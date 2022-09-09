Read full article on original website
Bibb County Deputies recommend online report system for speedier results
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With law enforcement shortages affecting agencies across the country, Bibb County Deputies and local community leaders are coming together to talk about what they can do to take some of that stress off of each other. A county-wide business watch meeting was held between local business...
Teen shot overnight in Macon, investigation underway
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Tuesday. Once there, officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to Atrium Health...
Macon residents reacts to high homicide numbers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County has seen violence plague its community, with the most recent violence happening this past weekend. There were seven shootings across Macon that, tragically, ended three lives. After a violent weekend, here in Macon, some Macon residents say they still feel safe. "I personally feel...
Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
Sheriff pulls alcohol license from Macon night club following deadly shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff David Davis has signed off on revoking the alcohol license for the Rodeo Bar and Grill on Pio Nono Ave. The development comes after a shooting on Saturday that took the life of a security guard. Read a copy of the letters:. Rodeo...
Two Jones County juveniles arrested after failed armed robbery left one injured
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two Jones County juveniles are in jail after a failed armed robbery attempt left one of them injured. According to a Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office, the two juveniles attempted to rob someone on Joycliff Road shortly after 2:00 Monday morning. The...
SPEAK UP: We want to know your thoughts on the recent violence in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon endured a weekend of violence. A total of seven shootings left three people dead and six others hurt. Community leaders continue to denounce the violence and are always working on ideas to improve the trend toward a record-setting homicide number. But WGXA News wants...
Monroe County woman dies in house fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A house fire in Monroe County has cost one woman her life. What had started as a porch fire had spread into a home, according to Monroe County Emergency Services, and as crews were on the way to battle the fire, they learned that 63-year-old Joanne Turner was possibly trapped inside the house and that she had recently had a hip replacement.
'We are taking this seriously:' 10 pedestrians killed on Macon roadways so far this year
MACON, Ga. -- "It's always a somber moment when you hear of a pedestrian being killed on our roadways," Gregory Brown said. So far this year there have been 10 pedestrians killed on Macon-Bibb roadways. Gregory Brown is the Chair of the Pedestrian Safety Review Board. He says the growing...
Bibb County deputies looking for shooting, carjacking suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County investigators are looking for an armed robbery and carjacking suspect. According to deputies, 29-year-old Wesley Truvonta Mullins has been identified as the suspect in an aggravated assault on Churchill St. followed by the armed robbery of a vehicle on Vineville Ave. The incident was...
Perry's Economic Development Administrator arrested on DUI following wreck with motorcycle
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Administrator for Perry's Economic Development is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a wreck on Sunday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a wreck Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street near Keith Drive. According to investigators, the driver of a Ford C-Max, later identified as Ashley Hardin, of Perry, was driving along Main street. Troopers say Hardin turned left onto Keith Drive, traveling into the path of a motorcycle driven by Kiara Askew, also of Perry. Askew was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Suspect charged with murder of 23-year-old woman in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 23-year-old woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Baldwin County. The sheriff's office confirms that on Monday, deputies, as well as Milledgeville police officers, were sent to Atrium Health - Baldwin about a gunshot victim. The woman, identified...
Two teens charged in murder investigation of 17-year-old
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old that happened on Carlisle Avenue back in July. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified the two suspects connected to the murder of 17-year-old Tyreek Young and learned that they were already in jail for an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.
One injured in drive-by at Macon convenience store
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews headed out to M&M Groceries on reports of a shooting and multiple deputies were on the scene. During a live-streamed event, we observed multiple shell casings and a Crime Scene Unit vehicle as we awaited a response from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. After...
Middle Georgia hospitals feel impact of nationwide nursing shortages
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Violent weekends in Macon keep the doors sliding open at the emergency room. With Georgia ranking 42nd in the nation for the supply of registered nurses, according to the American Medical Association, which means all hands on deck. A complication due to a nursing shortage that has...
'Worst case scenario:' GBI still working for answers in Jesus Mancilla Velez disappearance
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's been two years since Jesus Mancilla Velez disappeared from Houston County. "Two years have passed in this terrible situation and we are still standing in the same place," his sister-in-law Gisela Mancilla said. Mancilla-Velez was last seen driving away from his home on the morning...
Sheriff's office ID's pedestrian who died in Gray Hwy. collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has shared the name of the 31-year-old victim who died after being hit on Gray Hwy. on Saturday night. Deputies identified the man as Nicholas Chalker, of Macon. They said Chalker was walking in the left lane of the 1300 block...
Arrest made in July Macon barber shop murder
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a July 2022 murder in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Adolphus DeWayne Hughes, Jr. was arrested Monday at a home on Highland Avenue in connection to the killing of 38-Jimmy Lee Scott III. Scott was killed on July 29, 2022 at Next Level Kuts on Pio Nono Avenue. Investigators say when they arrived at the barber shop just after midnight on July 29, they found Scott shot to death. His brother Jarel was also shot. He remains in stable condition.
Armed robbery at Dollar Tree in North Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill, St. Boulevard. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two men dressed in dark clothes and masks went into the store with guns and demanded money from the clerk.
VIDEO: Bibb County deputies looking for porch pirate suspect
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect. According to deputies, the individual in this story was captured on video walking up onto someone's porch. The suspect can be seen going through some of the homeowners' belongings, before leaving with some...
