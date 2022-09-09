ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTAL

Parishes with the highest rate of child food insecurity in Louisiana

(Stacker) — Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

WATCH: La. House committee focuses on state tax system reforms, elimination of income tax

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to discuss reforms to the state’s tax system. Specifically, the meeting discussed the elimination of the personal income tax. The Department of Revenue said there was a study commission in 2012 that looked at antiquated tax expenditures. Louisiana’s tax structure has been viewed by other study groups, however, not many of their recommendations have been adopted.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure plan in Louisiana approved

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A multi-million dollar plan for electric vehicle infrastructure in Louisiana was approved Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over five years, the state will receive $73,367,735 for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) to implement its plan to deploy 394...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Grants for gardening projects available through NWLA Master Gardners

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardners are accepting grant applications for gardening projects in the region. The grants are available to gardeners in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, and Red River Parishes and will be accepted until October 14. Grants will be awarded to projects that promote beautification,...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Where Louisiana ranks in retention of college graduates

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards says Louisiana is going in the “right direction” as the state ranks 17th in college graduate retention in a Washington Post analysis. Read Gov. Edwards’ statement below:. “I often say Louisiana’s best days are ahead of us,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

LDOE: La. ranks in top 10 for educational freedom

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Education says the state has ranked in the top 10 for educational freedom. The Heritage Foundation’s Education Freedom Report Card placed Louisiana ninth overall based on categories of school choice, regulatory freedom, academic transparency, and return on investment for education spending.
LOUISIANA STATE

