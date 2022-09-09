ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Woman sexually assaulted while walking home, police investigate

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxDgG_0holXoZ400

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a sexual assault that occurred early Friday morning on Sept. 9.

Shortly before 4 a.m., CSPD was called by a victim of sexual assault. The incident occurred near the corner of North Circle Drive and De Cortez Street.

Investigations revealed that a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man while walking home. The victim was able to run away and the suspect ran from the scene. Police say it is unknown if a vehicle was involved.

No arrests have been made at this time. CSPD will continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill someone in road rage incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kill someone in a road rage incident, according to Colorado Springs Police Department. Police say the incident happened near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and N. Powers Boulevard. Officials say the suspect was involved in a road rage attempted homicide. According The post Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kill someone in road rage incident appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police arrest two after brief shelter-in-place in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has located a stolen vehicle and arrested two people with warrants after a brief shelter-in-place near North Circle Drive late Tuesday evening. According to CSPD, just before midnight on September 13, officers were in the area of North Circle Drive near Galley Road when they found […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 suspects arrested after police find stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two men were arrested after police found a stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police located a stolen vehicle when they were in the area of the 1100 block of N. Circle Drive, just after 11:45 p.m. After police tried to contact the two occupants of the vehicle, the The post 2 suspects arrested after police find stolen vehicle in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Man arrested in Colorado Springs road rage incident

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man is facing charges of road rage attempted homicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police said, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, CSPD detectives, with assistance from the Tactical Enforcement Unit, executed a search warrant on Murray Boulevard just south of East Platte Avenue. The search was in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Missing man found safe and being cared for

Wednesday 9/14/22 10:13 a.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD said that Gordon has been found and is being cared for. ORIGINAL STORY: CSPD searching for missing endangered person Wednesday 9/14/22 9:07 a.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for an endangered man, who is missing. CSPD said that 74-year-old Charles Gordon, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two men arrested in storage unit burglaries

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said it has arrested two men in connection to a string of burglaries in Pueblo. According to PPD, officers responded to the 1100 block of Lake Avenue, near the intersection of Lake and Arroyo Avenue, on an attempt to locate 40-year-old Safe Streets fugitive Raymond Smith. Smith […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Shelter in place lifted in Fountain, suspect sought

UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/13/2022 7:53 p.m. FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Peak Alert was sent out from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) saying that “law enforcement has resolved the situation in the area of the 600 block of Autumn Pl.” The shelter-in-place has been lifted and EPSO said anyone who was sheltered can resume normal […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Cspd#Nexstar Media Inc
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The coroner's office has released the name of the passenger who was killed in the four-car crash in Pueblo. Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard for a serious, multi-vehicle crash. Pueblo Police are investigating a serious 4 car traffic collision at The post Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police officer graduates from FBI National Academy

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department’s Chief Chris Noeller announced that Deputy Chief James V. Martin has graduated from the FBI National Academy. PPD said that the FBI National Academy is a ten-week advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training program. The academy accepts only participants with proven records within their agencies, with the average participant […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Robbery in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that late Monday, Sept. 12 a robbery occurred on North Academy Boulevard near Goddard Street. CSPD said that around 8:15 p.m. the suspect entered a business in the 7400 block of North Academy Blvd. in northern Colorado Springs. The suspect, armed with mace, took money […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Woman killed in four-car crash on S. Pueblo Blvd. identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a serious four-car crash on Saturday at the intersection of South Pueblo Boulevard and Lehigh Avenue. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) posted about the crash on Twitter just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The intersection of S. Pueblo Blvd and […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Two men killed in Pueblo crash identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The two men killed in a crash on I-25 in Pueblo have been identified, and the driver who caused the crash is facing charges of vehicular homicide. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just after midnight on Sept. 5, a Nissan truck was speeding northbound on I-25 when the truck sideswiped […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police searching for mother and her children

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is attempting to locate a mother and her two children. PPD said that they are looking for 33-year-old Marya Garcia and her children 4-year-old Umalia “Molly” García, and 2-year-old, Aemiliaus “Emilio” García. They were last seen in southern Pueblo on Spruce Street off Illinois Avenue and near I-25. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD recognizes National Police Women’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sept. 12 is National Police Women’s Day, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) marked the day by spotlighting some of their hard-working women, and K9 Officer. According to NationalToday.com, only roughly 10% of the police force in the United States is made up of women. National Police Women’s Day hopes to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy