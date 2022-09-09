Writers get a chance to pitch at workshop

MIDLAND New writers, student writers, and even advanced writers can get a word up, so to speak, in order to find their niche in the publishing world.

You can even pitch a story to an agent for the conference fee, and also pitch to another agent for $35. However, agent sessions are limited.

Recently announced are full-ride scholarships to students in West Texas high schools, colleges, and the University of Texas Permian Basin, as well as to as to four Teachers of English or deserving youth. Twenty aspiring writers and four teachers of English or journalism will be selected to attend, at no charge, the annual Writers Workshop Oct. 8-9 at Midland College, 2600 N. Garfield St.

The Permian Basin Bookies, in their eighth year of assisting, promoting and encouraging local writers to publish, are conducting this conference to benefit the writing community. This includes writers of all ages.

You can also send in the first two pages of a written work to published prize-winning author Laura Drake. Drake is offering to read the first two pages of any work from workshop participants in advance of the event. [email protected]

For a full list of events and participating authors and agents, see: tinyurl.com/2feccshu

To join into a community of writers assisting writers, join with colleagues working toward publication at: tinyurl.com/mr26v8ks