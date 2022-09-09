Read full article on original website
OHP: 1 Killed In Wrong Way Crash On I-35 In McClain County
A man was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-35 in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened at around 12:10 a.m. southbound on I-35 at Johnson Road, according to OHP. OHP said Kevin McGuire, 59, was heading northbound in the southbound lanes...
Bethany Police Investigating Hit & Run Crash
Police in Bethany are investigating after two people were hit by a car on Wednesday night. The crash happened in the 2200 block of N Keeton Ave. in Bethany. According to police, the driver of the car fled the scene after the crash. The two people did not suffer life...
OCPD: At Least 1 Person In Custody Following Pursuit
Oklahoma City police has at least one person in custody after a pursuit began Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit began near Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard and ended near Southwest 66th and South Walker Avenue. Authorities said they are looking for another suspect. It is not yet known why...
Norman Police Vehicle Involved In Collision With Noble School Bus
A Norman Police Department vehicle and a Noble Public Schools bus collided around 6:10 a.m. Monday near 60th Avenue Southeast and East Etowah Road. According to a press release from NPD, the bus was empty at the time of the collision, and the incident is currently being investigated by the department's Collision Investigation and Reconstruction team.
Bethany Man Hits Grandparents With Car, Drives Off
Bethany Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue. Police said arrests have been made so far, but the victims are expected to be okay. This is a developing story.
Edmond Officer Uses Tactical Maneuver To End High-Speed Pursuit Involving Juveniles
A pursuit on Edmond streets Wednesday reached speeds over 100 miles per hour before the suspect crashed out, according to officials. Officers chased the SUV for several miles before forcing the driver to stop. Police said six juveniles were in the SUV. A traffic stop near West 15th Street and...
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
WATCH: Authorities Give Update On Missing Okemah Boy Found Dead
A missing two-year-old boy has been found dead on Monday evening. Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police requested Oklahoma Highway Patrol Emergency Rescue Team to respond to Okfuskee County to search for the missing boy. OHP resources arrived and began searching for hours. A team from Pontotoc County and Colgate Fire found...
Police Investigate Shooting In Southwest OKC
Police said one person was injured in a drive by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday night. The victim was shot in the arm just before 7:30 p.m. while walking down the 2300 block of S Central Ave, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with no life-threatening...
Major Interstate Closure To Impact OKC This Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY - Interstate drivers in Oklahoma City will be taking a detour this weekend as work begins on I-35 southbound. All southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed from I-44 to I-40 from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.
SW OKC Child In Critical Condition Following Attempted Murder-Suicide
Oklahoma City police revealed new details Tuesday in an attempted murder and suicide at a home on the southwest side of the city. Police said a child under the age of 12 was sent to Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City Monday in critical condition. Investigators said the child was shot in the head, and her younger sister ran for help.
Missing Okemah Toddler Found Dead After 12 Hour Search
A large search effort for a small boy ends in tragedy as investigators try to figure out what led to Ares Muse’s death. The missing toddler was found dead in Okfuskee County after hours of searching. Several agencies spent about 12 hours looking for Ares Muse in a rural...
Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead After Multi-Agency Search In Okfuskee County
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: A two-year-old boy missing in Okfuskee County was found dead around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities said. A two-year-old child was been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation....
Police Investigating After 4 Shot In SW Oklahoma City
Four people were shot Monday night in southwest OKC, police said. According to police, all of the victims don't have life-threatening injuries. According to police, a victim was found in the 1400 block of S Indiana Ave. They had a gunshot wound to the leg. That person was taken to...
OCPD: 1 Dead, Another Wounded In Southwest OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police and fire crews responded to a home where two people were found shot Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Southwest 59th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Authorities said this was an attempted murder-suicide. An adult shooter shot and killed themselves after shooting a child,...
OKC Police Arrest 2 Accused Of DUI, Endangering 8 Children In Their Care
An OKC metro driver and her passenger were accused of endangering eight children who were in their care. Oklahoma City police arrested 27-year-old Erin Sweet on Friday for driving under the influence. Police said some of the children were riding in the bed of Sweet’s truck. A car crash...
The Village Police Says Missing 3-Year-Old Child Has Been Found Safe
UPDATE (2:14 p.m., Sept. 14, 2022): The Village police said a missing 3-year-old boy has been found safe. Authorities said Nicholas Sleeper has been returned to his family. Sleeper was found in a car near Northwest 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said they have not been able to locate...
Fight Between Arby's Co-Workers Erupts Into Shooting; 1 Dead
A fight between co-workers at an Oklahoma City fast food restaurant ended in a deadly shooting Monday night. Oklahoma City police said two employees at an Arby’s, located in the 13400 block of North MacArthur Avenue, were fighting when one employee shot the other. Investigators said a 16-year-old suspect...
OKC Police Investigate After 2 People Found Dead In Home
Oklahoma City police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside a home near SW 59th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Police said they responded to the home Monday evening after a female went to a nearby store for help. “When officers arrived at the grocery store,...
Law Enforcement Searching For Business Thief After String Of Break Ins
Law enforcement is looking for the people responsible for a string of business break-ins in Oklahoma and Pottawatomie counties. A restaurant manager in Shawnee said the monetary loss was something no business could afford. “This is a small business and I know it is hard for them to make their...
