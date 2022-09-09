Read full article on original website
US Treasury Explains How Americans Can Recover Crypto Locked in Tornado Cash
U.S. residents and citizens can apply for a license to recover any funds they have that are locked in Tornado Cash, the Treasury Department said Tuesday. The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), its sanctions watchdog, updated its "frequently asked questions" (FAQs) document Tuesday to provide guidance for the crypto industry on how people and companies can remain compliant with sanctions against Tornado Cash, the Ethereum privacy mixer blacklisted last month on allegations that North Korean hackers used it to launder funds.
SEC's Gensler Holds Firm That Existing Laws Make Sense for Crypto
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler told the Practising Law Institute last week that existing securities laws fit the crypto markets in a speech that’s garnered attention from all parts of the digital currency ecosystem. Prior to the speech, I had the opportunity to speak with the longtime regulator about his agency’s approach to crypto.
Asset Manager Stone Ridge Shutting Bitcoin Futures Fund
Stone Ridge Asset Management intends to liquidate and dissolve its Stone Ridge Bitcoin Strategy Fund next month, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The fund launched in late 2019 with a strategy to invest in bitcoin (BTC) via futures contracts, but failed to find interest with investors. Today it holds only about $2.3 million in assets under management, according to Google Finance.
Bitcoin After the Ethereum Merge: Experts Weigh In
Ethereum, the blockchain behind ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and worth almost $200 billion, will attempt to do what no major blockchain has ever done – switch consensus mechanisms (how computers agree on the state of a network) from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. What impact will this transition, referred to as “the Merge,” have on the dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin (BTC)?
First Mover Americas: Ethereum Merge Spawns Watch Parties, But 'Jail Kwon' Token Gets More Hype
Price Point: The approach of the Ethereum Merge has lots of crypto types planning watch parties, but it looks like traders are betting on price declines. Bitcoin stabilized quickly Wednesday after its steepest price drop since mid-August on Tuesday, while yields on U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities hit their highest level since 2018.
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Has Not Bottomed Out, Data Suggests; Ether and Other Altcoins Fall in Monday Trading
Prices: Bitcoin rises but ether falls in Monday trading. Insights: Bitcoin may not have reached its lowest point, data from two research firms suggests. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
First Mover Asia: DeFi Builders Speak Out. What the Crowd Is Getting Wrong About the Ethereum Merge
Prices: Ether rises ahead of the Merge; bitcoin trades sideways but holds above $20K. Insights: The Ethereum Merge has raised high hopes among investors and others, but misconceptions about its potential benefits abound. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And...
3 Big Things the Merge Will Change About Ethereum
At press time, estimates are that Ethereum’s Merge, or the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake-based transaction validation and settlement, will happen around 1 a.m. ET, or 5 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 15. It’s probably the most significant piece of crypto news since the collapse of Three Arrows Capital in June.
US Inflation Data Could Test Bitcoin’s Rally
The U.S. consumer price index report is expected to show slower inflation in August, which is one of the reasons why the price of bitcoin (BTC) has been rising since Friday. But the new data could show that while price pressures are cooling, they are still too hot for Federal Reserve officials to ease off on tightening monetary policy.
Crypto Traders in Wait-and-See Mode in Countdown to Ethereum Merge
Crypto markets appeared to be in suspension on Wednesday as traders awaited the Ethereum blockchain’s historic Merge – the network’s transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) network, expected to take place in about 12 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) was in a choppy trading range around $20,000 while ether (ETH) changed...
Here's How Equity Investors Can Play Ethereum’s Merge
Crypto traders are gearing up for Ethereum’s Merge, the blockchain's transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), with assorted markets-related trades. But it's slim pickings for equity investors who want to participate. “TradFi [traditional finance] investors don’t really have many options yet [to play the Merge]...
Crypto Custody Firm BitGo Files $100M Lawsuit Against Galaxy Digital for Breaching Merger Agreement
Cryptocurrency custody firm BitGo has filed a lawsuit against crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital, seeking more than $100 million in damages as it alleges that Galaxy Digital intentionally breached the firms' $1.2 billion merger agreement, which was announced in May last year. The complaint was filed in Delaware Chancery...
Thailand's SEC Bans Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Service
Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has banned crypto companies from offering staking and lending services, according to a press release on Thursday. The decision to ban "depository services", which includes paying returns to depositors, was made to protect traders from the risks associated with crypto lenders, the release said.
Fidelity Considering Offering Crypto Trading to Brokerage Customers: Report
Financial services giant Fidelity is contemplating whether to let individual brokerage customers trade bitcoin (BTC), according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the situation. This potential move follows BlackRock (BLK) partnering with Coinbase (COIN) to offer crypto trading to its institutional customers, a sign...
Ethereum Mainstay Hudson Jameson on What Makes the Merge Monumental
Today is a special day for Ethereum. I want to elaborate on why I am personally super-excited and why it is so monumental. The Merge represents a pinnacle of collaboration and engineering mastery across dozens of teams and hundreds of people. The transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake is in Ethereum’s...
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Edges to All-Time High
On-chain data shows that bitcoin’s (BTC) mining difficulty has crossed an all-time high with its latest jump, the second in two weeks. Bitcoin’s mining difficulty increased by 3.45% at block height 753,984 to 32.05 trillion hashes. This is the second significant recent increase. On Aug. 31, the difficulty...
Wall Street Says This Stock Can Deliver a 543% Return. Should You Listen?
Find out why investment bank analysts think this stock is positioned for a six-fold gain.
Aave: Understanding the Crypto Lending Platform
Aave is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform primarily based on the Ethereum blockchain. It lets you take out instantaneous loans of cryptocurrency using other cryptocurrency you own as collateral. It also allows users to lend out their crypto to earn returns. People who borrow funds pay interest, people who...
Blockchain Startup Diamond Standard Raises $30M to Fund Expansion
Blockchain startup Diamond Standard, which is tokenizing diamonds to create a new investable asset class, raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Left Lane and investment management firm Horizon Kinetics. Diamond Standard is aiming to use the new funding to expand its production...
Wallet Service of Top Bitcoin Mining Pool Poolin Will Issue 'IOU' Tokens After Suspending Withdrawals
Poolin Wallet, the wallet service of one of the largest bitcoin (BTC) mining pools, has announced that it will issue IOU (I Owe You) tokens to impacted customers after it froze withdrawals last week. In a Tuesday post on its official Medium account, Poolin Wallet said that it will calculate...
