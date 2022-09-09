ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Rhaka Khan Gets New Attorney For Criminal Trial

Rhaka Khan has new representation for her trial on charges of aggravated kidnapping facilitate and more. PWInsider reports that according to court records, the Impact Wrestling alumna (real name Trenesha Daniyall Biggers) has been appointed a new attorney to defend her in the trial. As reported back in August, her previous attorney had filed a motion asking to withdraw from the case.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy