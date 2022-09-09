ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Deadpool 3 title and release date might have leaked

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCi4G_0holYAUL00

Marvel’s big D23 Expo MCU announcements are just a day away, and we have plenty of rumors and speculation about what’s coming next. Marvel already delivered a set of mind-blowing reveals at Comic-Con in mid-July, exceeding all expectations. But the Deadpool 3 title and release dates were not part of that show.

At the time, we explained that Comic-Con 2022 wasn’t the time or place for Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to come out in full costume on stage. Marvel delivered an emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman by releasing the first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer. That was the main focus, and rightfully so.

But D23 Expo might be an entirely different thing. And we do have a last-minute rumor claiming that the Deadpool 3 announcement you’ve been waiting for is happening. Since this is a rumor, we’ll warn you that some spoilers might follow below.

During their latest show, the folks at TheDisInsider speculated that Deadpool 3 would be one of the big MCU reveals at D23 Expo during the Marvel panel on Saturday. They think Reynolds might show up as Deadpool to mark the occasion.

As we’ve already explained, MCU Phase 6 has plenty of dates with no projects attached. Deadpool 3 is simply too big a project to ignore. Marvel has to bring the character to the MCU in time for the Merc with a Mouth to join the Avengers. However, the film’s release date remains a mystery.

Also, despite the various teasers and small Deadpool 3 reveals that Reynolds & Co. have offered so far, the title has not leaked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtIZm_0holYAUL00
Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Korg (Taika Waititi) react to a trailer for Free Guy. Image source: Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool 3 title and release date leak

This brings us to the crazy Marvel rumor du jour, which delivers a few fantastic claims about the MCU novelties coming at the D23 Expo.

Redditors have picked up a 4chan leak that includes the purported Deadpool 3 title and release date.

The source alone will make anyone question the rumor. Anyone can post anything they want on 4chan. But this level of anonymity might allow genuine leaks to come through. And the fact of that matter is that dozens of accurate Marvel leaks have originated on 4chan.

The person who posted Marvel’s D23 Expo information claims they’re related to a graphic designer and marketing assistant. This person supposedly worked on the cards for Marvel’s D23 announcement. That’s where the Deadpool 3 details come from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwqzC_0holYAUL00
Comic-Con 2022: MCU Phase 5 titles and release dates. Image source: YouTube

According to the leak, Deadpool 3’s title will be Maximum Effort. That certainly makes sense for the superhero and Reynolds.

Deadpool: Maximum Effort will supposedly have a February 2024 release date. If that’s accurate, then Deadpool will join the MCU towards the end of Phase 5. And it so happens that Marvel did not reveal any Phase 5 project for that period at Comic-Con. Disney Plus TV shows do not count, of course.

Finally, the leak claims that Zazie Beetz will return as Domino.

Whatever the case, we’ll soon learn if the leaked Deadpool 3 title and release date are accurate. If Marvel plans to finally announce the sequel at D23, it should offer fans these two details at a minimum.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
MOVIES
The Independent

Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Zazie Beetz
BGR.com

Blade might not debut in Werewolf By Night after all

Rumors of a Marvel Halloween special on Disney Plus had been floating around the internet for months before the studio announced Werewolf By Night at D23 Expo on Saturday. Prior to the announcement, speculation about who would be in it was running rampant. There were even rumors that Blade would make his MCU debut in Werewolf By Night.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Merc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania

There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
MOVIES
Polygon

The Thunderbolts are the MCU’s answer to the Suicide Squad

Every superhero universe needs a fractious team of supervillains pretending to do good things because someone is making them or paying them to, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally has enough living supervillains to make its own: Thunderbolts is coming to theaters in July 2024. The big Marvel news out...
MOVIES
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

339K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy