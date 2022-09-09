Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
China Garden to close on Sept. 25
GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
Daily Advocate
Towne Squares hold annual Harvest of Quilts
GREENVILLE — Towne Squares Quilt Club will be presenting it’s 39th annual Harvest of Quilts Show on Sept. 23 and 24 in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Show hours are Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. They will show both old and new quilts from club members as well as the community.
Daily Advocate
Rescue plans open house
ANSONIA — Ansonia Area Emergency Services, 225 W. Elroy Road, will hold an open house on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. Activities include Touch a Truck, free hot dogs and chips, free blood pressure checks, equipment demonstrations, tour of the facility and special guests from Wayne HealthCare.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss expense requests, certificate of appointment
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss expense requests and a certificate of appointment. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills dated Sept. 13, in the amount of the General Fund there is $17,736.46, and in the Outside General Fund there is $41,001.02. There is a grand total of $58,737.48 that was approved.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Utilities Committee (Chairman Godwin, Vice Chainnan Norris, and Member Brown) will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m., in the Council Chambers, Municipal Building, The committee will discuss the study for a master meter and back flower preventer for the three trailer courts within the city.
Daily Advocate
Nealeigh to present on fall prevention
GREENVILLE — The first day of fall is Thursday, Sept. 22, and September is Fall Awareness Month. Join the Greenville Public Library on Sept. 22 for Small Steps for Fall Prevention at 10 a.m. in the third floor conference room for this free event. Registration is not required. Falling...
Daily Advocate
MV-MVCTC FFA hosts 53rd snnual Fall Fair
UNION CITY — This year, the Mississinawa Valley – MVCTC FFA chapter will be having its 53rd annual Fall Fair on Oct. 6. The Fall Fair dinner includes deliciously cooked chicken or ham, applesauce, a roll, a baked potato, Mrs. Wick’s pie, and the famous orange drink. All of the members work really hard to prepare this amazing meal. They are charging $10 a meal.
Daily Advocate
Delphos Wireless celebrates grand opening
GREENVILLE – Delphos Wireless celebrates grand opening of Cricket store in Greenville. A Ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Darke County Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of the newest Delphos Wireless Cricket store in Greenville. The store is located at 1371 Wagner Avenue Suite 8.
Daily Advocate
Fall fun activities in the Arcanum area
It’s September! You know what that means…. Brumbaugh Fun/Fruit Farm is open. Their first day open was Saturday, Sept. 10 but they will be open every weekend for the next couple of months and you can enjoy their home-grown peaches and apples. Apple Cider Slushes and pumpkin cookies are also back. Come join in on the fun at 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road, Arcanum. They are open Saturdays from 11-7 and Sundays from 12-7. Questions? Call 937-692-8084.
Daily Advocate
Produce stand closing for season
NORTH STAR — The produce stand located on the corner of St. Rt. 705 and U.S. Rt. 127 in North Star, Ohio – St. Maria’s Community Farm will be closing for the season on Sept. 17. All proceeds and leftover produce each Saturday were given to St....
Daily Advocate
Macy joins EverHeart Hospice
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Mandy Macy to their care team as a hospice aide. Macy attended Miami Valley Career Technology Center to earn her credential as a State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA). She has 11 years of experience as an STNA and loves her career.
Daily Advocate
Art Guild accepting entries for show
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild is reviving its tradition of hosting an annual Fine Art Show. This year’s show will be held the first week of October at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center, 5844 Jaysville St. Johns Road, Greenville in conjunction with Darke DD. Awards will be determined by a “People’s Choice” vote. The prize categories will include first through third place in the amounts $300, $200, and $100, respectively, as well as first through third place for a various abilities category in the amounts $100, $75, and $50, respectively, and numerous honorable mention prizes in cash and gift certificates. A special award will be given for the best “Park” themed art for $100 which will be judged by Jessica Shafer from Darke DD.
Daily Advocate
Union City will host Fiesta
UNION CITY, Ind. — Join Union City, Ind. for its second annual Union City Fiesta Arts & Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 1:30-10 p.m., at Union City’s Artisan Crossing Park, 329 West Pearl St. This free event will celebrate Latin-American culture and entertainment. All ages are welcome...
Daily Advocate
Green Wave boys’ golf washes away West Carrollton
GREENVILLE — In the rainy weather conditions, the Greenville High School boys’ golf team defeated West Carrollton, 179-258, at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Ethan Sunsdahl shot a team and match leading 41. Mason Shuttleworth shot a 44. Bryce Blumenstock and Aidan Honeyman both shot a 47 to round out the team scoring.
Daily Advocate
DCCA Fourth Avenue at local high schools
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts opens its 2022-2023 Arts In Education series with a cappella quartet Fourth Avenue performing in all area high schools during the week of Sept. 19. According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA has proudly presented high quality professional artists to students in all grades of every local school at no charge to the students for the past 39 years, and looks forward to continuing this enriching program for years yet to come.
Daily Advocate
Royer sentenced to two days in jail
GREENVILLE — Diana M. Royer sentenced to two days in jail. Royer, of Greenville, appeared before the Darke County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on allegations of noncompliance with her supervision terms for two cases with one count of theft, a felony of the fourth degree, a count of misuse of credit cards, a felony of the fourth degree, and another count of theft from a protected class, a felony of the fourth degree.
Daily Advocate
Ghost Walk actors needed
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts is in need of actors to tell spooky tales during the organization’s annual Ghost Walk event that will take place Halloween weekend; the walk in downtown Greenville will be Friday, Oct. 28, and the Cemetery Walk in Greenville Union Cemetery happens Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30.
Daily Advocate
Dr. Yount named to OAFP board
ARCANUM — Heidi Yount, MD, of Arcanum, was recently appointed to the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians’ (OAFP) Board of Directors as West Central Regional Director. In this role, Dr. Yount will represent the family physicians in this region of Ohio, while advocating for their needs and goals as members of the OAFP.
Daily Advocate
Baker to be tried for murder
GREENVILLE — The state added an additional two charges to Baker’s indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville entered a not guilty plea to the new three count indictment in court on Monday. Baker is a suspect in the homicide investigation of Corey Fleming who had been missing since Aug. 7. The body of Corey Fleming was discovered by investigators in a shallow grave at a commercial farm in Brown Township, Darke County, on Aug. 20.
Daily Advocate
Ansonia volleyball sweeps Union City at home
ANSONIA — Ansonia High School volleyball is now 3-1 since Sept. 10. After going 2-1 at the Blackhawk volleyball Invite, the Tigers defeated Union City High School 3-0 on Sept. 12 at home. One of the wins Ansonia got at the invite was against this same Union City team....
