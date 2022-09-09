Read full article on original website
Tech billionaires lost $50 billion as stock prices tumbled on Tuesday
Only two of the top 10 billionaires registered gains.
Two Sigma Ventures raises $400 million for new set of funds
Two Sigma Ventures, born out of the hedge fund by a similar name a decade ago, has raised about $320 million for its fourth early-stage venture fund and $80 million for its second opportunities fund. Why it matters: "A lot of [limited partners] are realizing that the next three years...
Report: Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions
The United States could miss out on trillions of dollars in economic growth if it fails to confront the growing technology threat posed by China, according to a new report from the Eric Schmidt-led Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). Why it matters: An American failure to challenge China would not...
Coinbase has no plans to go to zero fees
Coinbase COO Emilie Choi says the country's largest crypto exchange by volume doesn't plan to bring its retail trading fees down to zero. Why it matters: Over the summer, Binance entered the U.S. market with zer0-fee bitcoin trading — flaming speculation that the world's largest crypto exchange could launch a pricing war stateside and eat into Coinbase's market share.
Twitter shareholders approve Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover offer
Twitter shareholders on Tuesday voted to approve Elon Musk's offer to buy the social media platform for around $44 billion, just weeks before the start of the company's trial against the billionaire for trying to back out of the deal, according to the Wall Street Journal. Why it matters: The...
AppLovin won't sweeten $20 billion bid for Unity
AppLovin on Tuesday said it won't submit a new bid to acquire video game development platform Unity Software, after its $20 billion all-stock offer was rejected. Why it matters: Unity now can complete its $4.4 billion acquisition of mobile ad tech firm IronSource, which it would have needed to scrap under the terms of AppLovin's proposal.
Why EV Maker Fisker's Shares Are Shooting Higher Today
Fisker, Inc. FSR shares are rallying on Thursday following a positive analyst action. Needham analyst Vikram Bagri initiated coverage on Fisker’s shares with a Buy rating and a $12 price target, suggesting a roughly 30% upside from the current level. The analyst's positive view is due to Fisker’s electric...
Climate Alpha wants to guide real estate through climate change
A new climate software firm that's announcing itself to the world on Tuesday says it has a competitive edge that other companies lack. The big picture: Climate Alpha, which just raised a $4 million seed round, uses AI and machine learning to tell customers where to invest and move to in light of climate change and other factors.
Wall Street Says This Stock Can Deliver a 543% Return. Should You Listen?
Find out why investment bank analysts think this stock is positioned for a six-fold gain.
2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire
Both of these companies are riding steady tailwinds that should drive profits higher for years to come.
Meta moves PyTorch to Linux Foundation
Facebook parent Meta is shifting its PyTorch AI tools, which are already available under open source license, to an outside governance model overseen by a new independent board under the auspices of the Linux Foundation. Why it matters: The move will give the code more independence from Meta and also...
David Rubenstein's new book shares billionaires' investing secrets
David Rubenstein, co-founder of The Carlyle Group and huge philanthropist, is out today with "How To Invest: Masters on the Craft" — interviews with fellow billionaires and pioneers about building wealth. A big takeaway, synthesized from advice by Warren Buffett and others: Don't sell so much! Hold on for...
Scoop: Meta merging content moderation teams for ads and user posts
Meta is merging its business integrity unit, the team that moderates ad content, with its central integrity team, which moderates users' posts, according to an internal memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The merger of the two departments will drive efficiencies at a time when Meta is looking to...
3M unit's bankruptcy could put U.S. mass tort system on trial
A bankruptcy case in Indiana could help upend the mass tort litigation system in the U.S. Driving the news: 3M, the conglomerate, recently put its Aearo Technologies subsidiary into bankruptcy. It aims to use the bankruptcy process to settle over 230,000 lawsuits from military service members who allege faulty earplugs made by Aearo caused hearing loss — the biggest multi-district litigation (MDL) in history.
EA CEO says player-made creations will be lucrative for EA
Video game giant Electronic Arts, maker of Madden and Apex Legends, is planning for a future in which player-created virtual worlds are more central to its profits. Why it matters: Video gamers, already the most active audience in entertainment, are increasingly expected to have a role creating what they play.
Bank of America targets Miami with "zero down" mortgage program
Banks are trying to make it easier for certain Miami residents to become homeowners. What's happening: Miami is one of five cities where Bank of America recently announced it's offering "zero down payment" loans for first-time buyers in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods who meet certain income requirements. Why it...
The Merge for Ethereum is 2022's second biggest crypto event
The biggest event in crypto this year was the market crashing in May. Tonight, when (and if) the Ethereum blockchain successfully pivots to proof-of-stake, that will be easily the second. Why it matters: Above and beyond the supposed climate implications, The Merge showed that a giant, dispersed and leaderless community...
New survey: CEO optimism down, not out
How CEOs feel about the economy has been downgraded from "exuberant" to just "OK." What's new: The latest Business Roundtable (BRT) survey of its members — the chief executives of some of the world's largest companies — still shows healthy expectations for sales, hiring plans and investment. But the results, shared first with Axios, do point to a gloomier outlook than just a few months ago — and a marked deterioration from last year.
Lawsuit accuses Zillow and Microsoft of wiretapping
Two visitors to Zillow's website have filed a class action lawsuit alleging the Seattle-based company illegally, and without their consent, wiretapped them online. Why it matters: The claim is among a handful of recent lawsuits alleging that companies are violating people's privacy rights as they record customer interactions on their websites.
