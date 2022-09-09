ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin motivated by underdog status against Canelo

By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin says he’s “motivated” at being the underdog against Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night for their trilogy fight. Both the oddsmakers and many boxing fans believe the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has shown signs of slippage in the last four years since his loss to Canelo in 2018. As such, they feel Golovkin is too old to beat Canelo.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Marshall
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Mikaela Mayer
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Claressa Shields
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr already calling out Deontay Wilder for WBC eliminator

By Brian Webber: Andy Ruiz Jr. is jumping the gun by calling out Deontay Wilder in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator despite him needing to beat the dangerous Robert Helenius on October 15th. Former unified champion Ruiz posted a photo of him and Wilder inside the ring today on social...
BROOKLYN, NY
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr says he’ll retire if Conor Benn beats him

By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’ll be retiring if he loses to welterweight Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) on October 8th in their 157-lb catchweight fight. As far as Eubank Jr is concerned, it’s “physically impossible” for the inexperienced 25-year-old Benn to beat him...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Wbo#Wba#Wbc#Ring Magazine#Milena Koleva#Timea Belikt
BoxingNews24.com

Is Anthony Joshua throwing his career away by fighting Fury?

By Craig Daly: Anthony Joshua is taking a major career gamble by agreeing to fight Tyson Fury on December 3rd. If Joshua loses, it’s going to be next to impossible for him to come back from this. If the defeat to Fury is really bad, it’s possible that Joshua...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Leigh Wood injured, pulls out of Mauricio Lara fight

By Barry Holbrook: Leigh Wood has suffered a torn bicep and won’t be able to go through with his defense of his WBA World flyweight title against the dangerous Mauricio Lara on September 24th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. At this point, it’s unclear whether the 34-year-old...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Will Canelo Alvarez defeat Gennadiy Golovkin without controversy?

By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez disagrees with people about the first two fights, with Gennadiy Golovkin being controversial. Canelo feels that he clearly won both of them, and he thinks he did well in the first fight. Interestingly, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) believes he did well in the first fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin unsure what he needs to change to beat Canelo

By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin isn’t certain what he needs to change in his game for him to defeat Canelo Alvarez on Saturday because he feels what he did in his first two fights with the superstar should have resulted in him getting his hand raised. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

The Canelo and GGG Trilogy Match Finally Happening!

By Ken Hissner: The boxing world has their sites on this Saturday’s trilogy match between WBA Super World, WBC World, WBO World, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s title defense against the WBA Super World, IBF World and IBO World Middleweight champion Kazakhstan’s Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin over DAZN (The Zone) PPV.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo, Pitbull and Patriotism

By Mohamed Horomtallah: Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is not a patriot. He doesn’t represent Mexico. His recent knockout victory against fellow Mexican Eduardo Ramirez should be dismissed and considered as a betrayal. Plain and simple. A Mexican fighter should not fight other Mexican fighters. Since Isaac Cruz apparently...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Makhmudov vs Takam this Friday in Montreal

Heavyweight boxing takes center stage in Montreal, Canada on Friday, September 16, when CARLOS TAKAM (Henderson, NV, 39-6-1 28KO’s) challenges six-time defending NABF Heavyweight Champion, undefeated ARSLANBEK “LION” MAKHMUDOV (Montreal, Canada by way of Russia, 14-0 14KO’s) at the Montreal Casino (Casino de Montréal) for the NABF and vacant NABA Heavyweight Titles.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy