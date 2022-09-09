Rhaka Khan has new representation for her trial on charges of aggravated kidnapping facilitate and more. PWInsider reports that according to court records, the Impact Wrestling alumna (real name Trenesha Daniyall Biggers) has been appointed a new attorney to defend her in the trial. As reported back in August, her previous attorney had filed a motion asking to withdraw from the case.

