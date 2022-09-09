Woman sexually assaulted while walking home, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a sexual assault that occurred early Friday morning on Sept. 9.

Shortly before 4 a.m., CSPD was called by a victim of sexual assault. The incident occurred near the corner of North Circle Drive and De Cortez Street.

Investigations revealed that a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man while walking home. The victim was able to run away and the suspect ran from the scene. Police say it is unknown if a vehicle was involved.

No arrests have been made at this time. CSPD will continue to investigate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.