Read full article on original website
Related
South Korean police arrest woman on charges of killing two children in New Zealand
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean police on Thursday arrested a woman believed to be the mother of two long-dead children whose bodies were found last month stuffed in suitcases at a New Zealand storage unit, authorities said. New Zealand Police confirmed in a statement that a 42-year-old woman was...
411mania.com
Rhaka Khan Gets New Attorney For Criminal Trial
Rhaka Khan has new representation for her trial on charges of aggravated kidnapping facilitate and more. PWInsider reports that according to court records, the Impact Wrestling alumna (real name Trenesha Daniyall Biggers) has been appointed a new attorney to defend her in the trial. As reported back in August, her previous attorney had filed a motion asking to withdraw from the case.
Comments / 0