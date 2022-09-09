ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

KamalamaDingDong
5d ago

Another Jussie Smollett race bait episode and people like LeBron James and Dawn Staley Swallowed it hook line and sinker

FJB!!
5d ago

Just lying to belittle the schools! They should be arrested and charged with making false allegations and have to pay for the police time!!!

David Block
5d ago

No one in the stands heard the supposed slurs.No one from the Duke team heard the slurs that includes the other black players.None of the announcers heard the supposed slurs.Ms Juicy Smollette is the only one in the whole Gym who heard the supposed slur.

