Lucius Q to Open Second Location in Factory 52 Norwood Development

Lucius Q Fuego sandwich

Popular Pendleton barbecue spot Lucius Q is set to open a second location.

This second spot will be inside Norwood’s 20-acre mixed-used development Factory 52 already has many new businesses announced including Fretboard Brewing , Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Asheville-based Hi-Wire Brewing .

“Factory 52 has to be one of the most ambitious and exciting new developments to hit Cincinnati in a very long time,” Lucius Q partner Aaron Sharpe said in a release. “It’s going to be huge for Norwood, and we can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The Lucius Q location will be housed in ‘The Gatherall’ as space in the development which will host 14 different restaurants plus a rooftop bar.

Lucius Q serves up authentic barbecue with classic meats like pulled pork, brisket and more plus ribs, sandwiches and sides like collard greens and cheesy grits.

The Factory 52 project was announced in 2020, and the Gatherall is expected to be open by spring of 2023, according to Lucius Q.

It is slated to transform the old U.S. Playing Card factory into a massive space for residential, retail and office use. They promise “community gathering spaces” as well as a three-story parking garage. Residents will have access to amenities including a food hall, event lawn, pickleball court, dog park and swimming pool.

