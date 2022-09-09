Read full article on original website
Funding for Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center completed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League announced on Wednesday that funding for the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center has been completed with the community’s help. Planning for development of the $53 million athletic complex, located at 3029 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., began in 2017. The facility’s...
‘Keep calm and collected:’ Louisville drivers prepare for I-71 closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville drivers are preparing to endure and navigate a 10-day closure of Interstate 71 starting Friday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will be between I-264 (Watterson Expressway) and I-265 (Gene Snyder Freeway). The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange will be closed as well.
Year-long research released about food insecurity in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - September is recognized as Hunger Action Month, and one local organization partnered with the Greater Louisville Project to release year-long research outlining food insecurity in the city. Dare to Care said their mission is to lead the community, feed the hungry and conquer the cycle of...
What you need to know for Bourbon & Beyond 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bourbon & Beyond 2022 is less than 24 hours away, but there are still some things to know before you go. The festival will run from Thursday through Sunday at the Highland Festival Grounds at The Kentucky Expo Center. Passes are still shipping, so if you...
LMPD graduates 20 new recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Academy celebrated its 51st class of graduates on Monday. After months of intensive training, there are 20 new officers on duty with the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD recruit Ricardo Zungia, originally from southern California, is excited to make a difference in...
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom and the Louisville Metro Police Department partnered to provide swift water rescue training to first responders. Around a dozen agencies from Kentucky and surrounding states practiced their skills in the water on Wednesday. First responders were able to practice moving through water in the...
Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a COVID-induced hiatus, the Bourbon and Beyond festival returns with acts taking the stage beginning Thursday. The Louder Than Life festival follows the next weekend. Ticket packages for the four-day events can exceed $1,000, which is apparently not a problem for many fans, as they...
Bill Dieruf calls for Louisville to release preliminary DOJ findings; city says there are none
Bill Dieruf calls for Louisville to release preliminary DOJ findings; city says there are none

MetroSafe says the carjacking was reported at the Speedway on Terry Road. 'Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar': Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, "The Bogus Beggar."
Simpsonville Fire unveils new Safe Haven Baby Box
SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Simpsonville Fire Department unveiled a new Safe Haven Baby Box on Monday, making it the first baby box for Shelby County. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a tool allowing mothers to anonymously surrender their child safely and securely without consequences. Monday’s unveiling marks the 14th...
Boone’s appealing order to vacate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gas station in the Portland neighborhood is in the city’s crosshairs. The owner was ordered to vacate due to all of the criminal activity on the property, but they’re fighting back. Metro government calls Boone’s a public nuisance, and that’s why they issued...
The Kentucky Bourbon Festival kicks off in Bardstown
The Kentucky Bourbon Festival kicks off in Bardstown

Greenberg made the comment while outlining his priorities if elected mayor. Community pulls together for 22-year-old victim hospitalized in deadly DUI crash. The community is coming together to support a 22-year-old woman injured in a deadly DUI crash early Saturday morning. First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom.
Bourbon & Beyond Festival's special cocktail competition
Bourbon & Beyond Festival's special cocktail competition

Floyd said his daughter spent roughly 24 hours sedated in critical condition, shuffling between Norton Women and Children's Hospital in St. Matthews and Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville. Imagine going on vacation with your two children and then having to return home without them. That is what...
Grieving parents donate to Imagination Library of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Imagine going on vacation with your two children and then having to return home without them. That is what happened to Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner. The Kirchgessner family were in Panama City, Florida playing miniature golf with their kids. Lauren said she was thinking how perfect life is. Then a driver had a seizure and left the road, hitting and killing their two children.
Gov. Beshear, First Lady receive updated COVID-19 boosters
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received the newly updated COVID-19 booster on Wednesday, September 14. They received boosters from representatives of the Franklin County Health Department. The governor encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted. He also encouraged Kentuckians to get a flu shot...
St. Vincent de Paul Louisville men’s shelter eliminates checking in policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Vincent de Paul Louisville men’s emergency shelter, Ozanam Inn, has eliminated check-in and check-outs. This allows men to stay 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The organization said this move provides men with more stability and make the goal of finding permanent...
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a person down in the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Breonna Taylor’s neighbors suing Kelly Goodlett, Metro Government
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s neighbors have filed lawsuits against Kelly Goodlett after the former LMPD Officer plead guilty to federal charges in connection to Taylor’s death. According to Attorney Jeffrey Sexton, two of Taylor’s neighbors are suing Goodlett for her guilty plea to federal conspiracy charges...
Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday night in the Portland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers found a victim with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. on Lytle Street, a couple blocks north of Boone Square Park. The man was taken to University Hospital and...
JCPS bus driver recognized for keeping students safe amid father’s school bus outburst
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver was honored on Tuesday for keeping students safe after a man was caught on camera getting onto the bus and threatening students. Tim Franklin was the driver of Bus #2047, sending students home from Carter Elementary on the afternoon...
