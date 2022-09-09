ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
Axios

Latest GoPro changes a lot under the hood

The GoPro Hero 11 — announced today — looks almost identical to its predecessor but packs a higher-quality sensor and software tweaks that make the action camera both more powerful and, ideally, easier to use. Why it matters: GoPro is trying to thread the needle of giving people...
Axios

Nintendo reveals Zelda release date in 2023 announcement avalanche

Nintendo showed no signs of decelerating its Switch console business Tuesday with an online showcase that revealed major releases deep into 2023. Driving the news: Nintendo's show-closer was a short trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the repeatedly delayed sequel to its 2017 Switch launch hit Breath of the Wild.
Axios

Peloton to offer a more Netflix-like experience

SAN FRANCISCO – A more Netflix-like experience could be coming to Peloton subscribers over the next year, CEO Barry McCarthy said Monday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. Why it matters: The company hadn't focused on content personalization prior to McCarthy — a former CFO who spent...
Axios

Amazon Prime includes Thursday Night Football, new savings

Amazon's latest benefit for Prime members kicks off this week with the debut of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. Why it matters: This season marks the first in NFL history that an entire rights package will be made available exclusively via a streaming platform. The 11-year deal includes 15...
Axios

Hotel Clermont offers "The Shining"-themed stay

Why watch "The Shining" on TV when you can live the haunting and harrowing experience for a night at the Hotel Clermont?. What's happening: From Oct. 1 to 31, the former flophouse turned boutique hotel is bringing back its Shining-themed "Here's Johnny!" package. Details: Expect decorations inspired by the film,...
Axios

EA CEO says player-made creations will be lucrative for EA

Video game giant Electronic Arts, maker of Madden and Apex Legends, is planning for a future in which player-created virtual worlds are more central to its profits. Why it matters: Video gamers, already the most active audience in entertainment, are increasingly expected to have a role creating what they play.
NewsBreak
Economy
Axios

Meta moves PyTorch to Linux Foundation

Facebook parent Meta is shifting its PyTorch AI tools, which are already available under open source license, to an outside governance model overseen by a new independent board under the auspices of the Linux Foundation. Why it matters: The move will give the code more independence from Meta and also...
Axios

