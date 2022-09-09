ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney voice actors gather for D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

By Christine Samra
 5 days ago

When it comes to Disney, the brand’s lovable characters are one of the first things that come to mind.

What really brings them to life are the voices behind them like, voice actors, Ashley Eckstein and Bret Iwan who have their imprint on Disney history.

Eckstein voices Ahsoka Tano from “Star Wars Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.” The character has made such an impact that she is set to get her own series on Disney+, which will be played by Rosario Dawson.

“She is one of the most famous Jedi Padawan in the universe, but she’s famous for saying, ‘I’m no Jedi!” Eckstein told KTLA 5 Morning News reporter Megan Telles Friday.

Iwan, a Southern California native who went to Disneyland growing up, is the fourth official voice of Mickey Mouse. That means he’s the fourth person to do it since Walt Disney started in 1928.

“It’s an honor that is still surreal to me,” Iwan explained. “I have so much fun with it because Mickey means so much to so many people. I’m lucky to play just the smallest bit in Mickey’s story.”

The voice actor has been playing the famous mouse for 13 years.

Eckstein and Iwan are at Disney’s D23 Expo, celebrating all things Disney. The pair, along with Juju Green, who plays Straw Hat Goofy, is hosting this year’s convention.

The D23 Expo takes place Sept. 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

For tickets and information, head here .

