Multi-Agency Search In Okfuskee County
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: A two-year-old boy missing in Okfuskee County was found dead around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities said. A two-year-old child was been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation....
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
Police Investigating After 4 Shot In SW Oklahoma City
Four people were shot Monday night in southwest OKC, police said. According to police, all of the victims don't have life-threatening injuries. According to police, a victim was found in the 1400 block of S Indiana Ave. They had a gunshot wound to the leg. That person was taken to...
news9.com
Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead In Okfuskee County, Authorities Confirm
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: A two-year-old boy missing in Okfuskee County was found dead around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities said. A two-year-old child was been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation....
news9.com
OCPD: 1 Dead, Another Wounded In Southwest OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police and fire crews responded to a home where two people were found shot Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Southwest 59th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Authorities said this was an attempted murder-suicide. An adult shooter shot and killed themselves after shooting a child,...
news9.com
Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing
People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
The Village Police Says Missing 3-Year-Old Child Has Been Found Safe
UPDATE (2:14 p.m., Sept. 14, 2022): The Village police said a missing 3-year-old boy has been found safe. Authorities said Nicholas Sleeper has been returned to his family. Sleeper was found in a car near Northwest 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said they have not been able to locate...
news9.com
Norman Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Making Threat To Schools
After a threat on social media led to additional security at Norman Public Schools, Norman Police located and arrested the individual responsible. Norman Police said in a tweet the suspect was not a student of Norman schools, nor were the threats directed at Norman schools. The Norman Schools superintendent said...
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
KTUL
McIntosh County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The McIntosh County Sheriff's Department is searching for 16-year-old Samantha Anderson. Anderson was last seen at Checotah Park in Checotah on Aug. 31. She has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5-foot-4-inches tall. Anderson is also known to go by "Parker." If anyone has any...
news9.com
WATCH: Sooner Fans Throw Lincoln Riley-Autographed Football Out Of Stadium
An Oklahoma Sooners fan's son wanted to have a proper sendoff for what was once a treasured gift. The man came before a group of Sooner fans during Saturday’s game against Kent State at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. “My son has a Lincoln Riley autographed football --...
Comments / 0