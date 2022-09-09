LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Imagine going on vacation with your two children and then having to return home without them. That is what happened to Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner. The Kirchgessner family were in Panama City, Florida playing miniature golf with their kids. Lauren said she was thinking how perfect life is. Then a driver had a seizure and left the road, hitting and killing their two children.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO