Kyle Shanahan was asked whether 49ers would consider trading Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would be “evaluating all options” with Dak Prescott expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured thumb. The Cowboys are expected to go with backup Cooper Rush as they did in the one game Prescott missed with a calf injury in 2021.
Eagles snap counts: Why didn’t Jordan Davis play more in opener?
DETROIT — The Eagles were gashed in the run game on Sunday afternoon in their 38-35 win. The Lions had 181 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift had 144 yards and averaged 9.6. If only the Eagles traded up in the first...
WATCH: Cowboys fans booed, threw trash at Prescott in loss
We're only one week into the NFL season, but Cowboys fans are officially melting down. Late Sunday night, three-plus quarters into the Buccaneers manhandling Dallas at Jerry World, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott jogged off the field to get an X-ray on what would eventually be revealed as a sprained thumb. Prescott is out for six to eight weeks with the injury. It's a serious injury!
Rice's incredulous reaction to suggestion Jimmy G should start
Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the 49ers at quarterback, even after Trey Lance and Co. dropped their season opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That much is clear from his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Adam Schein Podcast,” where the Pro Football...
Jerry Jones squashes possibility of Jimmy G trade to Cowboys
Any speculation of Jimmy Garoppolo getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys might have been put to rest Tuesday morning. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, renowned for making shocking comments during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, claimed that Dallas won’t be placing quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve because he has a chance of playing in one of Dallas’ next four games.
Broncos confound everyone with decision to try 64-yard field goal
Rarely in this day and age is there anything on which the vast majority of people agree. Tonight, we found something around which we could all rally. In his first game as a head coach, Nathaniel Hackett made a bizarre decision to take the football out of Bronco quarterback Russell Wilson‘s hands with the game on the line, opting for a field goal.
Russell Wilson: I don’t think it was the wrong decision
Publicly, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson supports the decision of coach Nathaniel Hackett to attempt a 64-yard field goal in lieu of giving Wilson a chance to convert fourth and five, in order to make the kick a little (or a lot) easier to make. Privately, Wilson may feel differently. But...
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
Von Miller: Blocks like Leonard Fournette’s on Micah Parsons should be illegal
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on...
How Posey inspired Bills QB Allen to always sign autographs
California native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen grew up rooting for the Giants, so it’s no surprise the 26-year-old looked up to catcher Buster Posey when he was a child. But aside from providing Allen with some must-watch baseball, the three-time World Series champion also taught him a...
Why the Eagles have to re-sign Miles Sanders
We’ve all been led to believe running backs are interchangeable. Sign some guy, any guy, run him into the ground, squeeze all the life out of him, use him up, then move on to the next guy. That’s why only 12 running backs have been drafted in the first...
Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL
The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark
I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
New update on Patriots QB Mac Jones' back injury revealed
The New England Patriots have received good news on starting quarterback Mac Jones' back injury, but it's a situation to keep a close eye on before Sunday's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Jones is suffering from back spasms and that...
How did DeVonta Smith wind up without a catch?
Nick Sirianni knows what Eagles fans were thinking Sunday:. “’Oh my goodness, they are never going to use DeVonta Smith again,’” Sirianni said. He quickly added: “I can promise you that's not the case.”. Sirianni said Monday there was a lot to like about what the...
Todd Bowles: Chris Godwin’s injury not as serious as we thought
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the lineup on Sunday night after tearing his ACL late last season, but he was back with the medical staff before the end of the first half in Dallas. Godwin injured his hamstring and did not return in the second half of the...
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference
Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
Seahawks gloat about unexpected first-place status in viral tweet
NFL football games are always difficult to predict, but no one forecasted the NFC West standings to look this way after Week 1. The rebuilding Seattle Seahawks are in first place. And they are letting everyone know about it. Seattle, the consensus choice to finish in the division's cellar in...
Simms: 49ers' loss a reality check that Jimmy G is better option
Immediate reactions to the 49ers’ 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Sunday's season opener flooded social media timelines after the game, ranging from level-headed to panicked. And long after Trey Lance had walked off the soggy Soldier Field grass, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms added his opinion to...
Frank Reich on Rodrigo Blankenship: In my mind, he’s our kicker
The Colts were able to reel off 17 points in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game to tie the Texans and force overtime, but they weren’t able to pull out a win in the extra session. They had a pretty good shot at pulling the game out, however....
