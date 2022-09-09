Read full article on original website
Dragons Tennis Notches Another Win
Pine City Head Coach Kristin Unverzagt gives us details on the win over Foley. The Dragon tennis team had another strong night and had a 7-0 win over Foley. The team played strong and are improving each time they step on the court. 1st Singles: Ella Sell had an amazing...
Pine City Athletic H.O.F. Induction
The 2022 Pine City Athletic Hall of Fame induction will take place on Saturday, October 8th at the Pine City Country Club. The agenda for the evening: A social at 5:30 pm and dinner to follow at 6:30 pm. The induction speeches will begin shortly after that. Meal tickets are...
Dragons Fall to Tough Aitkin Team on the Road
The Dragons football team was in Aitkin Friday night. After a tough home opener loss last week Pine City looked to turn things around against the Gobblers. But Aitkin had other plans. The Dragons struggled to put a drive together on offense. They had three turnovers that lead to three...
Concerns Raised by Resident of Hilltop Cottages
Concerns over drugs, trash, and management issues were brought before the Pine City Council last week by a resident at Hilltop Cottages. Grayson Kennedy said that she had retired from the cities to Hilltop in October of last year. She told WCMP that she turned to the council because issues...
