Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys superfan Tattoo Mark uses his strength to help the kids always win

By Keith Russell
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) Tattoo Mark wants everyone to get on board what he believes will be a memorable ride this season. He yells "Let's Go Cowboys! Cowboys Nation! This is our house, Tampa Bay. Look out Brady!"

Mark Shenefield, also known as Tattoo Mark, has 20 tattoos of his favorite Cowboys of all time – everyone from Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson to future Hall of Famer Jason Witten. Even his service dog gets in the spirit this time of year. Clearly, he has the Cowboys back.

Tattoo Mark explains, "When you tattoo your body, that's dedication. It does not come off. It's there for life." Every time the ink dries on another tattoo, it's a reminder of just how fortunate Mark is to still be here.

Among Mark's tattoos is one of his mom and one of his dad. In the last 10 years, both parents, his brother, and his sister have all passed away from heart disease. Shenefield reflects back to that time of his life, saying, "I started losing a lot of family members, so I gave up on life. I started eating and drinking not exercising."

To the point where in 2018, Mark - who battles heart disease himself - weighed almost 450 pounds. His decision a year later to have gastric sleeve surgery was a game changer. Mark says, "I had to talk to myself that you know what? I am still young. I can still fight. I am not a quitter. I'm gonna fight this to the very end."

As Tattoo Mark makes his way into AT&T stadium Sunday night, he can count on Angie, his friend since junior high, to be right by his side. Angie says, "We've seen what's happened to his family, and we know they're looking down on us. He has them in his heart right here. He's strong. He's a strong man."

Now, Mark is using that strength to inspire others.

Last year, he collected over 500 teddy bears for kids at Cook Children's hospital. Three more hospitals have since joined his mission. He admits, "You probably won't see it. Every time I talk about it, it makes my eyes water. I'll do anything for the kids. Because remember, we don't win, the Cowboys don't win, I don't win… the kids always win."

And now you know Tattoo Mark is a giant teddy bear himself. He's more than the guy in the costume. He's a Cowboys superfan with a super message that goes way beyond football. Mark says, "Remember, tomorrow is not promised for me and you. It's never too late and always put it into God's hands man."

Dallas, TX
