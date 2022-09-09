Read full article on original website
2024 Ford Mustang Teaser Shows Start/Stop Button, Plays V8 Rumble
With every other news article being about EVs or a new conventionally powered model with a downsized engine, it's refreshing to talk about a good ol' V8 sports car. Come September 14, Ford will take the wraps off the new Mustang as the star of this year's North American International Auto Show. Meanwhile, the Blue Oval has found the time to release another teaser clip to make sure everyone knows the eight-cylinder engine is sticking around.
Ferrari Purosangue, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX: How They Compare
Here comes the inevitable comparison of arguably the three top super SUVs available today. However, we must acknowledge that this isn't really an apples-to-apples matchup. It might seem that way initially, but the Purosangue lives a very different existence, and not just in terms of price. Keep this in mind as we explore the world of ultra-fast, ultra-exclusive, and ultra-expensive people movers.
BMW Dune Taxi Electric Prototype Breaks Cover With 536 HP, 738 LB-FT
We'll be the first to admit that BMW has taken us by surprise with the unveiling of its so-called Dune Taxi. A new fast-paced video published on YouTube by the company's Middle East division shows a wild purely electric off-roader with meaty tires and huge ground clearance. With 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) of wheel travel, the eccentric EV flaunts its go-anywhere capabilities in a promo film co-starring the X6 M Competition and the iX M60.
Ford Bronco Raptor 1:10 Scale RC SUV Looks And Drives Like The Real Deal
The revived Ford Bronco is surely a very decent off-roader – we’ve seen it in action many times and we know it’s good. But have you ever wondered what would happen if you scale down the Bronco, give it some performance upgrades, and try it in the mud? Not much will change compared to the actual car, in fact.
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition Celebrates The Iconic Off-Roader
There are few long-lasting iconic cars still in production, and the Defender is certainly one of them. Land Rover introduced the Series I at the Amsterdam Motor Show back in 1948, which means the off-roader will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year. To mark the upcoming important milestone, the British marque owned by Tata Motors is launching a limited-run model available in the two-door 90 and four-door 110 flavors, but not the new 130.
Pagani Utopia Debuts With 852 HP And Is Available With 7-Speed Manual
Pagani plans an initial production run of 99 coupes. The Pagani Utopia is the production version of the codename C10 supercar. We don't see many cars with names from literature, but this vehicle takes its moniker from Thomas More's book Utopia from 1516 that describes the philosopher's ideal world. Such a lofty name means the new machine has a big promise to live up to.
Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Charger Hellcat, Mustang In Close Battles
Fear not, internal combustion fans. This isn't a video featuring an electric car putting gasoline engines to shame. There are three drag races in this single clip, all featuring a Tesla Model 3. The racing action is close, and it includes some proper modern muscle against the future of motoring. In short, it's just a great racing video for folks who love racing. And since you're reading Motor1.com, we suspect that means you.
2023 BMW XM Teaser Image Reveals SUV’s Illuminated Kidney Grille
We had the opportunity to drive a BMW XM prototype earlier this year, but the automaker hid the design under a full-body camouflage wrap. The performance SUV is scheduled to enter production before the end of the year, but we’re still waiting for the official debut, which could happen soon.
2024 Ford Mustang Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Update: The 2024 Ford Mustang is revealed! Check it out in our debut article:. Nearly 60 years and more than 10 million cars later, the Ford Mustang is preparing to enter its seventh generation. The S650 will break cover today during the Blue Oval's dedicated event dubbed "The Stampede" on the dawn of the 2022 NAIAS in the Motor City.
Audi R8 Electric Successor Coming In 2025 On Porsche Platform: Report
Audi sold fewer than 100 R8 E-Tron units, deciding to end production of the €1-million electric supercar after only one year. Needless to say, the Four Rings are hoping the already confirmed all-electric successor to today's naturally aspirated V10 machine will perform better when it arrives in the following years. In a new report, Autocar has it on good authority the EV is currently in development and will be out by the middle of the decade.
BMW XM Video Teaser Confirms It Debuts September 27
In a new teaser for the BMW XM, the brand confirms that the upcoming performance crossover debuts on September 27 at 6:01 PM EDT. The accompanying video also provides a brief chance to hear the vehicle rev. The teaser video offers another look at the XM's illuminated grille outline, running...
Watch Porsche Celebrate 911 Carrera RS 2.7 50th Birthday With Walter Rohrl
Just about a month ago, Porsche unveiled the all-new 911 GT3 RS with an aggressive body kit and a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer engine. Long before the hardcore performance car made its debut, the Stuttgart-based company had Germany’s fastest production sports car on sale. That car was the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and it now celebrates its 50th birthday.
2023 Ferrari Purosangue Debuts With Four Doors, Four Seats, And A V12
It took three-quarters of a century, but Ferrari has finally unveiled their first four-door. Dubbed Purosangue, the new model joins a lineup that includes everything from the stylish Roma and modern 296 to the untamed SF90 and luxurious 812. Depending on your perspective, it’s about damn time – or a move so reprehensible that old man Enzo should march straight out of the San Cataldo Cemetery and into a Ferrari board room to rumble.
2023 Subaru Crosstrek Revealed With Big Screen, Improved Comfort
The 2022 North American International Auto Show is in full swing but Subaru decided to officially introduce the new Crosstrek at home in Japan rather than in the Motor City. With the third generation, the small crossover has lost its "XV" moniker used in certain markets, meaning it'll be globally known as the "Crosstrek" going forward. It has retained the Subaru Global Platform (SGP), but with a series of refinements for a more comfortable ride.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse S And Dark Horse R Track-Only Cars Announced
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is here and with it comes a whole family of pony cars. Aside from the coupe and convertible, EcoBoost and GT, there's a new-for-2024 Dark Horse that elevates performance with a projected 500 horsepower. It also has a bespoke six-speed manual, NACA ducts, beefy Brembo brakes, and improved cooling. The road car is joined by two derivatives that do away with the license plate: Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is Track Ready With Performance Upgrades
The seventh-generation Mustang has debuted, bringing turbocharged four-cylinder and V8 power back to the newest pony in the stable. You won't find any electrification in the latest model, but you will find a new trim level called Dark Horse that comes upgraded for track-day tomfoolery. If you haven't already checked...
Build Your Own 2023 Ferrari Purosangue With Online Configurator Tool
The 2023 Ferrari Purosangue is finally here, after years of teasing on the part of the company and worry on the part of its fans. However you feel about the brand's first four-door vehicle (Ferrari refuses to call it an SUV), the Purosangue holds onto key brand attributes like a rev-happy, naturally aspirated V12 and a rear-mounted transaxle, with a long hood and swoopy passenger cabin helping it fit in with the brand’s recent grand tourers.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Spied Inside And Out While Lapping The Nurburgring
Development of the luxury EV continues. It's been a minute since we saw a Rolls-Royce Spectre prototype in the wild. The luxury brand still has vehicles wrapped in a text-laden camouflage that certainly draws attention, not that the massive coupe would go unnoticed with any wrap while turning laps on the Nürburgring.
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition Sounds Fierce On The Race Track
The Toyota GR Corolla carves a spot for the automaker in the hot-hatch segment. The base model will arrive later this year, but today’s bit of news involves the hotter GR Corolla Morizo Edition. The car broke cover in June, a few months after the regular GR Corolla debuted, increasing the car’s torque output and reducing its curb weight.
BMW M5 CS Dialed To 888 Horsepower With G-Power Hurricane Upgrade
G-Power is back with another highly tuned model, this time tweaking the current-generation F90 BMW M5 CS. The tweaked sedan, named the G5M CS Hurricane RR, makes an outrageous amount of power thanks to a number of upgrades, receiving a visual improvement to match its new, bonkers output numbers. The...
