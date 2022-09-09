Read full article on original website
Flint’s Capitol Theatre to offer free, self-guided tours during Bikes on the Bricks
Flint, MI—The Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Mich. will be open for free, self-guided tours during Bikes on the Bricks this weekend. The tours will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, and feature a behind-the-scenes look at the theater, from dressing rooms to historical artwork, according to a press release.
‘Chevy In the Hole, A Novel’ author signs books in hometown Flint Public Library
FLINT, MI – The first time Flint native Kelsey Ronan ever had to get defensive about her hometown was when she left it. Ronan, local author of “Chevy In the Hole, A Novel,” recalled a story from her first days at Purdue University in graduate school after earning an undergrad at the University of Michigan-Flint.
Flint Board of Ed. to review bids received for district’s vacant properties
Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools Board of Education will review bids for the sale of multiple vacant properties during a Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 meeting. “Our firm collected over a dozen bids since the July 1st bid opening,” said Philip Clark, an attorney for the law firm hired to support the school system’s property offloading, in an email.
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in September 2022
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food are available throughout September, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint. This month, the pantries’ produce includes sweet corn, summer squash, hard squash, and cabbage.
Flint Mayor Blames Staffer After Fake College Degree Exposed
Flint did not need this.For years, Sheldon Neeley’s ascent as a Michigan politician, from city councilman to state legislator and now mayor of the notoriously troubled city of Flint, included a seemingly banal detail: he had a bachelor’s degree.But in the wake of a Fox News digital story that revealed he attended but did not graduate from Saginaw Valley State University, Neeley has been scrambling to explain himself—and pass the buck.“Mayor Neeley has been clear from the beginning that he received his associate’s degree from Delta College and that he studied Communication at Saginaw Valley State University, but did not...
Arab Americans celebrate their heritage at community picnic
Holly, MI—As Seven Lakes glistened in the harsh afternoon sunlight a few hundred feet away, Zain Salman and Dr. Abd Alghanem carefully unwrapped layers and layers of foil from an enormous round dish, revealing a freshly roasted lamb resting on a bed of rice garnished with lemons, veggies and pine nuts. This dish was the centerpiece of a spread that seemed to keep growing as dozens of people of Middle Eastern descent with homemade meals in hand gathered under the shade of the Fisherman’s Cove Pavilion to celebrate their culture at the Arab American Heritage Council (AAHC) of Greater Flint’s annual community picnic on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
Genesee County begins offering Omicron-specific boosters
Genesee County, MI—The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized COVID-19 booster shots that are adapted for Omicron, the circulating variant of the virus in Michigan and the U.S. at large. In late August 2022, the FDA greenlighted the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID vaccines, which target the original...
Students return to dorms at UM-Flint
Flint, MI—Students once again filled the dorms at the University of Michigan-Flint, pushing carts overflowing with snacks, mini fridges, TVs and more into their new homes on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, the university’s move-in day for first-year students. Jasmine Robinson, who is majoring in anthropology, hopes to learn...
Danielle Green resigns from Flint Board of Ed.
Flint, MI—Danielle Green has tendered her resignation from Flint Community Schools’ Board of Education as part of a condition to dismiss her case for allegedly assaulting board member Laura MacIntyre. On Aug. 22, 2022, Green appeared at the courtroom of Judge Herman Marable, Jr. at the 67th District...
Flint city clerk set to retire, mayor calls on state for election help
Flint, MI— Mayor Sheldon Neeley is calling on the Secretary of State for help after City Clerk Inez Brown announced her retirement at a Sept. 7, 2022, Flint City Council meeting. The news of Brown’s retirement comes at the heels of the November 2022 general election which includes races...
Flint officials a step closer in meeting tight deadline to approve city’s marijuana ordinance
Flint, MI—The Flint Planning Commission is one step closer to sending the city’s new marijuana ordinance to a vote. The update to Flint’s marijuana ordinance, which regulates marijuana businesses in the city, has been on a tight timeline since the passage of a new zoning code on July 25.
Genesee County researchers to study universal postpartum depression prevention
Genesee County, MI—Postpartum depression (PPD) is a form of depression that can occur after a mother gives birth. Sleep and eating problems, anxiety and worry, and avoiding contact with the baby and other people are among the symptoms of PPD, which affects as many as one in seven women.
A year on, Flint residents still seek resolutions for blight, unpaid bills at Sunset Village Apartments
Flint, MI—A beige sofa, paint cans, empty beer bottles and at least seven mattresses lay scattered among the single-car garages off of Bradley Avenue in Flint, Mich. on a mid-August afternoon. The mattress count is estimated because some of the garages are too coated in discarded clothing, bagged and...
International staffing service provider opens in Flint
Flint, MI—Job Impulse Inc., an international personnel services provider, is set to open its newest branch office in Flint, Mich. on Aug. 24, 2022. Though Germany-based, Job Impulse has more than 50 locations across a dozen countries and has been operating in the United States since 2013. The Flint...
City of Flint shares timeline for adoption of new marijuana ordinance
Flint, MI—With the deadline to adopt a new marijuana ordinance looming, the city of Flint’s Planning and Development Department shared its timeline for getting a new ordinance passed. Flint’s marijuana ordinance, which regulates marijuana businesses in the city, became a priority for the department when Flint City Council...
Cheers Market loses liquor license after Flint Police investigate alcohol sales to minors
Flint, MI—Cheers Market has lost its liquor license after a Flint Police Department investigation confirmed the west Flint store was selling alcohol to minors. The market, located at 2809 W. Court Street, had its license revoked on Aug. 22, 2022, in response to a petition the Flint PD filed with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission upon concluding its investigation.
Genesee healthcare providers celebrate National Health Center Week
Flint, MI—On the second week of August, the annual National Health Center Week raises awareness for the work and accomplishments of health centers across the U.S. In Genesee County, healthcare providers observed the week with fun activities, educational opportunities and resources for those in need. Check out the National Health Center Week’s events in Flint below:
Nation’s new suicide hotline services Flint area and beyond
Genesee County, MI—The nation’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been launched for people experiencing mental distress. By calling, texting or chatting on the lifeline, which is free, confidential and available 24/7, individuals will be able to reach a trained mental health professional for help. The 988 lifeline...
Officials question Flint’s compliancy with Open Meetings Act, charter after website update
Flint, MI—Following an update to the city of Flint’s website in mid-July, multiple officials have raised concerns about missing information and city compliance with state and local law. Flint City Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer sent a letter to City Attorney William Kim on Aug. 11, 2022, alleging that the...
