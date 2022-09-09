Audi sold fewer than 100 R8 E-Tron units, deciding to end production of the €1-million electric supercar after only one year. Needless to say, the Four Rings are hoping the already confirmed all-electric successor to today's naturally aspirated V10 machine will perform better when it arrives in the following years. In a new report, Autocar has it on good authority the EV is currently in development and will be out by the middle of the decade.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO