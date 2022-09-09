Read full article on original website
Related
Two Sigma Ventures raises $400 million for new set of funds
Two Sigma Ventures, born out of the hedge fund by a similar name a decade ago, has raised about $320 million for its fourth early-stage venture fund and $80 million for its second opportunities fund. Why it matters: "A lot of [limited partners] are realizing that the next three years...
GOP governors urge Biden to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan
Led by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, 22 GOP governors on Monday sent a letter to President Biden urging him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan, citing its negative impact on lower-income families. Why it matters: Biden's plan has faced significant pushback from Republicans, who say it's unconstitutional, illegal and...
First look: A souvenir from Biden's victory lap
Above is the program for this afternoon's South Lawn event celebrating last month's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act — the green-energy-and-more package that passed with Congress on the way out of town for the summer. "The Inflation Reduction Act is one of the most significant laws in our...
AppLovin won't sweeten $20 billion bid for Unity
AppLovin on Tuesday said it won't submit a new bid to acquire video game development platform Unity Software, after its $20 billion all-stock offer was rejected. Why it matters: Unity now can complete its $4.4 billion acquisition of mobile ad tech firm IronSource, which it would have needed to scrap under the terms of AppLovin's proposal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
David Rubenstein's new book shares billionaires' investing secrets
David Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group and huge philanthropist, is out today with "How To Invest: Masters on the Craft" — interviews with fellow billionaires and pioneers about building wealth. A big takeaway, synthesized from advice by Warren Buffett and others: Don't sell so much! Hold on for...
Twitter shareholders approve Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover offer
Twitter shareholders on Tuesday voted to approve Elon Musk's offer to buy the social media platform for around $44 billion, just weeks before the start of the company's trial against the billionaire for trying to back out of the deal, according to the Wall Street Journal. Why it matters: The...
Coinbase has no plans to go to zero fees
Coinbase COO Emilie Choi says the country's largest crypto exchange by volume doesn't plan to bring its retail trading fees down to zero. Why it matters: Over the summer, Binance entered the U.S. market with zer0-fee bitcoin trading — flaming speculation that the world's largest crypto exchange could launch a pricing war stateside and eat into Coinbase's market share.
Tech billionaires lost $50 billion as stock prices tumbled on Tuesday
Only two of the top 10 billionaires registered gains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Possibility of railway and port strikes threaten supply chain recovery
Two huge labor disputes, in the railways and at the ports, threaten to re-tangle supply chains in the U.S. And the White House is pushing to avert disaster, engaged at a level not seen in decades. Why it matters: The stakes are sky-high economically. A shutdown of the nation's rail...
Report: Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions
The United States could miss out on trillions of dollars in economic growth if it fails to confront the growing technology threat posed by China, according to a new report from the Eric Schmidt-led Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). Why it matters: An American failure to challenge China would not...
3M unit's bankruptcy could put U.S. mass tort system on trial
A bankruptcy case in Indiana could help upend the mass tort litigation system in the U.S. Driving the news: 3M, the conglomerate, recently put its Aearo Technologies subsidiary into bankruptcy. It aims to use the bankruptcy process to settle over 230,000 lawsuits from military service members who allege faulty earplugs made by Aearo caused hearing loss — the biggest multi-district litigation (MDL) in history.
3 Ways to Invest Like Warren Buffett on a Budget
A Buffett-inspired investing approach is easier than you'd think.
America's successful war on poverty
America's child poverty rate plunged in 2021, hitting a record low and accelerating a decadelong decline. That's the main message from Census Bureau data released Tuesday. Why it matters: Millions of children aren't growing up in poverty today, thanks in very large part to government poverty-reduction programs. The most recent...
Wall Street Says This Stock Can Deliver a 543% Return. Should You Listen?
Find out why investment bank analysts think this stock is positioned for a six-fold gain.
Layoffs coming to Warner Bros. Discovery
Hundreds of people are expected to be laid off on the business side of Warner Bros. Discovery, via a round of layoffs that will begin Tuesday, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Executives have warned for months that the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery would yield roughly $3 billion in synergies.
Cooper asks NC General Assembly to not tax student loan forgiveness
Gov. Roy Cooper asked the N.C. General Assembly on Wednesday to not tax the student loans forgiven by the Biden administration as income. Why it matters: Just a handful of states are likely to tax forgiven student loans, including North Carolina, according to an analysis by the Tax Foundation. And the forgiven loans are not considered taxable income for federal tax purposes.
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0