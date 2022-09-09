ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

1470 WFNT

Flint's Historic Capitol Theatre Opened in 1928 - Then and Now

Behind-the-Scenes and Backstage at Flint's Capitol Theatre, Pt. 1. Take an exclusive look behind-the-scenes and Flint, Michigan's historic Capitol Theatre. Dressing rooms, control rooms, catwalks, and more. Behind-the-Scenes and Backstage at Flint's Capitol Theatre, Pt. 2. Take an exclusive look behind-the-scenes and Flint, Michigan's historic Capitol Theatre. Dressing rooms, control...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Board of Ed. to review bids received for district’s vacant properties

Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools Board of Education will review bids for the sale of multiple vacant properties during a Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 meeting. “Our firm collected over a dozen bids since the July 1st bid opening,” said Philip Clark, an attorney for the law firm hired to support the school system’s property offloading, in an email.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in September 2022

Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food are available throughout September, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint. This month, the pantries’ produce includes sweet corn, summer squash, hard squash, and cabbage.
TheDailyBeast

Flint Mayor Blames Staffer After Fake College Degree Exposed

Flint did not need this.For years, Sheldon Neeley’s ascent as a Michigan politician, from city councilman to state legislator and now mayor of the notoriously troubled city of Flint, included a seemingly banal detail: he had a bachelor’s degree.But in the wake of a Fox News digital story that revealed he attended but did not graduate from Saginaw Valley State University, Neeley has been scrambling to explain himself—and pass the buck.“Mayor Neeley has been clear from the beginning that he received his associate’s degree from Delta College and that he studied Communication at Saginaw Valley State University, but did not...
Flint Beat

Arab Americans celebrate their heritage at community picnic

Holly, MI—As Seven Lakes glistened in the harsh afternoon sunlight a few hundred feet away, Zain Salman and Dr. Abd Alghanem carefully unwrapped layers and layers of foil from an enormous round dish, revealing a freshly roasted lamb resting on a bed of rice garnished with lemons, veggies and pine nuts. This dish was the centerpiece of a spread that seemed to keep growing as dozens of people of Middle Eastern descent with homemade meals in hand gathered under the shade of the Fisherman’s Cove Pavilion to celebrate their culture at the Arab American Heritage Council (AAHC) of Greater Flint’s annual community picnic on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Flint Beat

Genesee County begins offering Omicron-specific boosters

Genesee County, MI—The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized COVID-19 booster shots that are adapted for Omicron, the circulating variant of the virus in Michigan and the U.S. at large. In late August 2022, the FDA greenlighted the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID vaccines, which target the original...
Flint Beat

Students return to dorms at UM-Flint

Flint, MI—Students once again filled the dorms at the University of Michigan-Flint, pushing carts overflowing with snacks, mini fridges, TVs and more into their new homes on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, the university’s move-in day for first-year students. Jasmine Robinson, who is majoring in anthropology, hopes to learn...
Flint Beat

Danielle Green resigns from Flint Board of Ed.

Flint, MI—Danielle Green has tendered her resignation from Flint Community Schools’ Board of Education as part of a condition to dismiss her case for allegedly assaulting board member Laura MacIntyre. On Aug. 22, 2022, Green appeared at the courtroom of Judge Herman Marable, Jr. at the 67th District...
Flint Beat

International staffing service provider opens in Flint

Flint, MI—Job Impulse Inc., an international personnel services provider, is set to open its newest branch office in Flint, Mich. on Aug. 24, 2022. Though Germany-based, Job Impulse has more than 50 locations across a dozen countries and has been operating in the United States since 2013. The Flint...
Flint Beat

City of Flint shares timeline for adoption of new marijuana ordinance

Flint, MI—With the deadline to adopt a new marijuana ordinance looming, the city of Flint’s Planning and Development Department shared its timeline for getting a new ordinance passed. Flint’s marijuana ordinance, which regulates marijuana businesses in the city, became a priority for the department when Flint City Council...
Flint Beat

Cheers Market loses liquor license after Flint Police investigate alcohol sales to minors

Flint, MI—Cheers Market has lost its liquor license after a Flint Police Department investigation confirmed the west Flint store was selling alcohol to minors. The market, located at 2809 W. Court Street, had its license revoked on Aug. 22, 2022, in response to a petition the Flint PD filed with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission upon concluding its investigation.
Flint Beat

Genesee healthcare providers celebrate National Health Center Week

Flint, MI—On the second week of August, the annual National Health Center Week raises awareness for the work and accomplishments of health centers across the U.S. In Genesee County, healthcare providers observed the week with fun activities, educational opportunities and resources for those in need. Check out the National Health Center Week’s events in Flint below:
Flint Beat

Nation’s new suicide hotline services Flint area and beyond

Genesee County, MI—The nation’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been launched for people experiencing mental distress. By calling, texting or chatting on the lifeline, which is free, confidential and available 24/7, individuals will be able to reach a trained mental health professional for help. The 988 lifeline...
Flint Beat

Flint Beat

