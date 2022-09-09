Read full article on original website
WWE Releases Medical Update on Edge Following The Judgment Day’s Attack
– Matt Camp shared a medical update from WWE on Edge on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. According to Camp, Edge has suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain. The Judgment Day laid waste to Rey Mysterio and Edge following Edge’s match with Dominik Mysterio on last Monday’s show.
Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Ted DiBiase discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon, getting Terry Funk’s advice on whether to join WWE or not, and Vince’s original pitch for the Million Dollar Man character. Highlights from his comments are below. On his first meeting...
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Chad Gable is currently set to be Johnny Gargano’s opponent on tonight’s show. Gargano is making his in-ring return for WWE tonight after making his on-screen return last month.
Details On Atmosphere At Titan Tower Following Regime Change In WWE
PWInsider has details on the atmosphere of WWE’s headquarters at Titan Tower since Vince McMahon announced his retirement back in July. Previous reports noted that the news “energized” the locker room and the production team and it appears the same is true for the staff. The vibe is said to be much better as the employees are able to better balance their professional and personal lives. With Vince in charge, there was a fear that taking time off for personal reasons could put your standing with the company in jeopardy. At the time, employees felt they should “keep their heads down.” If Vince worked long hours, employees expected to be asked to do the same and felt they could never turn off their cell phones. The higher up in the company the employee, the more they would be on call.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before last night’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
NXT Taping Next Week’s Episode On Wednesday
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will not be live, as they will be taping the episode this week according to a new report. PWInsider reports that tomorrow’s 2.0 anniversary episode of NXT will air live, and the September 20th episode will then be taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center.
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo
It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
WWE News: Note On When Ryan Katz Is Expected To Return To NXT, Frequent WWE Venue Gets New Name, Note On Next WWE Event at Madison Square Garden
– As previously reported, NXT creative producer Ryan Katz, who was released from the company back in January, confirmed he was coming back to the WWE. PWInsider reports that Katz is expected to be back soon, possibly even as early as this week. There is talk backstage that more people...
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that there was no physical interaction between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, with the latter returning to the back. Danielson left the ring with a limp and held up the AEW World Title before putting it back and heading to the back with William Regal. Danielson paused long enough to acknowledge the fans before leaving.
Update On Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Rock, WWE & More Over ‘Trade Secrets’
A new report has the latest on the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, WWE, The Rock, ESPN and more alleging the sharing of “trade secrets” in connection to the XFL. As was reported back in July, David Adrian Smith filed suit against McMahon, WWE, Dani Garcia, ESPN, Dwayne Johnson, Dick Ebersol, WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, Riddick’s wife Carol and others alleging that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade secret information” throughout the creation of the most recent XFL as well as the new, upcoming version.
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has a four-match card set for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:. * ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods. * Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy. * Ethan Page vs....
WWE News: Bayley Confronts Bianca Belair During Raw, Dexter Lumis Shows Up At Miz’s Home
– Bianca Belair found herself confronted by Bayley on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Belair defeated Sonya Deville in an open challenge for Belair’s Raw Women’s Title and after the match, Bayley came out and said she would face Belair when the time was right. Damage CTRL then tried to take out Belair but Asuka and Alexa Bliss made the save:
AEW News: Control Center Previews Tonight’s Dynamite, New Wardlow T-Shirt
– The latest AEW Control Center video previews tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the video below, with Tony Schiavone taking a look at this week’s tapings:. – AEW has released a new T-Shirt for Wardlow. Wardlow posted to Twitter to promote the “Pin Me Wardaddy” shirt, as you can see below:
WWE News: Karrion Kross Warns of the Fall of Roman Reigns’ Empire, Braun Strowman Shares Photos From Charity Fashion Show, Happy Corbin Turns 38
– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross posted a message on his Twitter account yesterday, teasing the fall of Roman Reigns’ empire. Karrion Kross wrote, “Remember where this began. It will be where everything as we know it shall end. The glory will be mine. History will be made. And the Empire will fall. #WWESmackdown” You can check out his tweet below:
DDP on the Backstage Drama in AEW, Says CM Punk Rant After All Out ‘Was Entertaining to Watch’
– DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer DDP shared his thoughts on CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. DDP on the backstage drama in AEW: “Politics and egos, and people getting their feelings hurt and guys...
WWE News: Bron Breakker Wins NXT Superstar Of the Year, Yulisa Leon Out With Knee Injury
– Bron Breakker has been voted as the NXT Superstar of the past year. On tonight’s one-year anniversary episode of NXT, Breakker was named as the fan-voted Biggest NXT Superstar of the NXT 2.0 era. Breakker was among a final four that also included Toxic Attraction, Nikkita Lyons, and Carmelo Hayes.
Tag Team Title Match Gets Stipulation For This Week’s WWE NXT
We now know the stipulation for the Tag Team Title match on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Raw that Pretty Deadly’s title defense against the Creed Brothers will take place in a Steel Cage, as voted by the fans.
Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.14.22
We’re a week away from Grand Slam and that means it is time to set up a World Title match. We have two semifinal matches in the title tournament this week and that should make for a good show. Other than that, we might get some more of the start of the build towards Full Gear. Let’s get to it.
AEW News: Orange Cassidy Takes Out PAC on Dynamite, Luigi Primo Appears
– Orange Cassidy took out his rival PAC on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cassidy, who is set to challenge PAC for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on next week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, got the better of the champion on tonight’s show:. – Luigi Primo, who...
