Jerry Westrom sentenced in 1993 killing of Jeanie Childs

A life prison term has been handed down to an Isanti hockey dad found guilty of a killing that took place almost 30 years ago.

56-year-old Jerry Westrom was convicted last month of the brutal stabbing of Jeanie Childs in a south side apartment she used for sex work in 1993.

The cold case was reopened after investigators matched a recent DNA sample of Westrom's to one taken from the crime scene. Prosecutors also presented footprints to the jury which they say matched as well. Childs was 35 at the time of her death.

Westrom will be required to serve at least 30 years behind bars before the possibility of parole.