Read full article on original website
Related
Food & Wine
Where to Get Free Food on National Cheeseburger Day
Over the past decade, I've cut my beef consumption for ethical and environmental reasons; and yet, to this day, I will wholeheartedly argue that, when executed properly, the cheeseburger is the perfect food. How can you top meat and cheese contained within the ideal handheld package: the bun?. To honor...
Food & Wine
This Under-the-Radar Italian Island Is Heaven for Food Lovers
If you can't find the Isola di San Pietro on a map, you're not the only one. Even many Italians have never heard of this tiny island off the southwestern coast of Sardinia. Those who do know it, however, wax poetic about its beautiful beaches, its charming town called Carloforte, and its tuna.
Food & Wine
How to Bring Back Food from a Vacation and Become Extremely Popular
Two Chicago deep-dish pizzas, carried on my lap back to the East Coast, each equivalent in weight to a small dog. A suitcase stuffed full of Parisian baguettes. Another suitcase from Hong Kong, crammed full of Cup Noodles because the ones in Asia are far superior to what you can find in the States. Duffel bags burdened with frozen Portuguese sausage and bags of poi. These are the true snapshots from my frequent travel routes and the souvenirs that matter the most.
Food & Wine
Why Crémant is the Unsung Hero of French Sparkling Wine
Crémant has the unique distinction of being both deeply appreciated by many wine professionals, yet stubbornly under the radar among most consumers. Among the most delicious — and deliciously versatile — sparkling wines in the world, Crémant remains somewhat of a mystery. (And it shouldn't be confused with Cramant, a Grand Cru village in Champagne.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food & Wine
Why You Shouldn't Add Cold Water to Your Whiskey
The subject of whether or not a whiskey drinker should add water to their dram while tasting has been debated time and time again. But one detail within that topic that's often left undiscussed is how the temperature of that water affects one's perception of a whiskey's flavor. While it may seem relatively insignificant, it's not.
Food & Wine
How to Taste Wine Like a Pro
The most important aspect of tasting wine like a professional? Don't ever stick out your pinkie finger, take a sip, and then begin speaking poetically about all of the obscure nuances you perceive in the liquid. Seriously. You'll look and sound ridiculous, and even worse, pretentious. And despite that old-school reputation for snobbery and judginess that sommeliers and wine pros have historically had, that's just not how the vast majority roll anymore.
Food & Wine
There's a New 'World's Largest Negroni' in Town
Yesterday was the first day of Negroni Week — an annual celebration launched in 2013 that now sees participants at "thousands of venues around the world" honor the mix of gin, vermouth, and Campari. But some tributes to the Italian cocktail are bigger than others... literally. In fact, one in Thailand was literally the biggest ever recorded, setting a Guinness World Record for "Largest Negroni Cocktail."
Food & Wine
Emirates Is Offering a Super Rare Champagne for First Class Passengers
Flying with Emirates is already a glamorous experience, but the airline is upping the ante with a new Champagne partnership that just may make you shell out for first class. On Wednesday, the airline announced an exclusive agreement allowing it to offer Dom Pérignon onboard, with first-class passengers getting the option to order Dom Pérignon Plenitude 2 on select routes until the end of October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food & Wine
The Story of Thai Curry, According to a Chef and a Lifelong Fan
Growing up in my family's Thai restaurant, the aromas and flavors of Thai curry have become an inseparable part of my identity. Thai curry has been part of my life from the beginning, to celebrate every moment in my life, big and small. When I was in elementary school, I barely had the strength to grind curry paste with my grandmother's mortar and pestle. But today, when I make it in my tiny apartment, I do so in remembrance of home; eating curry makes me feel comforted in a warm embrace. And while it's exciting to see it on the world stage as an international culinary delight, there is so much more depth to Thai curry than the repertoire of red, green, and yellow curry often presented.
Aloo Matar (Indian Potato and Green Pea Curry)
A blend of fresh ginger, garlic, and jalapeño chile forms the aromatic base for this vegetarian curry from chef Chintan Pandya of New York's Dhamaka. Studded with russet potatoes and sweet green peas, this Aloo Matar is rich and satisfying, with a touch of warm ghee stirred in just before serving.
Comments / 0