BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya gives update on Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, still waiting for call
By Dan Ambrose: Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya gave a sad update on the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight picture for December, saying that he’s still waiting to be contacted by the promoters for Tank. Like last month, De La Hoya says...
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin says Canelo Alvarez is “out of touch with reality”
By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin believes Canelo Alvarez is out of touch with reality with the way he raised his hands in what he thought was a victory in his last fight against Dmitry Bivol last May. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) will be challenging Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) for his...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin motivated by underdog status against Canelo
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin says he’s “motivated” at being the underdog against Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night for their trilogy fight. Both the oddsmakers and many boxing fans believe the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has shown signs of slippage in the last four years since his loss to Canelo in 2018. As such, they feel Golovkin is too old to beat Canelo.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo is an “average Mexican boxer that has been promoted to the top” said Max Golovkin
By Dan Ambrose: Gennadiy Golovkin’s brother Max Golovkin, says he and the team view Canelo Alvarez as just an “average boxer” from Mexico. Max Golovkin says Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) has gotten where he is today because of the way he’s been promoted. Max’s label of...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol could have letdown against Gilberto Ramirez says Roy Jones Jr
By Robert Segal: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol could have a mental letdown against challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in their fight on November 5th on DAZN, warns Roy Jones Jr. Roy notes that Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) is coming off the high of his best career win...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz Jr already calling out Deontay Wilder for WBC eliminator
By Brian Webber: Andy Ruiz Jr. is jumping the gun by calling out Deontay Wilder in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator despite him needing to beat the dangerous Robert Helenius on October 15th. Former unified champion Ruiz posted a photo of him and Wilder inside the ring today on social...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr says he’ll retire if Conor Benn beats him
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’ll be retiring if he loses to welterweight Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. As far as Eubank Jr is concerned, it’s “physically impossible” for the inexperienced 25-year-old Benn to beat him...
BoxingNews24.com
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn still on for Oct.8th says Kalle Sauerland
By Barry Segal: Promoter Kalle Sauerland says the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn fight is still “absolutely on” for October 8th despite Eubank Jr’s dad, Chris Sr, saying that he’s pulling him out of the match due to a 157-lb catchweight. Sauerland says the contract...
BoxingNews24.com
Is Anthony Joshua throwing his career away by fighting Fury?
By Craig Daly: Anthony Joshua is taking a major career gamble by agreeing to fight Tyson Fury on December 3rd. If Joshua loses, it’s going to be next to impossible for him to come back from this. If the defeat to Fury is really bad, it’s possible that Joshua...
BoxingNews24.com
Leigh Wood injured, pulls out of Mauricio Lara fight
By Barry Holbrook: Leigh Wood has suffered a torn bicep and won’t be able to go through with his defense of his WBA World flyweight title against the dangerous Mauricio Lara on September 24th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. At this point, it’s unclear whether the 34-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermall Charlo & David Benavidez’s “resumes are a joke” says Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn lashed out at David Benavidez & Jermall Charlo today when told that the fans would prefer to see Canelo Alvarez fight them than 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin at this point. Golovkin is a good fighter, but he’s not viewed as having much of a chance of...
BoxingNews24.com
Will Canelo Alvarez defeat Gennadiy Golovkin without controversy?
By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez disagrees with people about the first two fights, with Gennadiy Golovkin being controversial. Canelo feels that he clearly won both of them, and he thinks he did well in the first fight. Interestingly, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) believes he did well in the first fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin unsure what he needs to change to beat Canelo
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin isn’t certain what he needs to change in his game for him to defeat Canelo Alvarez on Saturday because he feels what he did in his first two fights with the superstar should have resulted in him getting his hand raised. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37...
BoxingNews24.com
The Canelo and GGG Trilogy Match Finally Happening!
By Ken Hissner: The boxing world has their sites on this Saturday’s trilogy match between WBA Super World, WBC World, WBO World, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s title defense against the WBA Super World, IBF World and IBO World Middleweight champion Kazakhstan’s Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin over DAZN (The Zone) PPV.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo, Pitbull and Patriotism
By Mohamed Horomtallah: Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is not a patriot. He doesn’t represent Mexico. His recent knockout victory against fellow Mexican Eduardo Ramirez should be dismissed and considered as a betrayal. Plain and simple. A Mexican fighter should not fight other Mexican fighters. Since Isaac Cruz apparently...
BoxingNews24.com
Makhmudov vs Takam this Friday in Montreal
Heavyweight boxing takes center stage in Montreal, Canada on Friday, September 16, when CARLOS TAKAM (Henderson, NV, 39-6-1 28KO’s) challenges six-time defending NABF Heavyweight Champion, undefeated ARSLANBEK “LION” MAKHMUDOV (Montreal, Canada by way of Russia, 14-0 14KO’s) at the Montreal Casino (Casino de Montréal) for the NABF and vacant NABA Heavyweight Titles.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs.Gennadiy Golovkin face-off at Grand Arrival in Las Vegas
By Sean Jones: An angry-looking Canelo Alvarez met with challenger Gennadiy Golovkin for a face-off today at their grand arrivals in Las Vegas for their trilogy match this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena. Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) walked up on his old nemesis Golovkin on the stage, looking like...
