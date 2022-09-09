Deadpool 3 title and release date might have leaked

Marvel’s big D23 Expo MCU announcements are just a day away, and we have plenty of rumors and speculation about what’s coming next. Marvel already delivered a set of mind-blowing reveals at Comic-Con in mid-July, exceeding all expectations. But the Deadpool 3 title and release dates were not part of that show.

At the time, we explained that Comic-Con 2022 wasn’t the time or place for Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to come out in full costume on stage. Marvel delivered an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman by releasing the first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer. That was the main focus, and rightfully so.

But D23 Expo might be an entirely different thing. And we do have a last-minute rumor claiming that the Deadpool 3 announcement you’ve been waiting for is happening. Since this is a rumor, we’ll warn you that some spoilers might follow below.

During their latest show, the folks at TheDisInsider speculated that Deadpool 3 would be one of the big MCU reveals at D23 Expo during the Marvel panel on Saturday. They think Reynolds might show up as Deadpool to mark the occasion.

As we’ve already explained, MCU Phase 6 has plenty of dates with no projects attached. Deadpool 3 is simply too big a project to ignore. Marvel has to bring the character to the MCU in time for the Merc with a Mouth to join the Avengers. However, the film’s release date remains a mystery.

Also, despite the various teasers and small Deadpool 3 reveals that Reynolds & Co. have offered so far, the title has not leaked.

Deadpool 3 title and release date leak

This brings us to the crazy Marvel rumor du jour, which delivers a few fantastic claims about the MCU novelties coming at the D23 Expo.

Redditors have picked up a 4chan leak that includes the purported Deadpool 3 title and release date.

The source alone will make anyone question the rumor. Anyone can post anything they want on 4chan. But this level of anonymity might allow genuine leaks to come through. And the fact of that matter is that dozens of accurate Marvel leaks have originated on 4chan.

The person who posted Marvel’s D23 Expo information claims they’re related to a graphic designer and marketing assistant. This person supposedly worked on the cards for Marvel’s D23 announcement. That’s where the Deadpool 3 details come from.

Comic-Con 2022: MCU Phase 5 titles and release dates. Image source: YouTube

According to the leak, Deadpool 3’s title will be Maximum Effort. That certainly makes sense for the superhero and Reynolds.

Deadpool: Maximum Effort will supposedly have a February 2024 release date. If that’s accurate, then Deadpool will join the MCU towards the end of Phase 5. And it so happens that Marvel did not reveal any Phase 5 project for that period at Comic-Con. Disney Plus TV shows do not count, of course.

Finally, the leak claims that Zazie Beetz will return as Domino.

Whatever the case, we’ll soon learn if the leaked Deadpool 3 title and release date are accurate. If Marvel plans to finally announce the sequel at D23, it should offer fans these two details at a minimum.

