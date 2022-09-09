Read full article on original website
Hornets Soccer Falls To Maryville 5-0
The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team traveled to the campus of Northwest Missouri State University on Tuesday evening where they took on the Maryville Spoofhounds. The Spoofhounds took down the Hornets 5-0. Maryville took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break with two goals from junior defenseman Lane Hazen.
Lady Hornets Tennis Falls To St. Pius X In MEC Opener
Chillicothe Girls Tennis dropped its first MEC match of the season on Monday night. The Lady Hornets Tennis team suffered a tough loss to MEC tennis powerhouse St. Pius X on Monday night at Danner Park. The Hornets lost 9-0 as a varsity team. Coaches Chambers and Pyrtle were both...
CMS Softball Uses Late Surge To Defeat Chester Boren 9-7
The Chillicothe Middle School Softball squad grabbed the lead in the fourth inning to take down Chester Boren 9-7. Landry Marsh was on the rubber for CMS. Marsh surrendered seven runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out ten and walking one. The Lady Hornets racked up seven hits...
Chillicothe Girls Tennis Places 4th At The Benton Tourney
The Lady Hornets Tennis team snatched 4th Place at the Benton Tournament on Friday. Early Friday morning, the Chillicothe Lady Hornets varsity tennis team traveled to Noyes’ Courts for the 10-team St. Joseph Benton Tournament. This year, the tournament directors changed the format to be team-based competition instead of individual bracket play. At the start of the day, five teams each faced off in team pool play. Chillicothe faced Trenton, Maryville, Savannah, and Lafayette all before lunch.
Chillicothe Middle School Softball Takes Down Cameron 16-1
The CMS Lady Hornets Softball squad’s offense was clicking on all cylinders on Tuesday evening, leading them to a big win over Cameron 16-1. Hope Donoho was in the pitcher’s circle and surrendered zero runs on zero hits over two innings, striking out five, and walking two. Kylee Link and Ashlynn Daugherty both pitched an inning for the Lady Hornets.
Chillicothe Softball Picks Up 3 Wins On Saturday
The Lady Hornets Softball team captured a trio of wins in the Chillicothe Softball Tournament on Saturday at Danner Park. They took down Maryville 17-3, the Panthers 9-3, and Macon 13-2. Jolie Bonderer starred in the win over Maryville going 4 for 4 at the plate. She tallied 4 RBIs...
Dr Amy Patel To Be Honored At Thursday’s KC Chief’s Game
A 2004 Chillicothe High School graduate is this week’s honoree of the Lamar Hunt Legacy Seat at Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chief play this Thursday night. Dr. Amy Patel is a board-certified radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. A native of Chillicothe, Dr. Patel left Kansas City to work with Harvard University to build a comprehensive breast care program at a local hospital. Compelled to help women growing up near her hometown, she returned to the area in 2018 and is currently the Medical Director of The Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital.
Three Injured In Crash South Of Chillicothe
A crash south of Chillicothe this morning left three with moderate injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 5:15 am on US 65, three miles south of Chillicothe as 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, TX slowed to make a left turn onto a private road. Nineteen-year-old Lucas J Dick of Cameron was also southbound and attempted to pass on the left and collided with the Miller vehicle.
Kiwanis Kid’s Day Parade Saturday
The annual Chillicothe Kiwanis Club Kids Day Parade is Saturday. The parade will line up starting at 9:00 am on Webster Street, on the north side of the Livingston County Courthouse. The parade is for children up to 15 years of age. They are invited to dress up in costume,...
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 91 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 10:22 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Monroe St. for a vehicle with slashed tires. 11:43 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 3rd St. and S Woodrow for a 4-wheeler speeding....
Toddler Tuesday’s At Crowder State Park
Stories, crafts, and other activities are part of Toddler Tuesdays at Crowder State Park near Trenton. The programs are for preschool-aged children. The Toddler Tuesday programs will be held at the enclosed shelter at 9:00 am, beginning September 27th and continuing through November 1st. Each week, children will enjoy a...
Polo Man Injured In Single Vehicle Crash
A Polo man had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning and was arrested by State Troopers. According to the report, 25-year-old Logan M Bowley of Polo was eastbound on Missouri 116, west of Braymer, at about 2:00 am and ran off the south side of the road, hitting a utility pole. Bowley was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, and no insurance. He was released for treatment.
One Year After Crash, Traffic Signal Repairs Still Not Complete
In September of 2021, a semi struck a traffic signal at the corner of Washington and Webster Street in downtown Chillicothe. The traffic signal pole included a stop light that is above the street and crosswalk lights on the corner pole. MoDOT crews responded to the sight and put a temporary pole on that corner, with only a signal light on the corner, but not overhead.
Drug Arrest In Chillicothe
A woman was arrested by Chillicothe police following a report of suspicious activity Saturday morning in the 300 block of Clay Street. According to the report a woman was seen entering a condemned house at about 8:40 am. The officers located the woman who was arrested for alleged trespassing, burglary, and possession of narcotics packaged for delivery.
Bridge Projects On County Commission Agenda
Bridge projects are part of the Livingston county commission meeting Tuesday. The commissioners will meet at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. The agenda includes a 10:00 am bid opening for 10 bridge projects around the county. This will include rehabilitation and replacement. Also on the agenda...
Three Arrests In The Area Counties
Three arrests are reported by the Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 8:45 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 24-year-old Olga L Costilla of Southbend Indiana for alleged driving while suspended and speeding. She was processed and released. Saturday at 4:15 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 41-year-old...
Booked Into Jail For Livingston County
Two bookings into area jails for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Sheriff’s office. 24-year-old Annabelle Elizabeth Baker was booked into the Randolph County Jail Monday. Baker had been on probation following a guilty plea on a charge of Endangering the Welfare Of A Child. In a hearing last week, Baker admitted to the violation. She was sentenced to 20 days of additional shock time, and added to probation. She remains in custody at the Randolph County Jail with no bond allowed.
Livingston Co Most Wanted Updates
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Most Wanted updates include several arrests. 42-year-old Laura Beth Waterman surrendered to the Law Enforcement Center on August 26th on a Livingston County warrant for Alleged Probation Violation on an original charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child involving Drugs. Bond set at $20,000.
Three Governor Parson Rural Road Projects
Three resurfacing projects that are part of Governor Mike Parson’s Rural Road program begin this week. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced two Carroll County resurfacing projects and one in Livingston County are beginning soon. Carroll County Route YY will be narrowed to one lane for a resurfacing project...
Trenton City Council Actions
A contract for concrete repairs was awarded to Shuler Concrete as part of Monday’s Trenton City Council meeting. The contract is for repairs to a portion of the concrete parking area at the Fire Department and the improvement of drainage. The second project is near the hangers at the airport, repairing concrete joints.
