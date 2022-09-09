FAU and Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life Present ‘A Conversation with Actress, Host and Activist Jameela Jamil’

West Palm Beach, FL – Florida has a significant human trafficking problem. The state ranks third in the country in the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Palm Beach County ranks third in Florida in the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. In 2020, the most recent year for which there are complete national statistics compiled by the hotline, there were 738 reported cases of human trafficking in Florida: 28% of those who were trafficked for sex were minors, and almost 85% of those were female. The average age of sex-trafficked teens in PBC is 13.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO