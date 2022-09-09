Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer who had been with the department for just seven months has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation. Late Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department says it was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protection Orders and...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating reported child enticement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a child enticement report that occurred Tuesday afternoon. LPD says the incident occurred on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive. Police say a parent reported her children were walking home from St. Michaels School...
1011now.com
A mom’s mission: Suicide Prevention Month goes beyond September
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a difficult conversation to have with loved ones: talking about mental health and suicide. It’s also one that’s becoming increasingly important and more mainstream in recent years and for one Nebraska mom, it’s one she’s having with anyone who will listen.
1011now.com
LPD responds to gunshots in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln police responded to reports of gunshots throughout northeast Lincoln Monday morning. According to LPD, at around 3 a.m. callers contacted 911 to report hearing gunshots in area of 28th to 30th Streets and Merrill to Potter Streets. Around six minutes after this first call, officers investigating an unrelated crime heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of 51st Street and Madison Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers
If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln. 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10 percent of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln.
1011now.com
Auction generating attention
If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 13 hours ago. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new...
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln. Updated: 11 hours ago. 92 community-minded...
1011now.com
Fatal car fire under investigation
With the firing of Scott Frost comes a pay-out totaling $15 million. UNL is now reaching a total of more than $50 million in buy-outs dating back to 2005. Mickey Joseph will serve as Nebraska's Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. 10/11 This Morning Featured Pet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
One dead after car fire in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday. According to LPD, officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m. A male victim was found deceased immediately outside of the driver’s side of the vehicle.
1011now.com
Fire investigators find oxygen and propane tanks inside car following deadly fire in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fire investigators report finding oxygen and propane tanks inside a car following a deadly fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday. Officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m. According to Chief...
1011now.com
Health department urges Lancaster County residents to get updated COVID-19 boosters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials updated the community on the new COVID-19 boosters for people age 12 and older at a briefing on Tuesday. The CDC recently approved updated boosters for everyone 12 and older. These boosters provide protection against variants in the Lancaster County community, like BA4 and BA5, and boost the body’s immunity against COVID-19.
1011now.com
Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10 percent of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
UNMC nursing program among top in the nation
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
1011now.com
Lincoln Northwest forfeits football game on Friday
More warm weather expected through the rest of this week with scattered rain chances. If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 14 hours ago. They’re...
1011now.com
Something Rotten opens Friday at LCP
If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 5 hours ago. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: 90s on the way once again
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an all around beautiful day on Monday, it appears summer temperatures will return to 10-11 country on Tuesday. Upper 40s to low 50s can be expected as you walk out the door Tuesday morning. However, temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 80s to mid 90s area wide with the highest temperatures out west. It should be a mostly sunny day with no precipitation expected.
1011now.com
Another winner announced in UBT’s Big Give
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A winner was announced on Monday from the Union Bank and Trust’s Big Give. Camp Sonshine is taking home $100,000 after the public voted, making it one of 10 overall winners. Camp Sonshine began 16 years ago with just 15 campers. Now their weekly day camps...
1011now.com
Lincoln South Beltway project nearing completion
More warm weather expected through the rest of this week with scattered rain chances. If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 16 hours ago. They’re...
1011now.com
Undergrad application fee waived from Sept. 16-30 at NU campuses
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16-30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. Beginning Friday, resident students using NU’s shared application for admission...
1011now.com
Sunny and warmer Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will bring sunshine to the region on Monday along with warmer temperatures. Hot temperatures return on Tuesday and continue through Thursday. Small rain chances return at the end of the week. Mainly sunny and warmer this afternoon in the Lincoln area. Highs in the...
Comments / 0