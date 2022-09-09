Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash
An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
whvoradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
whopam.com
HPD investigating burglary on Fairview Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from Monday morning on Fairview Drive. A woman told officers someone went into her home in the 400 block of Fairview and took her engagement ring and her daughter’s Android tablet. No suspects are named and total value of the stolen property is...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound on North Greenville Road when the driver turned onto Greenville Road attempting to go northbound and pulled into the path of an SUV. The...
whopam.com
Second suspect charged in Younglove St. robbery
A second suspect has been served with a Christian County grand jury indictment warrant for his alleged role in a May 10 robbery on Younglove Street. Hopkinsville police served the warrant for complicity to first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon against 25-year old Davontra Burse of Hopkinsville.
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital
A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
whopam.com
Indiana man injured in Lyon County crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash in Lyon County that sent an Indiana man to an Indiana hospital by helicopter. According to a news release, the wreck occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of U.S. 641 in Lyon County and investigation reportedly determined that 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana was traveling south on 641 when the truck dropped over the right shoulder of the roadway.
whopam.com
Hearing held for Boulevard murder suspects
There was a hearing Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the suspects charged in connection with the March 2 killing of 19-year old Alijah Watts at Casey’s General Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police allege 20-year old Christian McKeel drove 17-year old Jonathan Weston and 16-year old...
Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap
MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
Kentucky store captures dramatic 18-wheeler police chase on camera
A military supply store employee is thankful to be safe after witnessing a dramatic police chase involving a semi-truck.
radionwtn.com
Major Damage To Power Lines; Henry Police Seek Driver
Henry, Tenn.–Henry Police are seeking the driver who caused heavy damage and downed power lines in the town today. Heavy damage was caused by a large truck with a claw on the back (possibly a tree service truck) between Elm Street and West College. Henry Police said at least...
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Antique Tractor And Engine Show
A nice crowd was on hand Friday and Saturday for the annual Hopkinsville Antique Tractor and Small Engine Show at Cherokee Park in Hopkinsville. Your Ag Edge was on hand for the parade of power Saturday morning. 2022 Hopkinsville Antique Tractor And Engine Show.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Christian County Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving three vehicles sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a car was westbound when the vehicle’s mirror hit a man that was changing a tire on his vehicle on the side of the road.
americanmilitarynews.com
101st Airborne soldier dies while hiking in TN
A U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky died after falling into a river and drowning while hiking in Tennessee on Saturday. A Fort Campbell press release provided to American Military News identified the deceased soldier as 20-year-old Spc. Jabori McGraw. He was assigned to the Headquarters Battalion of the 101st Division Artillery.
WSMV
Student arrested for having gun at Todd Co. school
ELKTON, KY. (WSMV) - A student was arrested on Wednesday by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office for having a gun at the school. Around 11:47 a.m., the school resource officers at the Todd County Central High School were told that a student had a weapon. Officials made contact with...
Man convicted of shooting brother arrested again in Nashville
A man convicted of shooting his brother in Cheatham County in 2013 is back behind bars Tuesday.
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline after being struck by tractor
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a tractor Friday afternoon in Hopkinsville. It happened a little before 3 p.m. in the yard of a home in the 100 block of Country Club Lane and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man fell off the tractor that had a flail mower attachment on the back.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
Fort Campbell soldier identified as drowned swimmer at Clarksville park
Clarksville police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday's drowning at Billy Dunlop Park.
whopam.com
Fairview assault suspects take pleas after victim won’t cooperate with
The two suspects indicted in connection with the June 16 assault of a man in Farivew pled guilty to misdemeanor charges Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court as the victim in the case has refused to cooperate with the prosecution. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith says the deals have 47-year old...
