LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an all around beautiful day on Monday, it appears summer temperatures will return to 10-11 country on Tuesday. Upper 40s to low 50s can be expected as you walk out the door Tuesday morning. However, temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 80s to mid 90s area wide with the highest temperatures out west. It should be a mostly sunny day with no precipitation expected.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO