By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin says he’s “motivated” at being the underdog against Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night for their trilogy fight. Both the oddsmakers and many boxing fans believe the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has shown signs of slippage in the last four years since his loss to Canelo in 2018. As such, they feel Golovkin is too old to beat Canelo.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO