Trump news – live: Judge unseals more of Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit as election deniers face voters in 27 states
Additional portions of an FBI affidavit laying out the basis for a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home have been unsealed by a federal judge. They show that agents earlier obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago.Elsewhere, a hardcore Trump supporter has won the Republican Senate primary in New Hampshire. Don Bolduc, who is a well-known 2020 election denier, beat back a mainstream competitor leaving the GOP leadership worried he could cost them a winnable seat because of his extreme views.Meanwhile, Mr Trump has come out furiously in support of...
Rick Scott raises cash for Rubio, other Senate Republicans in Miami hobnob
A slate of Republican senators and Senate candidates — headlined by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott — is huddling in Miami on Thursday for a midterm election fundraiser, as Scott faces questions over a lagging cash haul in competitive races.
Feds in Florida and two other states to lead crackdown on COVID-19 relief fraud
“In some ways, this is a novel approach dictated by the type of fraud we’re dealing with.”
