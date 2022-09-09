Ravens, Lamar Jackson fail to reach contract extension before start of the season

The Baltimore Ravens were unable to reach a long-term contract with former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson before the start of the final year of his rookie contract, the team announced Friday.

Jackson, who does not have an agent, will instead bet on himself as he enters the fifth season of his NFL career.

The problem for Jackson is that even if he puts together a season that has him in the running for a second NFL MVP Award, it won't be as simple as either the Ravens meet his contractual requests or he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Baltimore still has control over Jackson for two more years after 2022, because they can franchise tag him twice.

Still only 25, it will be interesting to see if Jackson considers hiring an agent before next offseason. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Thursday that while Jackson has reached out to "one or more agents in recent days," there's no indication that he plans to hire one.

