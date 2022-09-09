Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Feds OK Indiana to extend Medicaid health coverage for one year post-pregnancy
Hoosier women whose pregnancy care or delivery is covered by Medicaid are now permitted to remain enrolled in the federal-state health program, regardless of their family income, for up to one year after giving birth. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently approved the request of Indiana's Family...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmakers consider eliminating state income tax, 'Build a better mousetrap'
BATON ROUGE, La. - A key House committee Tuesday began a study on a politically treacherous bid to eliminate Louisiana's individual and corporate income taxes. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, whose resolution earlier this year prompted the review, noted that growing states like Texas and Florida have no income taxes. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohioans pay some of the highest property taxes in USA
(The Center Square) – Ohioans pay some of the highest property taxes in the country, above each of its neighboring states and significantly higher than three of its neighboring states. Ohioans pay 1.58% of their housing value in property taxes based on 2020 data, according to a recent report...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Analyst: Illinois must reverse anti-business climate to grow jobs
(The Center Square) – With a new survey showing Illinois ranked No. 2 in the nation for the number of small businesses planning to lay off employees in the coming months, an analyst said state government needs to reverse its anti-business climate to grow jobs. lllinois has some of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Petition drive aims to repeal criminal justice package that includes cashless bail
(The Center Square) – Saying Illinoisans' safety will be at risk, an Illinois senator is calling for a full repeal of the Safety, Accountability and Fairness Equity Today Act, or SAFE-T Act. State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, also is providing a petition online where Illinois residents can urge...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recreational marijuana on Missourians' ballots in November
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal of a ruling upholding the Secretary of State’s process for putting a recreational marijuana legalization measure on the November ballot. Joy Sweeney filed a lawsuit in late August against Secretary of State John...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11
Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs letter opposing student loan forgiveness plan
Originally published Sept. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho Gov. Brad Little is one of 22 governors across the country to sign a letter to President Joe Biden opposing his plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt, saying the plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates and exacerbate inflation.
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas legislative panel finds state struggles in prioritizing COVID relief aid requests
(The Center Square) – Prioritizing projects to receive COVID-19 relief money in a way that is accountable to taxpayers has proven challenging, a legislative panel has found. Lawmakers on the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER) Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council reviewed $414.4 million in requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, according to Department of Finance and Administration Chief of Staff Alan McVey. The state currently has $867.4 million remaining to allocate, McVey said Tuesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Libertarian congressional candidate withdraws, amid party upheaval
BOISE — A rift in the Idaho Libertarian Party has cost the party its best-known Idaho candidate, 1st Congressional District hopeful Joe Evans, who withdrew in late August and has now been replaced by a first-time candidate from Post Falls. Evans was the party’s top vote-getter in the 2020...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Google lawsuit filing deadline approaches; Four Illinois colleges make rankings list
Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos have less than two weeks to file their claim to be eligible to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement. A lawsuit alleged Google violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act through its face grouping tool. The law, which went into effect in 2008, requires companies to get a user’s consent to use such technology. The deadline to file a claim is Sept. 24.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois cities not retirement friendly, according to ranking
(The Center Square) – A new report ranks 182 cities across the country using certain metrics to determine which cities are the best to retire. Illinois placed just two cities on the list. The report uses specific metrics, including affordability, health care, and others, to determine which states are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recruiting, retaining an Ohio challenge after 'Deadliest' report
(The Center Square) – A leading Ohio business organization wants to move public safety more to the forefront as a key point in attracting and retaining business throughout the state. The Ohio Chamber of Commerce plans to respond to a recent news report that ranked five cities in the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Aid to more Connecticut farmers sought
(The Center Square) – If approved on the federal level, more Connecticut farmers could gain assistance for the harsh realities dealt them by the ongoing drought. A natural disaster request was submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Gov. Ned Lamont said, for Litchfield and New Haven counties where drought conditions have caused damage to farms.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Massachusetts doles out grants to improve early education
(The Center Square) – Improving facilities at early education and out-of-school programs are getting a cash injection. Capital improvement grants totaling $3.9 million have been awarded to improve 17 organizations for renovations to child-care facilities serving low-income families, Gov. Charlie Baker said. The Early Education and Out-of-School Time grants funding will support large renovation and construction projects designed to expand capacity and improve learning environments.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa universities seek $630.5 million from state taxpayers
(The Center Square) – Iowa’s three public universities are asking the Iowa State Board of Regents to request $630.46 million from the Iowa Legislature for the 2024 fiscal year on their behalf, a total featuring a $32 million bump over last year's budget despite some school's reporting slightly lower enrollment year-over-year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
South Carolina unemployment is down, but it's higher than the same week in 2021
(The Center Square) — While South Carolina’s new unemployment claims went down in the final week of August, it was a comparison of the number with 2021 that stood out. South Carolina’s unemployment claims were 42.23% higher than in the same week in 2021. The number decreased...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom urges "no" vote on Proposition 30
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a ballot initiative that would raise taxes on millionaires to fund electric vehicle subsidies and infrastructure, describing the measure as “one company’s cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer funded subsidy.”. Newsom is urging Californians to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Previewing Alaska’s ranked-choice gubernatorial election
Incumbent Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), Les Gara (D), Charlie Pierce (R), and Bill Walker (I) are running for governor of Alaska on Nov. 8. They advanced from the top-four primary on Aug. 16. Dunleavy was first elected in 2018, succeeding Walker, who had served as governor since 2014. Walker withdrew...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
Comments / 0