U.S. residents and citizens can apply for a license to recover any funds they have that are locked in Tornado Cash, the Treasury Department said Tuesday. The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), its sanctions watchdog, updated its "frequently asked questions" (FAQs) document Tuesday to provide guidance for the crypto industry on how people and companies can remain compliant with sanctions against Tornado Cash, the Ethereum privacy mixer blacklisted last month on allegations that North Korean hackers used it to launder funds.

