wgxa.tv
Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
2 arrested, charged in Sandersville drug raid
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Two people in Sandersville have been arrested after a drug raid at two Washington County houses. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies along with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and GDC K-9 units raided two Sandersville homes Tuesday morning following a several months-long investigation into illegal drug sales.
wgxa.tv
Two teens charged in murder investigation of 17-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old that happened on Carlisle Avenue back in July. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified the two suspects connected to the murder of 17-year-old Tyreek Young and learned that they were already in jail for an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
41nbc.com
Man, woman arrested following raids of 2 Sandersville homes
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after two homes were raided following a several months long investigation into illegal drug sales. 49-year-old Ernest Johnson Jr. of Sandersville is charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, and 66-year-old Sandra Annette Butts of Sandersville is charged with two counts of sale of cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.
Two teens arrested in the murder of 17-year-old on Carlisle Avenue in July
MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old on Carlisle Avenue in July, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 17-year-old Tyreek Demontez Young was shot in the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue just before 9:30 p.m....
41nbc.com
Perry man accused of vehicular homicide in Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (41NBC/WMGT) – A Perry man is behind bars in Tennessee and charged with vehicular homicide after crashing his car on Labor day. 24 year old Jamir Johnson, of Perry, Georgia, is charged with vehicular homicide and three-counts of vehicular assault. According to a report by WSMV Nashville,...
Family wants answers on why Edward Judie, woman bailed out after wife's alleged cocaine poisoning death
MACON, Ga. — It's been nearly three years since Joyce Fox Judie died in her west Macon home. Investigators say her husband, who was a deputy Bibb County Schools superintendent, and another woman are accused of killing Joyce with a lethal amount of cocaine. However, her family says justice...
41nbc.com
Alcohol license revoked at Rodeo Bar and Grill following weekend shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Sheriff David Davis is revoking local night club Rodeo Bar and Grill’s license to serve alcohol. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, on behalf of Sheriff David Davis, an alcohol license revocation letter was delivered to the proprietor of Rodeo Bar and Grill at 4053 Pio Nono Avenue on Tuesday, September 13th. This happens after an incident this past weekend in which a security guard was shot and killed at the business.
Macon bar's alcohol license suspended after security guard's shooting death
MACON, Ga. — Owners of the Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon were served a shutdown letter, suspending its alcohol license following the shooting death of a security guard on Saturday. 47-year-old Jermaine Stewart was shot on Saturday while working as a security guard at...
wgxa.tv
Police: Bystander hit by gunfire in his home during shootout in Americus
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teen is in custody and a second suspect is still wanted after a bystander was injured in his own home amid a shootout in Americus. According to the Americus Police Department, officers responded to Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street on September 1 around 5:48 p.m.
Bibb Sheriff's Office asking for publics assistance finding man wanted in armed robbery and shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics assistance in finding a man in connection to a shooting and robbery that happened on September 5. Investigators have identified 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins as the suspect after a man was shot in the back of the leg on Churchill Street.
41nbc.com
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night on Montpelier Avenue. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9 o’clock at M&M Groceries, located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. Witnesses told investigators...
41nbc.com
Man arrested in connection to July barber shop murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, who was shot and killed in front of a barber shop on PioNono Avenue in late July. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says investigators identified 21-year-old Adolphus Dewayne Hughes...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in connection with Macon barbershop murder
MACON, Ga. - Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force have just arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III and the critical injury of his brother. The shooting took place at the Next Level...
Jones County teen shot during armed robbery attempt
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in an armed robbery attempt on Joycliff Road. A Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office says Monday morning at around 2 a.m., two young people shot the teen during the robbery. The victim...
41nbc.com
Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at north Macon store
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened Wednesday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 10 o’clock at Dollar Tree, located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard. Witnesses told deputies...
wgxa.tv
Perry's Economic Development Administrator arrested on DUI following wreck with motorcycle
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Administrator for Perry's Economic Development is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a wreck on Sunday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a wreck Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street near Keith Drive. According to investigators, the driver of a Ford C-Max, later identified as Ashley Hardin, of Perry, was driving along Main street. Troopers say Hardin turned left onto Keith Drive, traveling into the path of a motorcycle driven by Kiara Askew, also of Perry. Askew was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
41nbc.com
23-year-old shot and killed in Baldwin County Monday, man charged with murder
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 23-year-old woman was shot and killed in Baldwin County on Monday, and a man is now charged with murder. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin County deputies and officers with Milledgeville Police responded to Atrium Health Baldwin in reference to a female gunshot victim. The victim, 23-year-old Shani King, was later pronounced dead at the emergency room.
wgxa.tv
Disappeared: WRPD police need help solving case of missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins police are reaching out to the public in their investigation of a woman who went missing in 2016. According to police, 45-year-old Christie Douglas was last seen walking in the Ravenwood Way neighborhood on March 16, 2016. After not hearing from or seeing...
