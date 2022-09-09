FAU and Peaceful Mind Peaceful Life Present ‘A Conversation with Actress, Host and Activist Jameela Jamil’

Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Takeaways From Poet Darius V. Daughtry's Powerful Ted X TalkShe Got Game MediaHollywood, FL
Father Of Parkland Student Sues Hilton Over Underwear, Retainers
Jeff Kasky, Father Of March For Our Lives Organizer Cameron Kasky, Wants Hilton To Pay For Allegedly Stolen Goods… BocaNewsNow.com Exclusive. Lawsuit Just Filed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Attorney Jeffrey Kasky, who is the father of “March For Our Lives” founder […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Rapper Vanilla Ice shows up to support Palm Beach County marching band
(RIVIERA BEACH, FL) — A local marching band is raising money to fly to London for Band Week next year after they were the only community band in the country to be invited to the event. On Tuesday, the band was surprised by Palm Beach County rapper ‘Vanilla Ice’...
bocaratontribune.com
New Science Communicator to Enhance Outreach of UF/IFAS Programs to Spanish-speaking Audiences Statewide￼
Boca Raton, FL – The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences continues to bolster its commitment to expand outreach in the Spanish-speaking community. Luz Bahder is the latest communications professional to join the UF/IFAS public relations team as a Spanish media relations specialist. Bahder joined UF/IFAS...
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Announces Highly Anticipated Fall Opening of Tower
A reimagined luxury hotel within South Florida’s storied destination, Tower will enchant travelers of all ages. Boca Raton, FL – South Florida’s iconic resort and private club, The Boca Raton, announces the highly anticipated fall opening of Tower, its fully reimagined fifth hotel that will provide an elevated new perspective on luxury travel. Following a $65 million transformation, the 27-story Tower will showcase expansive suites, breathtaking vistas and distinct programming that deliver an unmatched experience for the whole family. All are just steps from Harborside Pool Club, a sparkling oasis where new offerings are also on the horizon.
Palm Beach County rapper Vanilla Ice surprises community marching band
A community band hoping to make a big trip overseas received a big surprise on Tuesday. The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band is trying to raise money for London Band Week.
South Florida couple gets married on Brightline train
A South Florida couple tied the knot Tuesday on a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.
bocaratontribune.com
Touring Play for Seventh Grade Students on Human Trafficking Could Be a Life Saver
West Palm Beach, FL – Florida has a significant human trafficking problem. The state ranks third in the country in the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Palm Beach County ranks third in Florida in the number of cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. In 2020, the most recent year for which there are complete national statistics compiled by the hotline, there were 738 reported cases of human trafficking in Florida: 28% of those who were trafficked for sex were minors, and almost 85% of those were female. The average age of sex-trafficked teens in PBC is 13.
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton oncologist applauds Cancer Moonshot, expects it to save lives
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Howie Jackson survived leukemia not once, but twice. That experience has taught him something. “Research saves lives,” Jackson said. Jackson said there’s no doubt it saved his. And that’s why he’s so pleased to hear President Joe Biden announce a federal commitment to...
WPBF News 25
'It’s definitely amazing': Teen paralyzed in diving accident begins to take steps
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A South Carolina teen continues to make progress in his recovery after a diving accident. Austin Somerville was paralyzed when he dove into a shallow part of a pool in the spring of 2020. “If I look back, in a hospital bed a little over...
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton and Palm Beach County Residents Honor Fallen Heroes & Victims at the 9/11 Memorial in Jerusalem
Boca Raton, FL — In recognition of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Boca Raton, Palm Beach County, and South Florida residents honored America’s fallen heroes and the thousands of victims who were killed on September 11, 2001, at Jewish National Fund-USA’s and KKL-JNF’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem — the only commemorative site of its kind outside of the U.S. that lists all the names of those who perished.
Remembering Floyd Andrews: Legendary basketball coach was 'beacon of light' to those he coached and taught
Derek Harper is the most decorated player Floyd Andrews coached during his legendary 31-year career. But when Harper heard early Wednesday his "second father" and mentor had died, the former 16-year NBA veteran's thoughts had nothing to do with basketball. Rather, it was how his former coach helped prepare him for life. ...
Support group for restaurant workers struggling with sobriety comes to West Palm
A national support group for people in the hospitality industry struggling with addiction has launched a West Palm Beach chapter September.
West Palm Beach quickly becoming 'Wall Street South'
Another large office tower may be in the works for downtown West Palm Beach. The growth of the city is moving at a fast pace and earning the city a new nickname.
bocamag.com
Boca’s Chick-fil-A Battles Continue and FAU Touts Dubious Ranking
Neither side was happy with what the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board did with the proposed project for 2600 North Federal Highway that would include a Chick-fil-A. Both sides will argue their cases tonight before the city council. The owner of the roughly 3.5-acre site wants to tear down...
SPOTLIGHT: Mr. Beefy’s Subs and More Raises the Steaks for Fast Casual Food
Tasty New York-style hotdogs, meaty Italian subs and wraps, and a dog-centric atmosphere await customers at Coral Springs’ sub shop, Mr. Beefy’s. Under new management, Mr. Beefy’s Subs and More is now operating seven days a week. Coral Springs resident Rob Elbaum and owner of Rob’s Bageland...
bocaratontribune.com
Hanley Foundation’s Zero Suicide Initiative Plans for National Suicide Prevention Month
West Palm Beach, FL – Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people 15-24. Suicide rates have steadily increased for people ages 15-34 since 2015. Hanley Foundation’s Zero Suicide Initiative has a variety of programs to reduce the number of suicides in Florida. The Initiative trains college students, college professors and other members of the community to recognize the signs of someone contemplating suicide. Thus far, the Hanley Foundation has trained almost 60 resident advisors at Palm Beach Atlantic University and 20 faculty members at The Academy for Nursing, as college campuses are often where students meet someone who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual hotels in Palm Beach/West Palm Beach
The cities of Palm Beach and West Palm Beach on two sides of the Intercoastal Waterway offer two completely different experiences. Palm Beach is like a billionaires row in coastal Florida, with all the trappings – manicured mansions, famous clubs like the Everglades and the Palm Beach Country Club, shopping at designer stores on Worth Avenue, and several beautiful beaches.
How much waterfront land is too much? You can never have too much
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. There just wasn't enough expensive waterfront property in Palm Beach County for billionaire hedge-funder Ken Griffin to buy, so he sailed south where he set a record for the most expensive single-family home purchase in Miami-Dade. ...
bocaratontribune.com
The Sixth Annual Hats off Nonprofit Awards
The Nonprofit Community Breaks Records with 173 Nominations to Celebrate and Honor Their Work, Staff, and Volunteers. West Palm Beach, FL – Nonprofits First proudly announces the record-breaking number of nominations to honor local nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach County, reaching 173 for the Sixth Annual Nonprofit Hats Off Awards Tuesday, October 11, at the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.
UF is Florida’s top-ranked school, while universities in South Florida celebrate gains
The University of Florida was once again the state’s top-ranked college, while several South Florida universities celebrated their rankings on Monday in this year’s newly released “Best Colleges” list from U.S. News and World Report. Florida Atlantic University ranked No. 263 as a tie among national universities, but noted how it also moved up in the list of “Top Public Schools,” to No. 132, ...
