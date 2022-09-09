How CEOs feel about the economy has been downgraded from "exuberant" to just "OK." What's new: The latest Business Roundtable (BRT) survey of its members — the chief executives of some of the world's largest companies — still shows healthy expectations for sales, hiring plans and investment. But the results, shared first with Axios, do point to a gloomier outlook than just a few months ago — and a marked deterioration from last year.

