Read full article on original website
Related
Gov. Newsom signs Care Court bill into law to help unhoused community
The goal is to help people off the streets and into the care they need.
Paradise Post
Newsom unveils new California abortion website as Republican crackdown continues
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new website Tuesday designed to help Californians and those outside the state access abortions — his latest attempt to stymie Republicans’ efforts to curtail the procedure across the country. Abortion.ca.gov allows users to search for an abortion provider near them, while also providing...
Paradise Post
The new face of No on 30: Gavin Newsom
The opponents of Proposition 30, a proposal to tax millionaires to fund electric car incentives and infrastructure, want California voters to keep one thing in mind when they decide how to vote on the measure:. Gavin Newsom’s face. A new “No on 30” ad features the governor — and...
California Fire Map Update: Mosquito Wildfire Torches Nearly 50K Acres
Last week, the Mosquito Fire was just over 1,000 acres in size but has continued to grow over the past several days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiaexaminer.net
Northern California Harmed by Mosquito Fire Smoke
Northern California is experiencing dangerous conditions as a wall of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills is choking the air and making firefighting more difficult. Time-lapse footage taken by the NWS in Reno, Nevada, showed the effects of the smoke the best. Meteorologist Heather Richards said...
The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month
Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
California Wildfires Threaten Nearly All of State's Cannabis Crops
A new Cal Berkeley study found that more than 94 percent of legal cannabis crops were grown in hot spots.
Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now
It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom officially urges no on Proposition 30, calls it a 'trojan horse'
Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially announced that he is against a measure on the November ballot that would tax millionaires in California to fund electric vehicles and other climate-related programs. In a television ad provided to KCRA 3 by the No on 30 campaign, the governor warned Proposition 30 is...
California to give $2,500 training grant to workers who lost jobs during pandemic
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Living through a pandemic sucks, but for Diana McLaughlin, early 2020 was especially bad: A divorce in February 2020, societal shut-down in March, and as part of the COVID-19 economic fallout, she lost her job in April of that year, returning to full-time work only 18 months later.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cellphones, meth, tobacco smuggled into Northern California prison leads to guilty plea
A former Citrus Heights legal assistant accused of smuggling drugs and contraband into Folsom State Prison on behalf of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang pleaded guilty Monday to racketeering conspiracy and drug charges in federal court in Sacramento. Kirsten Demar, 46, entered the pleas in a case in which prosecutors...
California inflation relief checks coming next month
The State of California is due to start sending out inflation relief checks next month, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The program, known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, will see direct payments being sent out to more than 20 million Californians. The size of the payments will range from between $200 to $1,050, based […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito Blaze Incinerates 46,000 Acres
The two biggest blazes were still burning Monday after fire crews tackled the infernos—dubbed Fairview and Mosquito—over the weekend.
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KSBW.com
California will soon rank heat waves like hurricanes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heat waves inCalifornia will soon be ranked by severity in a manner similar to hurricanes and other extreme weather events. Video Player: Santa Cruz wine growers move to over-night harvesting during California heat wave. On Friday, after one of the worst heat waves in recent memory,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Could Get up to $1000 from a CA Refund in October
Many people outside the state love to hate on California. But our state has been doing great financially and is now running a budget surplus. In response to this--and to fight ongoing inflation--the state is sending a rebate check to many middle-class Californians starting in October.
NBC Los Angeles
All Californians Can Now Access 24/7 Online Tutoring — For Free
Does your child want to learn more about math or language arts, but they're struggling to make sense of the subject on their own?. Good news: every Californian can now access free online tutoring at any hour of the day, thanks to a new initiative offering educational resources to K-12 students and adult learners.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gas prices are going up. But prices are falling across the US. What’s going on?
Gasoline prices are falling fast around the country — but in California, prices are going up. And they’re likely to go up even more. That’s the prediction from experts, who see the state facing a unique set of challenges. “We’re going to see more notable increases” over...
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Signs Bay Area Legislator's Climate Bill
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation from Bay Area State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) that means to address effects of climate change, including wildfires and sea-level rise by creating local resilience districts to undertake and promote conservation efforts. Dodd - who represents the 3rd Senate District that includes...
Comments / 0