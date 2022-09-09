Read full article on original website
The Insanely Irritating Transplant Habit Idahoans Will Never Be Okay With
Unless you hail from a stock of uncultured swine, there are certain things decent people just don't do. Before we explain our beef with some (not all) Idaho transplants, we need to be on the same page. Listed below are a few examples of behavior Idahoans think of as wildly ignorant, supremely annoying, or just plain disrespectful.
The Shocking Growth of Boise Decade By Decade
The cost of housing has been a hot-button topic throughout the year and according to Norada Real Estate Investments, the cost of housing in the Treasure Valley rose across the board. Norada Real Estate reported that the price of a house in Boise increased by 11.11% while smaller communities like Star saw a shocking increase of 17.54% or $93,650.
These 5 Experiences Prove That Moving in Idaho Isn’t Easy
It's no secret that beginning a move into the Gem State is no inexpensive task. The cost of setting up shop adds up between the rent and those dreaded app fees. One expense that not a lot of people seem to be bringing up, however, is the cost of movers.
Mormon Farm Needs Your Help in Giving Away Idaho Potatoes
An Idaho farm run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints needs your help feeding families in our area and throughout the country. The farm has called for volunteers to help them harvest thousands of potatoes that will be used to help folks in need. East Idaho...
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
Extreme Religious Group Wants To Ban ALL Drag Shows In Idaho
Sometimes, boys dress like girls. Sometimes, people absolutely freak out about it and try to ban it for everyone because they can't handle the fabulousness. With Boise Pride behind us, the very vocal minority who were mad about it needed something else to tweet about, and that brings us here.
‘My Pillow Guy’ Has Phone Taken by FBI Before Proving Idaho Fraud
We first reported to you just a couple of months ago that the "My Pillow Guy" was coming after Idaho for all sorts of unsubstantiated reasons. It almost plays perfectly into this weird fascination with Idaho that many celebrities have had lately. Whether it's a celebrity fishing in our waters, doing a million dollar deal in Sun Valley, or a national talking head like Glenn Beck dabbling in our political system--there seems to be an interest in Idaho.
People Are So Bored They’re Playing An Idaho Driving Video Game
I need to make a promise to my future self that I will never let myself get so bored that I play a video game where I just drive around Twin Falls. That is the point of the American Truck Simulator video game: you just drive around. Also, I'm pretty sure the Back To The Future Delorean shows up at about six and a half minutes in.
Idaho Governor Brad Little Wants to End Student Loan Forgiveness
Idaho's Governor Brad Little isn't the most popular man on the internet today, after releasing a statement that does not support President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness. As we shared with you just weeks ago, many Idahoans and Boise residents in particular found themselves surprised and extremely happy that they...
Look At How Much Idahoans Are Paying For Food Compared to 2021
Idahoans and all Americans are feeling the pain from the record rise in inflation. The government issued its monthly inflation report, reporting that inflation is up 8.3% from last year. The price of gasoline has caused businesses to raise prices on everything dependent on transportation. The stock market reacted to...
5 Ways Idahoans Can Protect Themselves from Wildfire Smoke Inhalation
For Idahoans, that registers as reality, not hyperbole. If you've experienced a difference in your health since the belated onset of Idaho's wildland fire season, smoke might be the culprit. Read on for information about the origins of the smoke, how it could be impacting your health, and methods for protecting yourself from it.
19 Weird Things People Do Behind The Wheel in Boise
I remember when I went to driving school, the instructor would always preach about being early as one of the safest driving precautions you could take. If you were in a rush, you were more likely to make a mistake on the road resulting in a traffic fine or worse, an accident.
Oprah’s Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?
Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend
The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
Idaho Just Had Its Hottest August In 128 YEARS
Scientists: "It's global warming." Some guy who watched a YouTube video: "tHaT's FaKe NeWs DeW yEr OwN rEsEaRcH!!" Either way, it's hot as absolute Hell in Idaho. You don't have to believe it if you don't want to, but the facts have a few things to say. The scientific fact...
11 Helpful and Free Resources for New Idaho Residents
New to Idaho? Welcome! To help you settle in, we've compiled a list of valuable resources to help Idaho's newest Idahoans adapt to and thrive in Idaho!. 1. Drink Here. When you're going through something as major as transitioning to life in a new state, there's nothing quite like a stiff drink to take the edge off. If you're looking for a low-key local watering hole to call home, check out our list of Boise's Best Dive Bars. Each bar on the list is accompanied by authentic reviews from locals who know what's up.
This Treasure Valley Dessert is better than a “Runza”
Why didn't anyone tell me about the most iconic food item in Idaho? The Ice Cream Potato. I wanted to get to know more about the Treasure Valley and decided I was going to search "Iconic Food Items In Idaho". And boom!! There it is, the ice cream potato. Here's...
Tired of Breathing Bad Air? Check Out How To Keep Your Air Clean!
The condition hits you in the face or, more specifically, in your eyes, nose, and skin. The irritation brought on my parts of the state experiencing massive forest fires. One gentleman living in New Meadows told us, "Brundage is on fire." The air quality in our area is so bad that high school football games have been canceled tonight.
